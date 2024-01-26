World

    • Car crashes into new speed detector during a report on the device

    Share

    A newly commissioned speed detector in Neuquen, Argentina, was quickly destroyed after a car crashed into it during a live interview on the benefits of speed detectors. 

    Undersecretary of Environment and Citizen Protection Francisco Baggio was giving an interview on the detector to a local news station when the crash happened.

    "We turned around, [the car] at a high speed went up to the small square and hit the speed detector," he said.

    According to Statista, a German data gathering service, there were 3,138 fatalities in road traffic accidents registered in Argentina in 2020, down from 4,911 deaths a year earlier. The Buenos Aires region reported the highestnumber of traffic fatalities in 2020.

    Watch the crash caught on camera in the video at the top of this article.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News