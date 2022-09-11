Catalan separatists rally as movement frays 5 years on
Over 100,000 Catalan separatists rallied in Barcelona on Sunday in an attempt to reignite the independence movement that is fraying as it nears the five-year anniversary of its failed breakaway bid from Spain.
For the past decade, the Sept. 11 rally held on Catalonia's main holiday has been the focal point of the northeast region's separatist movement. It has drawn in several hundreds of thousands of people clamouring to create a new country in this western Mediterranean province.
But the unity between pro-independence political parties and the civil society groups that led the October 2017 independence push, which received no international support and was quickly quashed, is in danger of falling apart due to conflicting views on how to go forward.
The Catalan National Assembly (ANC), a civil group that organizes Sunday's march, is strongly opposed to the talks that the Catalan government is holding with Spain's central government in Madrid. The influential organization says it has lost faith in political parties and is ready to move on without them toward a new attempt at breaking with Spain.
That led Catalonia's regional president, Pere Aragones, to announce that he will be the first Catalan president to not attend the annual march.
Dolors Feliu, the president of ANC, told The Associated Press that she hopes Sunday's rally will serve as a wake-up call for Aragones to cease negotiations with the central government.
"It has to be the people on the street and the institutions committed to independence who achieve independence and that the Spanish state will oppose us," Feliu said. "If we wait for the approval of the Spanish state, we won't get anywhere."
Barcelona's police calculated that 150,000 people attended the rally. Organizers claimed several hundred thousands more. Amid a sea of pro-independence flags, some marchers carried signs demanding Catalan authorities either make a "Declaration of Independence or Resign."
Feliu told the huge crowd in downtown Barcelona that "this rally has put the fear," presumably, in the separatist parties.
Aragones did participate in other events on the holiday, but other members of his Republican Left of Catalonia party endured jeers of "Traitors!" from spectators when they made the traditional offering of flowers at a monument to a Catalan nationalist in Barcelona.
"Let's not mistake who our real opponent is: the Spanish state," said Marta Vilalta, spokeswoman for Aragones party. "Enough of criticism and anything that divides us."
Aragones defends the talks with the government of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as vital. He insists that he won't renounce his pledge to hold another referendum on independence, but said the talks are crucial to finding solutions for the dozens of Catalans in legal trouble for their role in the 2017 breakaway bid that was ruled illegal by Spanish courts.
Coinciding with the talks, Spain's government issued pardons last year for nine Catalan separatist leaders who had been sentenced to long prison terms for leading the 2017 bid.
The infighting threatening Catalonia's separatist cause comes while Scotland is seeking to hold a second independence referendum after the "No" vote won in 2014.
Catalan separatist parties won 52% of the vote last year and maintained their hold on the regional parliament, but after years of extreme tensions and protests that turned violent in 2019, many people, especially the roughly half of Catalans who want to remain a part of Spain, are relieved that there is a dialogue with central authorities.
There are divisions also between the separatist political parties that form Catalonia's government. The junior member of Aragones' government shares the ANC's skepticism of the talks with Madrid. Its leadership has publicly talked about leaving the government unless there is a stronger plan of action to force independence.
But no one, not the ANC or the more radical separatist parties, seem to be able to articulate exactly how they can achieve independence if not via an authorized referendum. The 2017 bid was based on an unauthorized referendum on independence, and that only got the separatists into legal problems.
Historian Enric Ucelay-Da Cal, author of several books on Catalonia and its separatist movement, says this marks the low point of the current push.
"I think the whole movement is out on a limb," Ucelay-Da Cal told the AP. "I don't see the association movement being able to lead any better than the parties have done, because none of them are facing the real facts. They are not sizing up who they are. They are saying 'we are everybody."'
He said the movement's splintering is "just a hangover: you had the party and it didn't work out."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London.
Ukraine pushes big counteroffensive as war marks 200 days
As the war in Ukraine marked 200 days on Sunday, the country has reclaimed broad swaths of the south and east in a long-anticipated counteroffensive that has dealt a heavy blow to Russia.
Putin, Macron trade blame over Ukraine nuclear plant security
The presidents of Russia and France held talks on Sunday regarding safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, with Vladimir Putin blaming Ukrainian forces while Emmanuel Macron pointed the finger at Russian troops.
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped amid fighting
Europe's largest nuclear plant has been reconnected to Ukraine's electricity grid, allowing engineers to shut down its last operational reactor in an attempt to avoid a radiation disaster as fighting rages in the area.
First the win, now the work: What Pierre Poilievre has to do next as new Tory leader
With the House of Commons set to resume sitting in nine days, new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his inner circle have to decide who will fill the party's critic roles, and where to place the Conservative members of parliament who were former leadership rivals.
Charest says Conservatives need to unify, but he's returning to private sector
Former Quebec premier Jean Charest says he will return to working in the private sector after losing the Conservative party leadership race to Pierre Poilievre.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Queen's corgis to live with the Duke and Duchess of York
Queen Elizabeth II's corgis will live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, a source close to the Duke of York told CNN on Sunday.
Powerful quake hits Papua New Guinea, at least 4 dead
An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck eastern Papua New Guinea on Sunday killing at least four people, injuring others and damaging property and essential infrastructure.
Canada
-
Northern B.C. municipality ordered to evacuate due to encroaching wildfire
A wildfire covering 240 square kilometres in northern B.C.'s Peace Region has prompted the evacuation of the entire District of Hudson's Hope.
-
Family of missing Indigenous woman found dead in Vancouver pleads for answers
On the two-year anniversary of her disappearance from downtown Vancouver, Chelsea Poorman's mother and sister released an emotional plea for any information that might help advance the investigation into her death.
-
Vehicle believed to have been driven by Sask. stabbing suspect located by RCMP
A vehicle believed to have been driven by the prime suspect in the recent Saskatchewan stabbing attacks was located by police on Friday.
-
B.C. First Nations leaders call on King Charles for change as some caught 'between two worlds'
Indigenous leaders are calling on the newly-confirmed King of the Commonwealth and Canada to renounce a controversial colonial policy as British Columbians of mixed heritage face conflicting emotions about the Queen’s death.
-
Former Ontario teacher, COVID-19 commentator facing sexual misconduct allegations
Ryan Imgrund, a former teacher in Ontario who gained a significant social media following during the pandemic due to his commentary on COVID-19, is facing allegations of 'sexually,' 'emotionally' and 'psychologically' abusing students.
-
Calgary officers help break baby bobcat out of a sticky situation
A bizarre rescue involving an angry bobcat and a two-by-four is the talk of a northwest Calgary police district this week.
World
-
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London.
-
Live coverage: CTV News in the U.K. following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
CTV News is in the United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, covering the commemorative events leading up to and including her state funeral. Follow along for live updates on CTVNews.ca.
-
Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive
Ukrainian troops on Sunday successfully pressed their swift counteroffensive in the northeastern part of the country, even as a nuclear power plant in the Russia-occupied south completely shut down in a bid to prevent a radiation disaster as fighting raged nearby.
-
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped amid fighting
Europe's largest nuclear plant has been reconnected to Ukraine's electricity grid, allowing engineers to shut down its last operational reactor in an attempt to avoid a radiation disaster as fighting rages in the area.
-
Putin, Macron trade blame over Ukraine nuclear plant security
The presidents of Russia and France held talks on Sunday regarding safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, with Vladimir Putin blaming Ukrainian forces while Emmanuel Macron pointed the finger at Russian troops.
-
9/11 terror attacks reverberate as US marks 21st anniversary
Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with tear-choked tributes and pleas to 'never forget,' 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.
Politics
-
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
-
Charest says Conservatives need to unify, but he's returning to private sector
Former Quebec premier Jean Charest says he will return to working in the private sector after losing the Conservative party leadership race to Pierre Poilievre.
-
First the win, now the work: What Pierre Poilievre has to do next as new Tory leader
With the House of Commons set to resume sitting in nine days, new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his inner circle have to decide who will fill the party's critic roles, and where to place the Conservative members of parliament who were former leadership rivals.
Health
-
Long COVID's link to suicide: scientists warn of hidden crisis
An analysis for Reuters conducted by Seattle-based health data firm Truveta showed that patients with long COVID were nearly twice as likely to receive a first-time antidepressant prescription within 90 days of their initial COVID diagnosis compared with people diagnosed with COVID alone.
-
Additional types of cancer reported in people with breast implants, U.S. FDA says
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public about certain cancers -- including squamous cell carcinoma and various lymphomas -- that have been reported in the scar tissue that forms around breast implants.
-
New York governor declares disaster emergency after polio found in wastewater
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency on Friday after samples of the polio virus were discovered in wastewater in three counties outside of New York City.
Sci-Tech
-
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro to have SIM card tray in Canada, unlike U.S. models
Although Apple announced that the upcoming iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models in the U.S. will not have physical SIM card trays, the Canadian models will continue to support physical SIM cards.
-
Ukraine claws back some territory; nuclear plant in peril
Europe's largest nuclear power plant was operating in emergency mode Friday for the fifth straight day due to the war in Ukraine, prompting the head of the UN atomic watchdog to call for the establishment of an immediate safety zone around it to prevent a nuclear accident.
-
Apple unveils iPhone 14 with satellite SOS, Ultra Watch for outdoors
Apple introduced new iPhone 14 models capable of using satellites to send emergency messages and an adventure-focused Ultra Watch for sports like diving and triathlons.
Entertainment
-
'Women Talking': How cinematography shows the story of abuse and recovery
Canadian cinematographer Luc Montpellier says portraying abuse and recovery in the highly anticipated film 'Women Talking' required a thoughtful approach, using lighting, colour and different screen formats to show the 'seismic shift' such abuses can create in communities.
-
Canada's top country music artists return to Calgary tonight for CCMA awards show
Canada's top country artists will be honoured in Calgary this evening as the Canadian Country Music Association awards return to the Alberta city.
-
The many faces of the crown: Actors who played the Queen on screen
More than 20 actors have tackled the challenges of playing the Queen in film and on TV over the years before her death.
Business
-
U.S. announces US$40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka
The United States on Saturday announced US$40 million in aid to buy fertilizer and other key agricultural inputs in time for the next cultivation season in crisis-hit Sri Lanka.
-
Job losses continue for third month, signalling economic slowdown
A rise in the unemployment rate in August, coming on the heels of job losses over the last few months, suggests the economy is beginning to slow amid rising interest rates.
-
Advocates make push for Montreal-to-Boston passenger rail
Rail advocates are dusting off a proposal for passenger train service between Montreal and Boston, riding a renewed interest in train travel to bolster a concept that has been around for more than a decade.
Lifestyle
-
Couple hosts wedding at Cinnabon in downtown Toronto mall
A Toronto couple hosted their wedding ceremony at what they call an “iconic location” in the city – the Cinnabon in Dufferin Mall.
-
Memorable quotes from Queen Elizabeth II over the years
During her 70 years as Sovereign of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth II had many historical occasions in which she addressed the public. CTVNews.ca takes a look at some notable statements made by the Queen during her reign.
-
Clothes that rallied a nation: Queen Elizabeth II's fashion legacy
One of the many legacies left by Queen Elizabeth II is an illustration of how clothes can rally a nation. Captured in motion by an army of lensmen and women throughout her 70-year reign, Britain's longest-serving monarch displayed an innate and finely tuned understanding of visual branding.
Sports
-
British soccer criticized for cancelling play after Queen's death
British soccer has come under fire for its decision to postpone this weekend's round of fixtures following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with some fans questioning the move in contrast to other sports bodies who opted to let play resume.
-
Iga Swiatek beats Ons Jabeur for first U.S. Open title, third Grand Slam
Iga Swiatek beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to claim her first championship at Flushing Meadows and third Grand Slam title overall.
-
Verstappen wins Italian GP for 1st time to close in on title
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen again made light work of starting down the grid as he won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday to leave him within touching distance of a second successive title.
Autos
-
Max Verstappen hoping to end Monza struggles at Italian GP
Formula One leader Max Verstappen is feeling unusually optimistic about his chances of finally earning a good result at the Italian Grand Prix.
-
Jeep unveils 1st electric SUVs for North America and Europe
Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.
-
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.