Catholic nun among 25 arrested in mob bust in northern Italy
A Catholic nun with the Sisters of Charity Institute in Milan was among 25 people arrested early Thursday morning for a litany of mafia-related crimes, including aiding and abetting extortion, drug trafficking, receiving stolen goods, usury, tax crimes and money laundering.
Sister Anna Donelli, 57, was known among prison inmates as “Sister Collina” when she volunteered at several prisons in and around Brescia, a city in the northern region of Lombardy, where anti-mafia police said she did more than just offer blessings and comfort.
She is accused of being an intermediary, “exploiting the very spiritual role she carried out” to pass messages and orders between bosses on the inside and foot soldiers tied to Italy’s notorious ’Ndrangheta organized crime syndicate based in Calabria, in the south of the country.
“She carried orders, directives, moral and material aid to associates, receiving in turn from the prisoners useful information to better plan criminal strategies,” according to prosecutor Francesco Prete during a press conference announcing the arrests Thursday.
A total of €1.8 million (US$1.9 million) in cash was sequestered in the operation carried out by 300 anti-mafia officers and special police dogs used to sniff out drugs and cash in several locations, which saw 25 people arrested in total.
Weapons and drugs were also recovered from locations in Bergamo, Verona and Treviso.
A member of prime minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party who is a physician was also arrested for treating injuries suffered by mobsters during mafia-related crimes to avoid suspicion in the public health system, according to the prosecutor.
Officially, Donelli worked as a liaison between prison officials and prisoners in addition to acting as a soccer referee during prisoners’ free time, according to an interview she gave the religious news network TV2000 in 2020 about her work.
CNN has contacted the Sisters of Charity Institute in Milan, but has not received a response.
Prete said that Donelli, who is currently under house arrest, was “at the disposal of the criminal association to guarantee the connection with the associates detained in prison and those outside.”
Canada expands list of banned firearms to include hundreds of new models and variants
The Canadian government is expanding its list of banned firearms, adding hundreds of additional makes, models and their variants, effective immediately.
LIVE UPDATES Anger, vitriol against health insurers filled social media in the wake of UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing
The masked gunman who stalked and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson used ammunition emblazoned with the words 'deny,' 'defend' and 'depose,' a law enforcement official said Thursday. Here's the latest.
Man wanted for military desertion turns himself in at Canada-U.S. border
A man wanted for deserting the U.S. military 16 years ago was arrested at the border in Buffalo, N.Y. earlier this week.
Life expectancy in Canada: Up last year, still down compared to pre-pandemic
The average Canadian can expect to live 81.7 years, according to new death data from Statistics Canada. That’s higher than the previous year, but still lower than pre-pandemic levels.
The National Weather Service cancels tsunami warning for the U.S. West Coast after 7.0 earthquake
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake shook a large area of Northern California on Thursday, knocking items of grocery store shelves, sending children scrambling under desks and prompting a brief tsunami warning for 5.3 million people along the U.S. West Coast.
These foods will be hit hardest by inflation in 2025, according to AI modelling
The new year won’t bring a resolution to rising food costs, according to a new report that predicts prices to rise as much as five per cent in 2025.
The world has been warming faster than expected. Scientists now think they know why
Last year was the hottest on record, oceans boiled, glaciers melted at alarming rates, and it left scientists scrambling to understand exactly why.
Pete Davidson, Jason Sudeikis and other former 'SNL' cast members reveal how little they got paid
Live from New York, it’s revelations about paydays on 'Saturday Night Live.'
'At the dawn of a third nuclear age,' senior U.K. commander warns
The head of Britain’s armed forces has warned that the world stands at the cusp of a 'third nuclear age,' defined by multiple simultaneous challenges and weakened safeguards that kept previous threats in check.
Investors made up 25% of B.C. homebuyers in new StatsCan analysis
Real estate investors made up approximately one-quarter of homebuyers across B.C. between 2018 and 2020, according to a new analysis from Statistics Canada.
Saskatoon dog rescue operator ordered to pay $27K for defamatory Facebook posts
A Saskatoon dog rescue operator has been ordered to pay over $27,000 in damages to five women after a judge ruled she defamed them in several Facebook posts.
Alleged Alberta Bitcoin extortionist, arsonist arrested
Authorities have arrested Finbar Hughes, a man wanted in connection with alleged plots in Calgary and Edmonton that threatened to burn victims' homes if they did not pay him Bitcoin ransoms.
What are your grocery bills like? How do you manage them with rising costs? We want to hear from you
The average Canadian family of four is expected to spend about $800 more on groceries next year, according to a new report.
No tsunami threat to B.C. after powerful earthquake off California
Emergency management officials say there is no tsunami threat to British Columbia after a powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off California on Thursday morning.
Renewed calls for policy changes following stabbing in downtown Vancouver
There are calls for policy changes when it comes to public safety, following Wednesday’s stabbing in the downtown core.
Words on ammo in CEO shooting echo common phrase on insurer tactics: Delay, deny, defend
A message left at the scene of a health insurance executive's fatal shooting — 'deny,' 'defend' and 'depose' — echoes a phrase commonly used to describe insurer tactics to avoid paying claims.
-
France's Macron vows to stay in office till end of term, says he'll name a new prime minister soon
French President Emmanuel Macron vowed Thursday to stay in office until the end of his term, due in 2027, and announced that he will name a new prime minister within days following the resignation of ousted Prime Minister Michel Barnier.
Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are bringing Trump's DOGE to Capitol Hill
Billionaire Elon Musk and fellow entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy arrived Thursday on Capitol Hill meeting with legislators behind closed doors about president-elect Donald Trump's plans to 'dismantle' the federal government.
-
DEVELOPING Police release new photos in the search for the gunman in the UnitedHealthcare CEO killing
The masked gunman who stalked and killed the leader of one of the largest U.S. health insurance companies outside a Manhattan hotel used ammunition emblazoned with the words 'deny,' 'defend' and 'depose,' a law enforcement official said Thursday.
Poilievre calls on House to back Singh's 'wise' words in no-confidence motion
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he agrees with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on one thing: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals are too weak to fight for Canadians.
-
Government asks for third extension on court deadline to pass 'lost Canadians' bill
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the government is seeking a third extension to a court-mandated deadline to pass legislation that grants citizenship to 'lost Canadians.'
Fifteen per cent of ER visits in Canada are not for emergencies: report
A report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information says one in seven emergency room visits in Canada are for issues that could have been dealt with elsewhere.
-
-
Insurance company halts plan to put time limits on coverage for anesthesia during surgery
After sharp criticism from anesthesiologists, an insurance company is halting its plan to limit the amount time it would cover anesthesia used in surgeries and procedures. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield said on Thursday it would no longer move forward with the policy change.
NASA pushes back astronaut flights to the moon again
NASA announced more delays Thursday in sending astronauts back to the moon more than 50 years after Apollo.
-
Handwriting may solve a 700-year-old mystery, experts believe
Crime-solving techniques applied to a medieval illuminated manuscript in Paris may have solved a centuries-old puzzle — the true identity of a leading Byzantine painter who injected humanity into the rigid sanctity of Orthodox religious art.
Facial recognition to board a plane: How does it work, and what are the privacy concerns?
Air Canada has launched facial recognition technology at the gate for people flying out of Vancouver International Airport - with the promise of a faster boarding process with fewer hassles.
Creative Taylor Swift fans craft ways around bracelet rules for Vancouver shows
When BC Place stadium announced a ban on loose objects and large bags for Taylor Swift's upcoming shows in Vancouver, it put some Swifties in a bind — what to do with the hundreds of friendship bracelets that are traditionally swapped at the superstar's shows?
-
Saskatchewan singer receives surprise message from King Charles III
Saskatchewan singer-songwriter Jeffrey Straker received an early Christmas present recently, from King Charles III.
-
Kieran Culkin explains why his kids haven't watched their uncle Macaulay Culkin's classic holiday hit 'Home Alone'
Kieran Culkin's children with wife Jazz Charton have never watched the holiday classic 'Home Alone,' which is surprising given that it made their uncle Macaulay Culkin a child star.
Bitcoin has surpassed the US$100,000 mark as the post-election rally continues. What's next?
Bitcoin topped US$100,000 for the first time as a massive rally in the world's most popular cryptocurrency, largely accelerated by the election of Donald Trump, rolls on.
-
'It was like I was brainwashed': 2 Ontarians lose $230K to separate AI-generated cryptocurrency ad scams
Two Ontarians collectively lost $230,000 after falling victim to separate AI-generated social media posts advertising fraudulent cryptocurrency investments.
-
U.S. judge rejects Boeing's plea deal in a conspiracy case stemming from fatal plane crashes
A federal judge on Thursday rejected a deal that would have allowed Boeing to plead guilty to a felony conspiracy charge and pay a fine for misleading U.S. regulators about the 737 Max jetliner before two of the planes crashed, killing 346 people.
Here's what child development experts think about the 'beige mom' trend
While the parents are often criticized for their choices in neutral tones, experts say the colours don't matter as long as there is variety and diversity in other areas of the child's life.
-
Mexico plans to impose new US$42 fee on each passenger of cruise ships that dock there
The Mexican government plans to impose a US$42 immigration fee for each passenger on a cruise ship that docks in the country.
-
What not to do when hanging up Christmas lights
The magic of the holidays wouldn't be complete for many people without Christmas lights, but there are some important tips to know before you set up your ladder.
Jays slugger Guerrero wins 2024 Tip O'Neill award as top Canadian player
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been named the 2024 winner of the Tip O'Neill award.
-
Toronto Tempo unveiled as handle for new WNBA team as leak accelerates unveiling
Canada's new WNBA franchise will be called the Toronto Tempo, a handle officially unveiled with some haste Thursday morning after it was leaked the previous day.
-
George Russell accuses Max Verstappen of bullying and threatening behaviour as F1 feud deepens
Mercedes driver George Russell has accused Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen of bullying and threatening behaviour as a dispute between the two at last week's race in Qatar deepened Thursday.
More than 200,000 SUVs recalled in Canada, U.S. over fuel leak concern
Honda is recalling approximately 12,000 vehicles in Canada
-
Electric vehicle reliability improving but lagging gas models: Consumer Reports survey
The reliability of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids has dramatically improved, narrowing a wide gap with gas-powered automobiles, according to the latest survey by Consumer Reports.
-
OPEC+ oil producers' alliance postpones production increases as crude prices stagnate
Eight members of the OPEC+ alliance of oil exporting countries decided Thursday to put off increasing oil production as they face weaker than expected demand and competing production from non-allied countries — factors that could keep oil prices stagnant into next year.
N.S. woman finds endangered leatherback sea turtle washed up on Cape Breton beach
Mary Janet MacDonald has gone for walks on Port Hood Beach, N.S., most of her life, but in all those years, she had never seen anything like the discovery she made on Saturday: a leatherback sea turtle.
'It moved me': Person returns stolen Prada bag to Halifax store; owner donates proceeds
A Halifax store owner says a person returned a Prada bag after allegedly stealing it.
'It's all about tradition': Bushwakker marking 30 years of blackberry mead
The ancient art of meadmaking has become a holiday tradition for Regina's Bushwakker Brewpub, marking 30 years of its signature blackberry mead on Saturday.
Alberta photographer braves frigid storms to capture the beauty of Canadian winters
Most people want to stay indoors when temperatures drop to -30, but that’s the picture-perfect condition, literally, for Angela Boehm.
N.S. teacher, students help families in need at Christmas for more than 25 years
For more than a quarter-century, Lisa Roach's middle school students have been playing the role of Santa Claus to strangers during the holidays.
N.S. girl battling rare disease surprised with Taylor Swift-themed salon day
A Nova Scotia girl battling a rare disease recently had her 'Wildest Dreams' fulfilled when she was pampered with a Swiftie salon day.
Winnipeg city councillor a seven-time provincial arm wrestling champ
A Winnipeg city councillor doesn’t just have a strong grip on municipal politics.
Watch: Noisy throng of sea lions frolic near Jericho Beach
A large swarm of California sea lions have converged in the waters near Vancouver’s Jericho and Locarno beaches.
Auburn Bay residents brave the cold to hold Parade of Lights
It was pretty cold Saturday night, but the hearts of those in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood warmed right up during a big annual celebration.
-
Fatal crash closes Vancouver intersection
Police are on scene after a fatal collision between a cyclist and a vehicle in East Vancouver Thursday afternoon.
-
2 men, 4 teens charged in Markham jewelry store robbery as police search for 6 more suspects
York Regional Police have charged four teenage boys and two men and are looking for six more suspects in connection with a jewelry store robbery in Markham on Wednesday.
-
Video shows moments leading up to fatal shooting in Brampton
Video has surfaced showing the moments leading up to a fatal shooting outside of a Brampton home late Wednesday night.
-
Remembering a broadcast legend: Calgarians pay their respects to Darrel Janz
Calgarians gathered Thursday to pay their respects to broadcast legend Darrel Janz, who inspired thousands of young journalists and continued sharing impactful local stories until his very last days.
-
Glenmore Landing redevelopment defeated by vote at Calgary council
Calgary city council has defeated a motion to rezone a piece of land in Glenmore Landing to allow for a high-density development in the area.
-
Here's how much Calgary housing prices are expected to increase by the end of 2025
Calgary’s real estate prices are expected to continue to increase next year, according to a recent market forecast.
Sprung structures could be converted to community centres after asylum seeker use
A City of Ottawa official says the proposed Sprung structures that the city wants to use to house asylum seekers could be converted to other public uses once they are no longer needed as newcomer welcoming centres.
-
Ottawa customers turning to couriers to get holiday packages shipped as Canada Post strike continues
The ongoing postal workers strike has some people turning to other delivery companies to get their holiday packages sent to loved ones in time for Christmas.
-
OPP lay charges against two Ottawa towing companies
Ontario Provincial Police have laid numerous charges against two local towing companies.
WEATHER Montreal hit with first major snowfall of the year
Montrealers woke up on Thursday to the first real dump of snow as winter looks ready to set in.
-
Former Montreal health worker sentenced to 2 years in prison for forging COVID-19 vaccine documents
A former Montreal health-care worker has been sentenced to two years in prison for creating hundreds of fake COVID-19 vaccination documents in 2021.
-
30 robberies involving the swarming of store employees reported to Edmonton police
The Edmonton Police Service is warning of a new shoplifting trend where groups of young people swarm store employees to steal expensive products.
-
-
Ottawa, Alberta announce $162M rare disease drug agreement
Alberta has entered a $162-million agreement with the federal government to provide access to drugs for rare diseases.
Fifteen per cent of ER visits in Canada are not for emergencies: report
A report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information says one in seven emergency room visits in Canada are for issues that could have been dealt with elsewhere.
-
-
Police investigating after second homeless Nova Scotia man dies in as many weeks
Police in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley are investigating the second sudden death of a homeless person within the past two weeks, prompting a local social advocate to sound the alarm about worsening weather.
Manitoba bill would toughen penalties for some impaired-driving offences
The Manitoba government is looking to bring in tougher penalties on people who are convicted of impaired driving offences that cause injury or death.
-
Jordan’s Principle spending, Manitoba requests only increasing
In the last five years, the number of approved Jordan’s Principle requests and the subsequent spending have nearly tripled.
-
‘I do it for the community’: Winnipeg veteran camps out at Higgins and Main for Christmas donations
A Winnipeg veteran wants to bring back some holiday spirit to his community. To get it done, he is camping out at Higgins and Main for 10 days.
Affordability, carbon tax bills pass as Sask. legislature continues short sitting
The Saskatchewan Party's election promises of action on affordability and continued carbon tax exemptions have been fulfilled as the short sitting of the legislature carries on.
-
Executive committee moves forward with motion to apply for federal funding to address homeless encampments
Regina's Executive Committee unanimously approved a plan Wednesday to apply for federal funding related to addressing homeless encampments.
-
Roughriders re-sign veteran quarterback Trevor Harris, inside source confirms
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have re-signed veteran quarterback Trevor Harris, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.
developing Arrest made, replica firearm seized, after early morning standoff in Stratford
One woman has been sent to hospital as Stratford Police investigate an intimate violence investigation Thursday morning.
-
Family displaced after fire rips through Kitchener apartment
A Kitchener family is looking for a new place to live after a fire ripped through their apartment.
-
jeewan chanicka no longer Waterloo Regional District School Board director
The Waterloo Region District School Board is under new leadership.
-
Saskatoon police chief supports regulating bear spray sales after spike in attacks
Saskatoon is seeing a rise in attacks involving bear spray.
-
Sask. school bus driver arrested for impaired driving after transporting 50 kids
A Saskatchewan school bus driver, who was transporting 50 children shortly before his arrest, is facing impaired driving related charges.
Four transport truck drivers charged in northern Ont. collisions on Hwy. 11
Bad weather and bad driving contributed to multiple collisions on Highway 11 on Wednesday, leading to charges for several commercial motor vehicle drivers.
-
Layoffs at Vale's Sudbury operations not affecting members of Local 6500
Some non-union staff at Vale in the Sudbury area are being laid off, but the company is not saying how many and what positions are being affected.
-
Northern Ont. police catch liquor store thief, getaway driver
Two people from southern Ontario have been charged in connection with a liquor store robbery Wednesday in the Town of Thessalon. The suspects were caught after trying to flee on Highway 17 and hiding the booze in a snowbank.
Snowfall projected to taper off overnight, with difficult driving conditions persisting
If you’re begging for the snow to stop, unfortunately reprieve is not on the way just yet.
-
Police close local highways due to weather
Snow squalls and strong winds made for treacherous conditions, closing portions of the 401 and 402 on Thursday.
-
Fire displaces eight people, injures two
A fire that broke out at a home on Hale Street resulted in two people being assessed by paramedics, and as many as eight people being displaced.
BREAKING Ontario police charge man in connection with deadly police-involved shooting in Innisfil
A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal police-involved shooting in an Innisfil, Ont. community nearly four months ago.
-
Snow squall warning issued for Simcoe County, with up to 35 cm of snow possible
Snow squall warnings for most of central Ontario with snow accumulations up to 35 centimetres likely.
-
Preliminary hearing begins for man accused in Orillia murder case
Brian Lancaster sat in the prisoner’s box inside a Barrie courtroom on Thursday for the start of his preliminary hearing - the details of which are protected by a publication ban.
14-year-old boys charged with gunpoint robbery and kidnapping
Windsor police officers have arrested two 14-year-old boys related to a kidnapping and gunpoint robbery in south Windsor.
-
Group of Caldwell First Nation residents fighting Boxing Day eviction notices
A group of Caldwell First Nation residents are hanging onto hope that they can keep living in their homes on their ancestral lands in the recently revived First Nation reserve, after receiving eviction notices to move out by Dec. 26.
-
'It’s a big milestone': New CK children’s treatment centre expanding
The new Chatham-Kent Children’s Treatment Centre is taking a big next step in its expansion process.
B.C. minister stepping away from role following cancer diagnosis
B.C.'s Minister of Children and Family Development, Grace Lore, is stepping away from her role after being diagnosed with cancer.
-
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
Lethbridge peace officer charged in relation to more than 10-year-old incident
A Lethbridge police community peace officer has been charged with an off-duty incident stemming from more than 10 years ago.
-
Lethbridge homeless support facilities expanding to cope with increasing demand
Lethbridge has seen its population of people experiencing homelessness increase significantly over recent years, but help is coming, as construction is underway on an expansion of the Lethbridge Shelter.
-
Southern Alberta man sentenced in 2021 killing
A southern Alberta man has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years, less time served, in connection with a fatal attack on Linden Grier more than three years ago.
-
'Sense of relief' for lottery winner who recently went through rough times
Adding Encore to a few free plays in the Ontario 49 lottery turned out to be very lucky for a PSW from Timmins.
-
New addition to the CTV Northern Ontario family
The CTV Northern Ontario family got a little bigger Tuesday when longtime anchor Marina Moore and her husband welcomed their second baby into the world.
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
-
'They're sitting ducks:' More women with disabilities unhoused due to abuse, violence
New data show women with disabilities are more likely to be forced into homelessness because of violence or abuse.
-
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.