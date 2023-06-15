'Captured and killed': LGBTQ2S+ Ukrainians worried about Russia winning war
Some LGBTQ2S+ Ukrainians say winning the war against Russia is a matter of life and death for many in their community.
The Russian parliament passed a law last year banning "propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations" among all age groups.
President Vladimir Putin also indicated Russia is fighting not only Ukraine but western values and has called LGBTQ2S+ rights "pure Satanism."
Vladslav Olegovich with the National LGBTI Consortium, which includes four Ukrainian organizations, said Putin represents a serious threat.
There are some areas in his country where discrimination is a problem, Olegovich said, but things aren't going to improve under Russian rule.
"If we win the war, it will be a very bright future. But if not, some of us will be captured and killed," said Olegovich, 26.
"There are rumours that Russia has some lists of activists in Ukraine, and it is some kind of kill list."
Men ages 18 to 60 were banned from leaving Ukraine after the Russian invasion in February 2022. The Ukrainian government is not forcing men to fight, only to register and remain in the country.
But there is a chance of enforced conscription if the violence continues.
Olegovich said there are plenty of gay men who are fighting on the front lines and their sexual orientation, for the most part, is not secret.
"I have some friends who are soldiers and there is no problem inside the army," he said.
"But if those guys were to be captured by Russians, it's very big trouble."
Olegovich said he would pick up a rifle and head into battle if he was needed.
"It's not just about some human rights, it's about our lives. So we hope we really win this war and survive."
Danyi, a barista, moved from Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine to Kyiv to pursue his dream of owning his own coffee shop. He finished third in last year's Ukrainian national coffee brewing championship.
Danyi said until the uncertainty of the war is over, nothing is going to change.
At age 23, he has registered and is willing to take up arms to protect his country.
He takes a dim view of those who won't do the same, calling them "an embarrassment."
"There are some people who hide from this, a lot of people who didn't want to fight. Those are people who are weak in their minds and probably are not prepared for (war)," he said.
"Ukrainians are a national people who have been at war with Russians for hundreds of years, so we can't just get out. We need to fight. We won't give up."
Danyi said those who fled Ukraine and are hiding out in other countries should eventually face consequences and not be allowed to come home.
"If our government would find those guys (who) just fled and (have) not registered, they would have some trouble with our law."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2023.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Captured and killed': LGBTQ2S+ Ukrainians worried about Russia winning war
Some LGBTQ2S+ Ukrainians say winning the war against Russia is a matter of life and death for many in their community.
DEVELOPING | Report finds Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over 'partygate' during COVID lockdown
Former prime minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament about the lockdown-flouting parties that undermined his credibility and contributed to his downfall, a committee of lawmakers said Thursday after a year-long investigation.
Money is No.1 source of stress among Canadians, annual survey finds once again
Money remains the biggest source of stress among Canadians for the sixth year in a row, according to a new survey.
Mendicino’s office only informed of Bernardo transfer through 'generic communications products,' spokesperson says
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino’s office said Wednesday evening that it first learned of the potential transfer of Paul Bernardo this March through 'generic communications products,' but specifics of the transfer had not been confirmed at the time and the minister wasn’t personally aware of the transfer until months later.
B.C. man disrupts track meet, asks for confirmation of 9-year-old's gender
When Heidi Starr went to her daughter’s track and field meet in Kelowna last week, she thought she’d be cheering her child on—not shielding her from transphobia.
Russia says relations 'on the verge of being severed' as Ottawa seizes cargo plane
Moscow is warning that relations with Canada are 'on the verge of being severed' after the federal Liberal government moved to forfeit a massive Russian cargo plane.
Trudeau knew about Bernardo transfer before Mendicino, Poilievre calls for minister to resign
Facing calls to resign, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced Wednesday he'll be issuing a 'ministerial directive' requiring Canada's corrections agency to reform how it handles high profile prison transfers, after it was revealed that the minister's office and the PMO knew about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo, months before it happened.
House committee recommends windfall tax for grocers if Competition Bureau finds evidence of profiteering
The Canadian government should introduce a windfall tax on large grocery chains if the Competition Bureau finds evidence that they’re generating excess profits on food items, the parliamentary agriculture committee says.
Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
Canada
-
Russia says relations 'on the verge of being severed' as Ottawa seizes cargo plane
Moscow is warning that relations with Canada are 'on the verge of being severed' after the federal Liberal government moved to forfeit a massive Russian cargo plane.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith selling her rail car restaurant
A listing on a real estate website says the "unique, one-of-a-kind restaurant" is up for grabs in the downtown area of High River, about 65 kilometres south of Calgary.
-
'A truly beautiful soul': Missing Australian hiker found dead on B.C. trail
The search for a 25-year-old woman from Australia who was reported missing on Sunday has come to a tragic end.
-
Money is No.1 source of stress among Canadians, annual survey finds once again
Money remains the biggest source of stress among Canadians for the sixth year in a row, according to a new survey.
-
CBSA makes largest-ever meth seizure in Metro Vancouver
Border agents in Metro Vancouver have seized more than 6,300 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in jugs labelled as canola oil over the last six months. One of the seizures was the Canada Border Services Agency's largest-ever.
-
Rain welcome, but it won't be enough to extinguish B.C. wildfire risk
A key highway that connects Yukon and northern British Columbia to the rest of the province is now threatened by the huge Donnie Creek wildfire as the blaze chews through woodlands south of Fort Nelson.
World
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Report finds Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over 'partygate' during COVID lockdown
Former prime minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament about the lockdown-flouting parties that undermined his credibility and contributed to his downfall, a committee of lawmakers said Thursday after a year-long investigation.
-
'Lockbit' digital gang named top ransomware threat by Canada, 6 other nations
Canada and six other countries on Wednesday identified the digital extortion gang operating under the "Lockbit" banner as the world's top ransomware threat.
-
'Moment of reckoning' could soon be at hand for Trump: analyst
Added to the charges brought against former U.S. president Donald Trump involving classified documents is a possible second indictment based on his alleged role in the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. The ongoing investigation into the attack has the potential to end a nearly eight-year journey that ushered in MAGA conservatism and remade the Republican party in Trump's own image, writes political analyst Eric Ham.
-
Los Angeles City Hall rocked by another corruption scandal, rattles trust in government
These are dark days in Los Angeles, but perhaps nowhere is that more true than at scandal-ridden City Hall.
-
Migrants bussed from Texas to Los Angeles in move mayor calls 'despicable stunt'
A group of migrants who arrived by bus in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday were sent from Texas in a move the city's mayor called a 'despicable stunt' by a Republican governor.
-
In affirmative action challenge and student loan cases, some see backlash to racial progress in U.S. education
Both affirmative action and the student loan cancellation plan -- policies that disproportionately help Black students -- could soon be dismantled by the U.S. Supreme Court. To many people of color, the efforts to roll them back reflect a larger backlash to racial progress in higher education.
Politics
-
Mendicino’s office only informed of Bernardo transfer through 'generic communications products,' spokesperson says
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino’s office said Wednesday evening that it first learned of the potential transfer of Paul Bernardo this March through 'generic communications products,' but specifics of the transfer had not been confirmed at the time and the minister wasn’t personally aware of the transfer until months later.
-
Trudeau knew about Bernardo transfer before Mendicino, Poilievre calls for minister to resign
Facing calls to resign, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced Wednesday he'll be issuing a 'ministerial directive' requiring Canada's corrections agency to reform how it handles high profile prison transfers, after it was revealed that the minister's office and the PMO knew about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo, months before it happened.
-
Singh and Poilievre to begin talks on terms for public inquiry on foreign meddling
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre were set to meet Wednesday to discuss terms for a possible public inquiry on foreign interference, as the prime minister praised opposition parties for behaving in a less-toxic manner.
Health
-
Microplastics can stick in human airways, new study finds
A new study from an international group of researchers has found that microplastics can stick in our respiratory system, posing potentially serious health risks.
-
Canada takes steps to ban toxicity testing on animals. What this means
Canada is edging closer to banning testing on animals, an animal rights activist says, suggesting lawmakers are 'playing catch up' to other nations leading on the issue.
-
Indigenous-led harm reduction project receives $1.2 million from Health Canada
An Indigenous-led harm reduction research project has been given about $1.2 million by Health Canada to investigate treatment options for people living with opioid use disorder.
Sci-Tech
-
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
Lawmakers in Europe signed off Wednesday on the world's first set of comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence, clearing a key hurdle as authorities across the globe race to rein in AI.
-
Astronaut Chris Hadfield working with King Charles on 'Astra Carta'
Chris Hadfield says he's been working with King Charles on a space sustainability plan dubbed the Astra Carta.
-
The Reddit blackout shows no signs of stopping
A widespread Reddit blackout affecting some of the site's largest communities has continued into its third day with no signs of stopping, as a number of groups on the site vowed to remain closed off indefinitely to protest changes to the platform's data policies.
Entertainment
-
Canadian writers picket in support of U.S. counterparts, say there's uncertainty here
More than one hundred Canadian film and TV workers gathered under cloudy skies and sporadic showers to picket in support of striking Hollywood writers.
-
John Romita Sr., renowned Marvel Comics artist, dead at 93
Comic artist John Romita Sr., best known for his work on "The Amazing Spider-Man" and co-creating characters such as Wolverine, has died at the age of 93.
-
More complaints possible after 'Dances With Wolves' actor charged in Alberta: police
Police in Alberta say they anticipate more complainants will come forward after a former actor and self-described medicine man was charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault in the province.
Business
-
Money is No.1 source of stress among Canadians, annual survey finds once again
Money remains the biggest source of stress among Canadians for the sixth year in a row, according to a new survey.
-
Canadian budget carrier reaches leasing deal for two 737 MAX jets after lessor spat
Flair Airlines said on Wednesday it is leasing two more Boeing 737 MAX jets to meet rising travel demand, after the Canadian budget carrier lost access to four planes earlier this year in a dispute with a separate lessor.
-
House committee recommends windfall tax for grocers if Competition Bureau finds evidence of profiteering
The Canadian government should introduce a windfall tax on large grocery chains if the Competition Bureau finds evidence that they’re generating excess profits on food items, the parliamentary agriculture committee says.
Lifestyle
-
One of the few remaining Tamagotchi clubs in the world is in Toronto
A '90s phenomenon is having a comeback in Toronto as nostalgic millennials dust off their Tamagotchis.
-
Bear joins Florida beachgoers for a summer splash
Three words a crowd of Florida beachgoers didn't expect to hear during their Sunday in the sun: 'It's a bear!'
-
Look ma, no hands: Calgary man breaks Guinness World Record
Robert Murray's name is now in the Guinness World Record books for riding his bicycle the longest recorded distance without using his hands.
Sports
-
Arizona woman alleges sexual assault by Trevor Bauer; he denies allegation and countersues
An Arizona woman has accused former major league pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexual assault, alleging in a lawsuit updated this week that he held a knife at her throat and choked her until she passed out during a rape that left her pregnant in late 2020.
-
U.S. Open raises prize money to $20 million with $3.6M to winner
The U.S. Open has raised its prize money to $20 million, now tops among the major championships and on the same level as the PGA Tour's elevated events.
-
CanCon Rules: NHL champion Vegas Golden Knights roster loaded with Canadians
The Stanley Cup will criss-cross the Great White North this off-season as the many Canadians on the Vegas Golden Knights roster spend their day with the trophy.
Autos
-
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
-
Toyota shareholders reject proposal demanding better performance on climate change
Toyota executives fielded challenges and reaped praise from investors at an annual general meeting Wednesday where shareholders ultimately rejected demands the automaker do better on fighting climate change.
-
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they're moving
Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they're being driven.