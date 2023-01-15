Catholic priest burned alive in Nigeria's hard-hit north
A Nigerian priest was burned alive in his home in the country's north on Sunday, police said.
Father Isaac Achi was killed in the Paikoro area of Niger state after gunmen failed to break into his house and instead set it on fire, said Wasiu Abiodun, the police spokesman. A second priest living in the compound escaped with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, he said.
"Unfortunately, the bandits reportedly attempted to gain entrance into the residence, which seemed difficult," so they "set the house ablaze" and the Catholic priest burned to death, Wasiu said.
Nigerian authorities are struggling to stem rising violence in the north and central regions where armed groups target rural communities, killing thousands and abducting people to ransom. Security forces are often outnumbered and outgunned and suspects are seldom detained, residents said.
The attacks sometimes target religious figures such as clerics. In July last year, Father John Mark Chietnum was killed after he was kidnapped in the northwestern Kaduna state.
Sunday's incident sparked international condemnation. In a statement, Antonio Tajani, the Italian foreign minister, called the attack "cowardly and inhuman."
Niger state Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello said the killing signalled that no one was safe. "These terrorists have lost it and drastic action is needed to end this ongoing carnage," he said.
Nigeria's Christian Association has asked authorities to investigate and do more to protect civilians. "Enough of the attacks and wanton killings of innocent Nigerian citizens," said Bulus Yohanna, the association's chairman.
--
Associated Press journalist Frances D'Emilio in Rome, Italy contributed.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian strike on Ukraine apartment that killed 29 marks deadliest attack on civilians in months
The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 29 Sunday, the regional governor reported as rescue workers scrambled to pull survivors from the rubble.
68 confirmed dead, 4 missing in Nepal's worst plane crash in decades
A plane making a 27-minute flight to a Nepal tourist town crashed into a gorge Sunday while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 68 of the 72 people. At least one witness reported hearing cries for help from the fiery wreck. It's the country's deadliest airplane accident in three decades.
Military concerned by Canada's absence from American-British-Australian security pact
There are concerns at the highest levels of the Canadian Armed Forces that this country won't have access to the same cutting-edge military technology as its closest allies because it is not part of a security pact between Australia, Britain and the United States.
UofT student suing Toronto police for $1.6M after he was allegedly Tasered with an officer’s knee on his neck
A police officer’s knee was pinned against the neck of a University of Toronto student as he was repeatedly Tasered on the ground with his hands behind his head before his identification proved what he had told police – they had the wrong man, a statement of claim says.
Mass held near site of Quebec propane explosion as three remain missing
A solidarity mass is underway in a town north of Montreal where three people remain missing following a fire and explosion at a propane distribution company. Several hundred people were in the pews of the local church as the ceremony began just after 10:30 in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que., about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.
A look inside one of the most expensive homes ever sold in Ottawa
A two-storey home with spectacular views in the Old Village of Rockcliffe Park is one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the city of Ottawa.
How to protect your mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday'
Registered social worker and psychotherapist Vera Cheng shares advice for how Canadians can protect their mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday.' The third Monday of the month, January 16, will mark ‘Blue Monday,’ considered to be the saddest day of the year and a particularly heavy time for some.
Trust essential in work-from-home era, experts say, after 'time theft' ruling
Employers and work-from-home staff must tread a fine line between trust, monitoring and micromanaging, experts say, in the new age of remote employment.
Parents are not OK after 3 years of COVID and a brutal winter of children's respiratory illness
With children back in school and day care after the holidays, weary parents fear what illness awaits them next during this brutal respiratory virus season.
Canada
-
Mass held near site of Quebec propane explosion as three remain missing
A solidarity mass is underway in a town north of Montreal where three people remain missing following a fire and explosion at a propane distribution company. Several hundred people were in the pews of the local church as the ceremony began just after 10:30 in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que., about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.
-
Environment Canada forecasts freezing rain and rainfall for most of Atlantic Canada
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain alert for much of Atlantic Canada Sunday.
-
UofT student suing Toronto police for $1.6M after he was allegedly Tasered with an officer’s knee on his neck
A police officer’s knee was pinned against the neck of a University of Toronto student as he was repeatedly Tasered on the ground with his hands behind his head before his identification proved what he had told police – they had the wrong man, a statement of claim says.
-
Tributes pour in for former broadcaster and lieutenant governor David Onley
Broadcaster and former Ontario lieutenant governor David Onley, who passed away this weekend at age 72, is being remembered as a bold advocate for disability issues whose warm character endeared him to many.
-
After top-secret hearing, judge to decide on ordering federal government to repatriate Canadians detained in Syria
Following four days of hearings, including top-secret testimony on the final day of proceedings, a federal court judge will now decide if Canada has violated the rights of dozens of its citizens imprisoned in northeast Syria. More than 40 Canadians have been languishing in camps and prisons run by Kurdish authorities since 2019.
-
David Onley, former broadcaster and Ont. lieutenant-governor, dies at age 72
Former broadcast journalist and disability advocate David Onley, who served as the 28th lieutenant-governor of Ontario, has died at the age of 72.
World
-
Russian strike on Ukraine apartment that killed 29 marks deadliest attack on civilians in months
The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 29 Sunday, the regional governor reported as rescue workers scrambled to pull survivors from the rubble.
-
A loving dad and his injured son pay war's costs in Ukraine
In a Ukrainian hospital ward for wounded soldiers, where daylight barely penetrates, a father talks to his injured son for hours. Serhii Shumei never scolded Vitalii for choosing to go to war. Even now, despite the damage done to his son's brain by an exploding artillery shell, Serhii feels pride, not pity.
-
68 confirmed dead, 4 missing in Nepal's worst plane crash in decades
A plane making a 27-minute flight to a Nepal tourist town crashed into a gorge Sunday while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 68 of the 72 people. At least one witness reported hearing cries for help from the fiery wreck. It's the country's deadliest airplane accident in three decades.
-
Catholic priest burned alive in Nigeria's hard-hit north
A Nigerian priest was burned alive in his home in the country's north on Sunday, police said. Father Isaac Achi was killed in the Paikoro area of Niger state after gunmen failed to break into his house and instead set it on fire, said Wasiu Abiodun, the police spokesman.
-
Congo's army says church bomb kills 10, extremists suspected
A suspected extremist attack at a church in eastern Congo killed at least 10 people and wounded more than three dozen, according to the country's army.
-
A California man got out of his car. Then a giant boulder crushed it
A California man has recounted his near-death experience after he narrowly avoided being crushed by a boulder in his car.
Politics
-
Military concerned by Canada's absence from American-British-Australian security pact
There are concerns at the highest levels of the Canadian Armed Forces that this country won't have access to the same cutting-edge military technology as its closest allies because it is not part of a security pact between Australia, Britain and the United States.
-
Safe Third Country Agreement is 'working' despite surge in irregular crossings: minister
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement is 'working,' despite the massive increase in migrants using unofficial border crossings last year compared to previous years.
-
Pierre Poilievre defends his speech to Frontier Centre during Winnipeg visit
Conservative party Leader Pierre Poilievre defended his decision Friday to speak to a think tank that has come under fire for comments on residential schools and discrimination.
Health
-
Long COVID a 'whole-body disease,' with some patients experiencing loss of taste and smell for months: expert
Aside from the more common symptoms of long COVID, some Canadians with the condition say they are also noticing long-term impacts on their ability to smell, taste and hear. Dozens of Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share what their experience with long COVID has been like.
-
Parents are not OK after 3 years of COVID and a brutal winter of children's respiratory illness
With children back in school and day care after the holidays, weary parents fear what illness awaits them next during this brutal respiratory virus season.
-
Union calls Halifax hospital emergency department 'revolving door' of staff
The union for health workers and nurses at a major Halifax hospital emergency department describes its staffing as a "revolving door" of junior and inexperienced employees.
Sci-Tech
-
Egypt says new ancient royal tomb unearthed in Luxor dates back to Pharaohs
Archaeologists unearthed an ancient tomb in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, known for its treasures dating back to the Pharaohs, authorities said Saturday.
-
A rare green comet will soon approach Earth for first time in 50,000 years
A recently discovered green comet, whose last journey past Earth was tens of thousands of years ago, will make its next trip past our blue planet in the coming weeks.
-
Cyberattacks are happening more frequently, experts explain why
A wave of high-profile cyberattacks has recently hit hospitals, businesses and organizations in Ontario, including the LCBO this week and Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children and Scouts Canada in December.
Entertainment
-
'The Last of Us' anticipation is high -- why it could live up to the hype
'The Last of Us' is now widely recognized as one of the best video games of all time. Ten years after its release, the team behind the game is attempting to make a TV version and the expectations for HBO's take are high -- and the critical reception so far indicates that the series may live up to those expectations.
-
'Avatar 2,' 'M3GAN' hold onto top spots at the box office
New movies like 'Plane' and 'House Party' were no match for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and the killer doll horror 'M3GAN' at the box office this weekend. The two holdovers topped the charts again according to studio estimates Sunday.
-
Prince Harry says memoir is about saving royals from themselves
Prince Harry has said he had enough material for two memoirs, but that he held back because he didn't think his father and brother would 'ever forgive' him.
Business
-
Stores launch Lunar New Year sales during typically slow shopping season
When Madelyn Chung was growing up, just a handful of stores had Lunar New Year displays. Now she looks at the proliferation of Lunar New Year retail sales and marketing campaigns across Canada with a more critical eye.
-
Public transit struggling to lure back riders amid rising costs of living
Public transit systems across Canada are grappling with revenue shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, in many cases, reduced ridership has been slower to rebound than anticipated.
-
Canada's Grocery Code of Conduct one step closer to being implemented
Canada is one step closer to creating a Grocery Code of Conduct in an effort to level the playing field for both producers and grocery stores.
Lifestyle
-
Gen Z has a new 'vintage' technology to obsess over
First, it was disposable cameras. Then it was low-rise jeans. Now, Gen-Z's latest 'vintage' obsession is the flip phone -- that mid-1990s-era phone that has suddenly become oh so popular with millennials.
-
Trust essential in work-from-home era, experts say, after 'time theft' ruling
Employers and work-from-home staff must tread a fine line between trust, monitoring and micromanaging, experts say, in the new age of remote employment.
-
Photographer captures 'serene' lynx for Canadian Geographic's 2022 Photos of the Year competition
Alan Poelman of Atikokan, Ont., is named Canadian Geographic's 2022 Photographer of the Year after capturing a photo of a lynx looking directly at the camera.
Sports
-
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin says he's home, 'heart is with' team at game against Miami Dolphins
Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, said he will be cheering from home Sunday during Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins.
-
Three Canadians dress in top-of-the-table Arsenal-Chelsea women's clash
Chelsea rallied to tie Arsenal 1-1 with a late Sam Kerr goal Sunday in a top-of-the table clash in the English Barclays Women's Super League that saw three Canadians dress.
-
Kristoffersen wins World Cup slalom, completes Norway sweep
Henrik Kristoffersen raced through steady falling snow to win a World Cup slalom Sunday and give Norway a three-race weekend sweep.
Autos
-
Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand
With its sales slowing and its stock price tumbling, Tesla Inc. slashed prices dramatically Friday on several versions of its electric vehicles, making some of its models eligible for a new federal tax credit that could help spur buyer interest.
-
Investors mock Elon Musk's bid to move Tesla buyout trial
Lawyers for Tesla shareholders suing the electric vehicle maker's CEO Elon Musk over a misleading tweet are urging a federal judge to reject the billionaire's request to move an upcoming trial to Texas from California.
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving program
Vehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.