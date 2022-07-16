Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes in Greece, explosions heard
Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes in Greece, explosions heard
An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukraine-based airline crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala in northern Greece, authorities said.
Greek Civil Aviation authorities say the flight was heading from Serbia to Jordan, but have not been able to confirm how many people were on board or what the plane's cargo was. It was operated by Meridian, a cargo carrier.
The pilot managed to alert authorities about a problem in one of the plane's engines and he was given the choice of landing in either the Thessaloniki or Kavala airports. He opted for Kavala, which was closer, but the plane crashed about 40 kilometres west of the airport, Greece's Civil Aviation authority said.
“We were hearing explosions until a few minutes ago," Filippos Anastassiadis, mayor of the municipality of Paggaio, told the Associated Press. “I am about 300 metres from the site of the crash."
Locals reported seeing a fireball and a plume of smoke. The explosions have sparked speculation among locals and some Greek media the plane was carrying explosives.
State broadcaster ERT reported that army explosive experts were en route to the site, located on farmland close to two villages that are part of the Paggaio municipality.
The fire service has cordoned off the area.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Young scouts stuck in Zurich after missing Air Canada flight to Toronto
A number of young scouts are stuck in Zurich, Switzerland, after some members of their group missed an Air Canada flight to Toronto on Friday and it's not clear whether travel insurance will cover their return, one of their mothers says.
Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes in Greece, explosions heard
An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukraine-based airline crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala in northern Greece, authorities said.
Veteran nurse shares why some are leaving patient care
Nurses in Canada have sounded the alarm over ‘stretched’ and ‘unsafe’ emergency rooms, including one 25-year veteran nurse who decided to walk away from patient care despite a worsening nursing shortage
Wildfire near Lytton, B.C., remains out of control; 15 square km burning
British Columbia's Wildfire Service says it is bringing in another 21-person unit crew to help fight a wildfire that broke out Thursday nearly two kilometres northwest of Lytton on the other side of the Fraser River.
Health experts on who would benefit most from a second COVID booster
Health experts discuss who should strongly consider getting a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as eligibility widens for second boosters, and who could consider holding off.
Bank of Canada chief sees inflation 'a little over' 8 per cent as soon as next week
The Bank of Canada expects inflation to go 'a little over' 8% per cent, as soon as next week when June's data is released, and stay in that range for a few more months, Governor Tiff Macklem told a business group in a webcast transcript released late Friday.
Body of man found after rooftop parking lot gave way into office below in Vancouver
Crews working at the scene of a partial building collapse in Vancouver recovered the body of a missing male employee on Friday night.
Wildfire rages in France; fire pilot killed in Portugal
Strong winds and hot, dry weather frustrated French firefighters' efforts Saturday to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region for a fifth straight day, one of several wildfires scorching Europe this week.
Decision to exempt gas turbines from sanctions right thing to do: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada made a difficult but correct decision last week to send repaired parts of a Russian natural gas pipeline back to Germany.
Canada
-
Young scouts stuck in Zurich after missing Air Canada flight to Toronto
A number of young scouts are stuck in Zurich, Switzerland, after some members of their group missed an Air Canada flight to Toronto on Friday and it's not clear whether travel insurance will cover their return, one of their mothers says.
-
B.C. NDP to begin leadership campaign period, new leader to be elected Dec. 3
The New Democratic Party in British Columbia says it will elect a new leader this December.
-
Body of man found after rooftop parking lot gave way into office below in Vancouver
Crews working at the scene of a partial building collapse in Vancouver recovered the body of a missing male employee on Friday night.
-
Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his illegal weapons and failed to report earlier violent behaviour because she was deeply afraid of him.
-
Honda CRV occupants waited for Ripudaman Singh Malik before shooting, police say
Before Ripudaman Singh Malik was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, a white Honda CRV pulled up to the shooting scene. Homicide investigators say the occupants waited hours for him to arrive.
-
Appeal filed after Quebec judge grants conditional discharge to man guilty of sexual assault
Quebec's prosecution office says a judge relied on "stereotypes" and used a man's inebriated state to excuse him for sexually assaulting a woman when he spared him from jail time in a sentencing decision last month.
World
-
Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes in Greece, explosions heard
An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukraine-based airline crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala in northern Greece, authorities said.
-
Wildfire rages in France; fire pilot killed in Portugal
Strong winds and hot, dry weather frustrated French firefighters' efforts Saturday to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region for a fifth straight day, one of several wildfires scorching Europe this week.
-
U.S. Capitol riot panel subpoenas Secret Service for erased texts
The U.S. House committee investigating the Capitol riot has subpoenaed the Secret Service, for text messages agents reportedly deleted around Jan. 6, 2021.
-
G20 finance meetings in Bali overshadowed by war in Ukraine
Financial leaders of the Group of 20 richest and biggest economies agreed at meetings on the Indonesian resort island of Bali this week on the need to jointly tackle global ills such as inflation and food crises, but failed to bridge differences over the war in Ukraine.
-
Biden's Mideast trip aimed at reassuring wary leaders
U.S. President Joe Biden, speaking at a summit of Arab leaders, said Saturday that the United States 'will not walk away' from the Middle East as he tries to ensure stability in a volatile corner of the globe and boost the worldwide flow of oil to reverse rising gas prices.
-
UN decries rising death toll, rights violations in Haiti
The UN human rights office on Saturday expressed concern about rising violence around Haiti's capital, saying 99 people have been reported killed in recent fighting between rival gangs in the Cite Soleil district alone.
Politics
-
Decision to exempt gas turbines from sanctions right thing to do: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada made a difficult but correct decision last week to send repaired parts of a Russian natural gas pipeline back to Germany.
-
MPs to invite Rogers execs, CRTC and Champagne amid study on outage
Parliamentarians on the House of Commons Industry and Technology committee voted unanimously on Friday to study the Rogers Communications outage, with at least two meetings scheduled before July 30.
-
Canada's decision to return Russian pipeline turbines to be studied by MPs
MPs are launching a full study and will be calling for key ministers and international officials to testify on the federal government's contentious decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russia-Germany natural gas pipeline.
Health
-
Global study finds surprising results for alcohol consumption
No amount of alcohol is healthy if you are younger than 40, mostly due to alcohol-related deaths by auto accidents, injury and homicide, according to a new global study.
-
Veteran nurse shares why some are leaving patient care
Nurses in Canada have sounded the alarm over ‘stretched’ and ‘unsafe’ emergency rooms, including one 25-year veteran nurse who decided to walk away from patient care despite a worsening nursing shortage
-
Health experts on who would benefit most from a second COVID booster
Health experts discuss who should strongly consider getting a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as eligibility widens for second boosters, and who could consider holding off.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S., Russian astronauts will swap seats on rockets again
NASA astronauts will go back to riding Russian rockets under an agreement announced Friday, and Russian cosmonauts will catch lifts to the International Space Station with SpaceX beginning this fall.
-
Amazon's Ring gave U.S. police data without user consent 11 times in 2022
Amazon's Ring doorbell unit, which makes videos of the outside of an owner's home, gave footage to law enforcement without the user's consent 11 times so far this year, the company said.
-
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Where the Crawdads Sing' is a unique coming-of-age story, but lacks soul
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Where the Crawdads Sing,' 'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris' and 'Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song.'
-
From the end of the world to your town, Elton John's goodbye
Elton John kicked off the final leg of his North American farewell tour Friday night in Philadelphia.
-
U.S. soprano, offended by blackface, pulls out of Italy opera
Soprano Angel Blue says she won't perform in an opera in Italy this month because blackface was used in the staging of another work this summer.
Business
-
Bank of Canada chief sees inflation 'a little over' 8 per cent as soon as next week
The Bank of Canada expects inflation to go 'a little over' 8% per cent, as soon as next week when June's data is released, and stay in that range for a few more months, Governor Tiff Macklem told a business group in a webcast transcript released late Friday.
-
June home sales down 24 per cent from last year, 6 per cent since May: CREA
The national real estate market's cooling continued with home sales falling again in June, but the Canadian Real Estate Association said the decreases are smaller than those seen in previous months.
-
Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales up 1.6 per cent in May at $81.1 billion
Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 1.6 per cent in May to $81.1 billion, boosted by higher sales in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector and the machinery, equipment and supplies group.
Lifestyle
-
'It's just a bit sad': parting with porcelain treasures
For many, once-cherished porcelain sets are now collecting dust. It's a shift being felt around the world, from a home in Winnipeg to one of the oldest porcelain manufacturers in the world.
-
Vancouver restaurants to be included in latest Michelin Guide expansion
Vancouver diners will soon have another reason to explore local culinary delights as the Michelin Guide is coming to the West Coast city this fall.
-
Wordle is being turned into a board game
Hasbro is partnering with the New York Times to create 'Wordle: The Party Game,' a new board game the companies say 'delivers classic Wordle gameplay, but now in an all new way.'
Sports
-
Blue Jays get lefty Foster Griffin in trade with visiting Royals
Left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.
-
Tour de France: Michael Matthews wins Stage 14, Podacar can't drop Vingegaard
Michael Matthews soloed to victory on the 14th stage of the Tour de France on Saturday, when defending champion Tadej Pogacar tried in vain to regain time on leader Jonas Vingegaard.
-
Canada preps for U.S. amid concern over federation's dealings
The Canadian women's national team is keeping a wary eye on concerns about its soccer federation back home while focusing on a showdown with the United States in Mexico.
Autos
-
Toyota's Japan flagship Crown car to debut on global markets
Toyota's flagship model in Japan, the Crown, is going on sale around the world for the first time, including in the U.S.
-
Tesla's head of AI, an ardent supporter of 'full self driving,' has exited the company
Andrej Karpathy, Tesla's director of artificial intelligence, announced Wednesday he's leaving the company only months before its anticipated release of its long-delayed 'full self-driving' software to 1 million people. Tesla's driver-assist features made significant advances in his tenure, but also have drawn increased scrutiny from regulators over their safety record.
-
Toronto racecar driver to honour hospital that saved his life as a premature baby at Honda Indy
Among the drivers revved up and ready to race this weekend as Toronto’s Honda Indy finally returns is Devlin DeFrancesco, who was born severely premature in the city two decades ago, and is looking to honour the hospital that saved his life.