

The Associated Press





MEXICO CITY -- Tropical Storm Carlotta weakened to a depression on Sunday even as it soaked Mexico's Pacific coast in the region of Zihuatanejo.

Carlotta, the third named storm of the Pacific hurricane season, had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) early Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, and it was centred about 35 miles (55 kilometres) south of Zihuatanejo, a popular tourist resort.

The hurricane centre said the storm centre was likely to make landfall on Monday.

It was bringing torrential rains and potential flooding to the coastline of the southern states of Guerrero and Michoacan, with up to 10 inches possible in some areas