Car drives into crowd at Copacabana Beach in Rio; 11 hurt
Firefighters carry a woman on a stretcher after a car drove into the crowded seaside boardwalk along Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Military police said on Twitter that at least 11 people were injured and that the driver has been taken into custody. (AP Photo / Silvia Izquierdo)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 18, 2018 7:59PM EST
RIO DE JANEIRO - A car has driven onto the crowded seaside boardwalk along Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, and Brazilian authorities say at least 11 people have been injured.
The Twitter account of Brazil's military police force reports the number of injured and says the driver in Thursday night's incident has been taken into custody.
A witness reports seeing at least one child among the injured.
The car stopped in the sand after it apparently crossing the wide sidewalk that runs between the beach and a busy road. Several people were knocked down and lying on the ground.
