Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns as top GOP finance chairman
Ken Thomas and Steve Peoples, The Associated Press
Published Saturday, January 27, 2018 3:15PM EST
WASHINGTON -- Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault.
Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the RNC's fundraising efforts during U.S. President Donald Trump's first year.
RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Saturday that she accepted Wynn's resignation.
The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn, the chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts.
Wynn has denied the allegations.
Wynn's resignation was first reported by Politico.
