'Captured and killed': LGBTQ2S+ Ukrainians worried about Russia winning war

KYIV, Ukraine -

Some LGBTQ2S+ Ukrainians say winning the war against Russia is a matter of life and death for many in their community.

The Russian parliament passed a law last year banning "propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations" among all age groups.

President Vladimir Putin also indicated Russia is fighting not only Ukraine but western values and has called LGBTQ2S+ rights "pure Satanism."

Vladslav Olegovich with the National LGBTI Consortium, which includes four Ukrainian organizations, said Putin represents a serious threat.

There are some areas in his country where discrimination is a problem, Olegovich said, but things aren't going to improve under Russian rule.

"If we win the war, it will be a very bright future. But if not, some of us will be captured and killed," said Olegovich, 26.

"There are rumours that Russia has some lists of activists in Ukraine, and it is some kind of kill list."

Men ages 18 to 60 were banned from leaving Ukraine after the Russian invasion in February 2022. The Ukrainian government is not forcing men to fight, only to register and remain in the country.

But there is a chance of enforced conscription if the violence continues.

Olegovich said there are plenty of gay men who are fighting on the front lines and their sexual orientation, for the most part, is not secret.

"I have some friends who are soldiers and there is no problem inside the army," he said.

"But if those guys were to be captured by Russians, it's very big trouble."

Olegovich said he would pick up a rifle and head into battle if he was needed.

"It's not just about some human rights, it's about our lives. So we hope we really win this war and survive."

Danyi, a barista, moved from Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine to Kyiv to pursue his dream of owning his own coffee shop. He finished third in last year's Ukrainian national coffee brewing championship.

Danyi said until the uncertainty of the war is over, nothing is going to change.

At age 23, he has registered and is willing to take up arms to protect his country.

He takes a dim view of those who won't do the same, calling them "an embarrassment."

"There are some people who hide from this, a lot of people who didn't want to fight. Those are people who are weak in their minds and probably are not prepared for (war)," he said.

"Ukrainians are a national people who have been at war with Russians for hundreds of years, so we can't just get out. We need to fight. We won't give up."

Danyi said those who fled Ukraine and are hiding out in other countries should eventually face consequences and not be allowed to come home.

"If our government would find those guys (who) just fled and (have) not registered, they would have some trouble with our law."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2023.