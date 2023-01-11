Cascading flight delays across U.S. after FAA computer outage

BREAKING | Cascading flight delays across U.S. after FAA computer outage

A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. At 7 a.m. Eastern, there were more than 1,200 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

Southwest Airlines jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Phoenix. Travellers who counted on Southwest Airlines to get them home suffered another wave of cancelled flights Wednesday, and pressure grew on the federal government to help customers get reimbursed for unexpected expenses they incurred because of the airline’s meltdown. (AP Photo/Matt York)

6 stabbed in Paris train station, attacker shot by police

An attacker wounded six people in an unprovoked blade attack in Paris' busy Gare du Nord train station Wednesday morning before being shot and wounded by police, France's interior minister said, praising the swift intervention of police for helping prevent any fatalities.

    President Joe Biden said Tuesday he was surprised when informed that government records were found by his attorneys at his former office space in Washington. He was asked about the issue after the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee requested that the U.S. intelligence conduct a "damage assessment" of potentially classified documents.

    The letters from House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., to Debra Steidel Wall, archivist of the United States, and White House Counsel Stuart Delery are photographed Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

    Thousands of protesters in Brazil are demanding accountability for supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro who stormed the capital Sunday, and those who enabled the rampage, evoking memories of an amnesty law that for decades has protected military members accused of abuse and murder during the country's 1964-85 dictatorship.

