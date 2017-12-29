Carmen Franco, only child of Spain's dictator, dies at 91
A police officer stands guard in front of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. (AP / Paul White)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, December 29, 2017 7:36AM EST
MADRID -- Carmen Franco, the only child of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, has died. She was 91.
Her grandson Luis Alfonso de Borbon confirmed her death in an Instagram post Friday. He did not give details.
In a recent interview with El Mundo newspaper, Carmen Franco revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer.
Journalist Nieves Herrero, who published a novel last month about Franco's life based on interviews with her, wrote on Friday that she had died at her Madrid home after saying goodbye to loved ones.
General Francisco Franco joined a military uprising in 1936 and ruled Spain from the end of Spain's Civil War in 1939 until his death in 1975. His daughter married Spanish aristocrat Cristobal Martinez-Bordiu in 1950. They had seven children.
Dios se ha llevado a Man (d.e.p), pero ella no se ha ido: la tendré SIEMPRE en mi CORAZON. Pasó de puntillas durante 91 años, dejando un RECUERDO fabuloso a todos los que la conocieron y a mí un VACÍO enorme. Querida Man, siempre serás mi SUPER ABUELA, mi SEGUNDA MADRE, uno de mis PILARES, y mi EJEMPLO a seguir (fuiste una gran CRISTIANA, con muchos VALORES y muy BONDADOSA; te encantaba VIAJAR y DESCUBRIR otros lugares; eras de las personas más CULTAS que he conocido, con una gran MEMORIA y siempre INFORMADA de todo; compartíamos AFICIONES como disfrutar de la NATURALEZA y ver jugar al FUTBOL a la SELECCIÓN ESPAÑOLA o al REAL MADRID; me impresiona la GRAN SEÑORA que siempre fuiste, con tu SABER ESTAR , tu ELEGANCIA , tu INTEGRIDAD , tu SERENIDAD , tu ALEGRIA , tu PACIENCIA , tu SINCERIDAD , tu FORTALEZA y tu APERTURA DE MENTE ). Si hubiera que definirte, repetiría lo que dijo mi primo : “MAN ES MAN”. Te quiero mucho
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Government seeks change to order lifting Trump refugee ban
- 'A crime against all that is civilized': UNICEF report details plight of kids in conflict zones
- Ex-soccer star Weah elected Liberia president by wide margin
- Egypt says 10 killed in attack outside Cairo church
- Carmen Franco, only child of Spain's dictator, dies at 91