

The Associated Press





PARIS - The Venezuelan extremist known as Carlos the Jackal is back on trial for a deadly 1974 attack on a Paris shopping arcade.

A lower court convicted Carlos last year of the attack and handed him his third life sentence. He appealed, but lawyers said he hadn't been able to see the case dossier and might ask for a delay in Monday's opening proceedings.

Carlos has denied involvement in the attack on the Drugstore Publicis shopping centre in the French capital's Latin Quarter, which killed two people and injured 34.

The 68-year-old Carlos, whose real name is Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, was once the world's most-wanted fugitive. He was convicted of perpetrating or organizing multiple attacks on behalf of the Palestinian cause or of communist revolution in the 1970s and '80s.