Cargo ship lost power before colliding with Baltimore bridge; 1 body recovered

A body has been recovered from the Patapsco River in the aftermath of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, City Council Member Phylicia Porter told CNN’s Boris Sanchez.

The collapse occurred after a massive container ship lost power early Tuesday and crashed into the bridge, sending people and vehicles into the frigid river, officials said.

A U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson said the agency is still searching for six missing individuals. Those six are believed to be part of a construction crew repairing potholes on the bridge remain unaccounted for, Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld said at a news conference Tuesday.

Earlier, two people were pulled from the Patapsco River, Baltimore City Fire Department Chief James Wallace said. One was not injured and the other was taken to a local trauma center in “very serious condition,” he said. A patient being treated at the University of Maryland Medical Center was discharged later Tuesday, the hospital said in a statement.

The crew of the ship notified officials that it had lost power prior to the crash, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said, noting the warning likely saved lives.

“We’re thankful that between the mayday and the collapse, that we had officials who were able to begin to stop the flow of traffic so more cars were not on the bridge,” Moore said. He called those officials heroes.

Moore noted that the bridge was up to code at the time of the collapse. He said the collapse was a “shocking and heartbreaking” event for the people of Maryland who have used the bridge for 47 years.

Several vehicles are believed to have fallen into the water, including one as large as a tractor-trailer, Kevin Cartwright, director of communications of the Baltimore City Fire Department said early Tuesday.

Search and rescue crews used infrared and sonar technology to “mark” five vehicles under water in the Patapsco River, three of which are believed to be passenger vehicles, Wallace told CNN on Tuesday. There are eight dive teams made up of about 50 divers, working on the rescue effort, he added.

There are no known victims in the water who were in vehicles on the bridge at the time of the accident, Wiedefeld said.

“We have an unspeakable tragedy,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott told CNN.

“There were individuals working on the bridge at the time. There are cars in the water – our fire department has confirmed that as they lead this search-and-rescue mission through sonar. That is where our focus is – it’s about those souls, those people we’re trying to find and get out of this water,” Scott said.

Construction workers contracted with the state transportation agency were doing repair work on the bridge at the time of the collapse, Wiedefeld said Tuesday morning. He did not specify how many workers were there.

Baltimore police said there was no evidence that the ship collision that caused the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge was intentional. (WBAL via CNN Newsource)

The ship, which hit the bridge just before 1:30 a.m., was the DALI, a Singaporean-flagged container vessel, Coast Guard spokesperson Kimberly Reaves said. It’s about 984-feet long and 157-feet wide, Synergy Group spokesman Pat Adamson told CNN.

Previously, the U.S. Coast Guard reported it was a 948-foot container ship.

The ship dropped its anchors as part of an emergency procedure before hitting the bridge, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore told CNN. The vessel is currently holding its position at the site of the collision and is in a stable condition and all 22 of the ship’s crew members are safe and accounted for, the agency added.

Lights on the ship flickered and a dark plume of smoke could be seen billowing from it before it veered towards a bridge pillar shortly before impact, CNN analysis of data from MarineTraffic shows.

No crew members on the ship were injured, ship management company Synergy Group said a statement.

Multiple agencies are investigating the crash, though there is currently “absolutely no indication that it was intentional,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said Tuesday morning.

Pictured is the Dali container vessel after striking the Francis Scott Key Bridge that collapsed into the Patapsco River in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26. (WBAL via CNN Newsource)

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy told reporters Tuesday afternoon her federal agency would be leading the investigation into the crash and collapse with the help of the Coast Guard.

Homendy added a team of 24 — including experts in nautical operations, human performance and engineering — will begin looking into the incident and collect information on the vessel, including obtaining recorders on the ship. But for the moment, she said, “we are standing back to allow the Coast Guard and search and rescue to continue search and rescue operations while we gather information from the command post.”

She did not provide updates on fatalities, the nationality of the crew or the structural integrity of the bridge.

“The NTSB doesn’t speculate, we provide facts,” Homendy said. “So there isn’t a lot we can share right now because the focus has been on the people.”

The 1.6-mile, four-lane bridge extends over the Patapsco River and serves as the outermost crossing of the Baltimore harbor and an essential link of I-695, or the Baltimore Beltway.

Here are some key developments:

• Multiple air and marine units have been deployed for the search, and personnel from the local fire and police departments, as well as the Coast Guard and Baltimore FBI are on scene to assist, officials said Tuesday.

• Scott and Moore declared a state of emergency throughout the city and state Tuesday.

• President Joe Biden called on Congress to support efforts to rebuild the bridge. “It’s my intention that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge,” Biden said Tuesday.

• US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he is offering federal support in response to the collapse. He is expected in Baltimore on Tuesday, a transportation department official confirmed to CNN.

• Danish Shipping company Maersk told CNN it chartered the ship, which was carrying Maersk customer cargo. The company said no Maersk personnel were onboard the vessel, which is operated by charter vessel company Synergy Group.

• The ship has been inspected 27 times since its was built in 2015 and has had two “deficiencies,” including one for structural damage, according to records from the Electronic Quality Shipping Information System.

A ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday, causing the bridge to collapse. (Hartford County Md Fire & EMS PIO via CNN Newsource)

Rescue efforts ongoing

Dive operations in the search and rescue effort were ongoing, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski told CNN early Tuesday.

“The conditions are difficult,” Olszewski said. “We’re talking about a deep channel port. It’s 40, 50 feet of water, strong currents. The weather is windy, the water is cold. And so we certainly worry about those who are in the water, not to mention the fall from the bridge.”

Teams were working “methodically and safely” to ensure “everyone operating here on the scene is safe and that we’re able to make progress without causing adverse harm to anyone else,” Cartwright said.

High tide could present a challenge for rescuers looking for people, Wallace, the fire chief, said.

Officials will rely on the expert divers assisting with the search “to tell us when they believe we’ve reached that non-survivability point,” Wallace said.

A ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday, causing the bridge to collapse. (Hartford County Md Fire & EMS PIO via CNN Newsource)

All traffic is being detoured away from the bridge, said the Maryland Transportation Authority.

Video of the collision shows a towering boat headed directly toward one of the bridge’s support columns before colliding with it, sending a massive stretch of the bridge crashing into the water below in mere seconds. The impact immediately triggered the collapse of adjacent portions of the bridge.

The crash sent large plumes of smoke and fire into the air and part of the bridge appeared to collapse over the front of the boat, video footage showed. Dark smoke continued to rise into the air for several minutes.

The bridge’s namesake, Francis Scott Key, is believed to have sat near the site of the bridge as he witnessed the bombardment of Fort McHenry in 1814, inspiring him to write the words of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.