Car crashes into new speed detector during a report on the device

A newly commissioned speed detector in Neuquen, Argentina, was quickly destroyed after a car crashed into it during a live interview on the benefits of speed detectors.

Undersecretary of Environment and Citizen Protection Francisco Baggio was giving an interview on the detector to a local news station when the crash happened.

"We turned around, [the car] at a high speed went up to the small square and hit the speed detector," he said.

According to Statista, a German data gathering service, there were 3,138 fatalities in road traffic accidents registered in Argentina in 2020, down from 4,911 deaths a year earlier. The Buenos Aires region reported the highestnumber of traffic fatalities in 2020.

