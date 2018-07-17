“Bizarre.” “Shameful.” “Flat-out wrong.”

That’s how three top Republicans described U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments during Monday’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking in Helsinki, Trump cast doubt on U.S. intelligence findings that Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. election, saying he didn’t see why Russia “would” be responsible.

After resounding bipartisan backlash – including stern consternation from House Speaker Paul Ryan and Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham – Trump walked those comments back Tuesday, saying he misspoke.

Trump claimed he meant to say the opposite – he doesn’t see why Russia “wouldn’t” be responsible for interference.

The stunning press conference has dominated headlines, and it’s also created ideal fodder for political cartoonists.

The New York Daily News’ Tuesday cover depicts Trump and a shirtless Putin holding hands on Fifth Avenue. In his other hand, Trump points a gun at Uncle Sam and shoots him in the head.

.@realdonaldtrump derides reports with which he disagrees as "fake news," then buys the Russian narrative hook, line, sinker, pole and boat.



An early look at Tuesday's front...

One of the most widely shared cartoons, by the New York Times, has also become the most divisive.

The animated video depicts Trump and Putin falling in love. They kiss, hold hands and ride a unicorn through a sky filled with rainbows and butterflies.

In this episode of Trump Bites, Donald Trump's not-so-secret admiration for Vladimir Putin plays out in a teenager's bedroom, where the fantasies of this forbidden romance come to life.

The spoof was slammed on Twitter as homophobic, with many users suggesting that a same-sex relationship shouldn’t be seen as shameful or embarrassing.

Here is a look at some of the other editorial cartoons making waves.

Michael de Adder, Chronicle Herald

Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist Mike Luckovich

Andy Marlette, Pensacola News Journal

Pittsburgh-based cartoonist Rob Rogers

Dave Granlund