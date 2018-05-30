

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Kentucky high school valedictorian delivered his commencement speech through a megaphone on the campus lawn after being barred from speaking before the graduating class.

Christian Bales said officials at Holy Cross High School in Covington, Ky. took exception to his message of youth empowerment, and references to the Feb. 14 shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.

“They characterized my speech as too personal, angry, confrontational and political,” he told CTV News Channel on Wednesday.

A Twitter moment captured online commentary about the controversial speech Bales delivered on Friday.

Watch the full speech and CTV News Channel interview to hear Bales describe the atmosphere outside the school, and his disagreement with officials.

