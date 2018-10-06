Car bomb in northern Syria kills 4
At least four people were killed and 26 injured in an explosion in Azaz, north of Aleppo, Syria, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (Mustafa Sultan via Storyful)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, October 6, 2018 12:01PM EDT
BEIRUT - Syrian opposition activists say an explosive device detonated in a northern town held by Turkey-backed opposition fighters killing four people, including two children.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Saturday's car bomb went off at entrance of the industrial district of the town of Azaz.
It added that the explosion occurred near a tanker filled with fuel, causing a fire.
The Aleppo Media Center, an activist collective, also reported four people killed including two children, adding that the explosion occurred inside a shop that sells fuel.
Car bombs have been common since Syria's conflict began in 2011.
Northern Syria has been fraught with clashes between rival insurgent groups including al-Qaida-linked militants and Turkey-backed rebels.