Capitol riot trial starts for man who put feet up on Nancy Pelosi's desk
An Arkansas man who propped his feet on a desk then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the riot at the U.S. Capitol planned the trip for weeks and came prepared for violence, a prosecutor said Tuesday as his trial got underway.
Richard "Bigo" Barnett had a stun gun tucked into his pants when he stormed the Capitol, invaded Pelosi's office and posed for a photo that became one of the attack's more well-known images, prosecutors said. He also took a piece of her mail and left behind a note that said, "Nancy, Bigo was here," prosecutors said. Barnett punctuated the message with a sexist expletive.
"The defendant violated that space," said prosecutor Alison Prout during opening statements. "He came prepared for violence."
Staffers were huddled down the hall at the time, hiding from rioters after leaving behind computers, cellphones and personal files as they fled, she said.
Before leaving Capitol grounds, Barnett used a bullhorn to give a speech to the crowd, shouting, "We took back our house, and I took Nancy Pelosi's office!" according to prosecutors.
"Barnett has emerged as prominent figure in the attack on the Capitol as a result of the widespread circulation of his photographs in Speaker Pelosi's office and subsequent interview," prosecutors wrote in a court filing.
"Everything he did inside was grounded in political protest ... it was all protest, protest, protest," the defence wrote. They decided to wait to give opening statements later in the trial.
Defense attorneys have argued that the former firefighter didn't break barriers or assault police as he was swept along into the building with the rest of the crowd. He wandered into Pelosi's office suite looking for a bathroom, his lawyers said.
A grand jury indicted Barnett on eight charges, including felony counts of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding. He also faces a charge of entering and remaining in restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon -- the stun gun with spikes concealed within a collapsible walking stick.
Barnett planned for weeks before driving from his home in Gravette, Arkansas, to Washington, D.C., to attend the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, prosecutors said. He hid or destroyed evidence of his riot participation after returning home to Arkansas, according to court documents.
Barnett turned himself in to FBI agents at a sheriff's office in Bentonville, Arkansas, two days after the riot. He told investigators that the large crowd pushed him into the Capitol.
Records from a Bass Pro Shop in Arkansas showed that Barnett purchased the stun gun five days before he travelled to Washington. FBI agents found the packaging for the device in his home.
In June 2021, Barnett appeared on Russian state television with his attorney. When asked if he would do it again, he responded, "I exercise my First Amendment rights every hour, every minute, and every day, and I will never stop," according to prosecutors.
Prosecutors said Barnett had a history of arming himself at political demonstrations before the Jan. 6 attack. In July 2020, they said, a 911 caller reported that a man matching Barnett's description had pointed a rifle at her during a "Back the Blue" rally.
"Law enforcement ultimately closed the investigation as unfounded due to unresolved apparent discrepancies in the evidence," prosecutors wrote.
In November 2020, police were called to a "Save the Children" rally when a caller said Barnett was carrying a gun at the protest and acting suspiciously.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Parents 'in disbelief' after ISIS flag sent out by Toronto school principal in email
An email by the principal of a downtown Toronto elementary school to commemorate Somali Heritage Month and Islamic Heritage Month, sent out to hundreds of families, included an image of the ISIS flag.
N.S. government says no legal action over social media post on woman's hospital death
Nova Scotia's Justice Department said Tuesday it won't pursue legal action against a politician who posted information about a woman who died in hospital after a seven-hour wait for a doctor.
Poilievre calls for study of consulting company's earning spike under Liberal government
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for a committee study of the government’s relationship with a consulting firm following reports it has been awarded 30 times more money in federal contracts under Justin Trudeau’s Liberals than Stephen Harper’s Conservatives.
Joe Biden's visit to Canada confirmed, as feds agree to buy U.S. missile defence system for Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden will be making an official visit to Canada in March, his first trip to this country since becoming president in January 2021. News of the trip came alongside an announcement that Canada will be buying a U.S. missile defence system for Ukraine.
Elon Musk breaks Guinness World Record for largest loss of fortune
It’s official: Elon Musk has now shattered the world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history. His loss is up to US$124 billion more than the previous record, according to the Guinness World Records.
'We should have done better': Via Rail CEO says sorry for holiday travel disruptions
Weeks after travellers were left stranded and scrambling due to train delays and cancellations over the holidays, Via Rail's president and CEO is saying sorry for letting its passengers down.
After hype, readers get hands on Prince Harry's 'Spare'
After weeks of hype and days of leaks, readers got a chance to judge Prince Harry's book for themselves when it went on sale around the world on Tuesday.
Ken Lee identified as victim of alleged stabbing attack by 8 teen girls in Toronto
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
Trump executive Allen Weisselberg gets 5-month jail sentence
Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive for Donald Trump's business empire whose testimony helped convict the former U.S. president's company of tax fraud, was sentenced Tuesday to five months in jail for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in job perks.
Canada
-
B.C. Mountie's use of force in caught-on-camera arrest was justified, judge rules
A B.C. Mountie who was caught on video repeatedly punching a man in the face during an arrest has been acquitted of assault, with the judge ruling the officer's use of force was "shocking but justified."
-
N.S. government says no legal action over social media post on woman's hospital death
Nova Scotia's Justice Department said Tuesday it won't pursue legal action against a politician who posted information about a woman who died in hospital after a seven-hour wait for a doctor.
-
'We should have done better': Via Rail CEO says sorry for holiday travel disruptions
Weeks after travellers were left stranded and scrambling due to train delays and cancellations over the holidays, Via Rail's president and CEO is saying sorry for letting its passengers down.
-
NEW
NEW | Canadian military to resume weapons training along section of B.C. coast after 3-year hiatus
The Canadian military says it will resume weapons training along a section of the B.C. coast after a three-year pause to study its effects found "negligible" impacts on marine mammals, including the endangered southern resident killer whale.
-
Alberta premier to host government update, answer media questions
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will be participating in a short question and answer session on Tuesday in an effort to provide journalists with 'more access' to her.
-
Woman air lifted to Toronto hospital after 'catastrophic' water slide accident in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman who suffered a 'catastrophic' accident on a water slide in the Dominican Republic that left her paralyzed and stuck abroad for two weeks has been transported to a Toronto hospital by air ambulance.
World
-
'No amnesty!': Brazilian protests demand jail for rioters
Thousands of protesters in Brazil are demanding accountability for supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro who stormed the capital Sunday, and those who enabled the rampage, evoking memories of an amnesty law that for decades has protected military members accused of abuse and murder during the country's 1964-85 dictatorship.
-
Political vacuum in Haiti deepens as senators' terms expire
Haiti awoke Tuesday stripped of its last democratically elected institution -- this time, its Senate -- an alarming development that solidifies what some call a de facto dictatorship nominally in charge of a country wracked by gang violence.
-
Capitol riot trial starts for man who put feet up on Nancy Pelosi's desk
An Arkansas man who propped his feet on a desk then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the riot at the U.S. Capitol planned the trip for weeks and came prepared for violence, a prosecutor said Tuesday as his trial got underway.
-
Elon Musk breaks Guinness World Record for largest loss of fortune
It’s official: Elon Musk has now shattered the world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history. His loss is up to US$124 billion more than the previous record, according to the Guinness World Records.
-
12-year-old in custody in Oklahoma for fatally stabbing 9-year-old brother while parent slept upstairs, police say
A 12-year-old girl is in custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother, according to police.
-
Onions are so expensive in the Philippines they're being smuggled into the country
From salads to stews, the humble onion is a key ingredient in nearly every Filipino dish. But now, the vegetable costs almost three times more than chicken in the Philippines.
Politics
-
Joe Biden's visit to Canada confirmed, as feds agree to buy U.S. missile defence system for Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden will be making an official visit to Canada in March, his first trip to this country since becoming president in January 2021. News of the trip came alongside an announcement that Canada will be buying a U.S. missile defence system for Ukraine.
-
Poilievre calls for study of consulting company's earning spike under Liberal government
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for a committee study of the government’s relationship with a consulting firm following reports it has been awarded 30 times more money in federal contracts under Justin Trudeau’s Liberals than Stephen Harper’s Conservatives.
-
Mendicino open to working with MPs to 'improve' much-criticized cybersecurity bill
The federal public safety minister says he is prepared to work with parliamentarians to revise the Liberal government's cybersecurity bill after civil society groups and opposition MPs raised transparency and accountability concerns.
Health
-
As under-the-table market grows, patients urge Ottawa to regulate magic mushrooms
Thomas Hartle became one of the first Canadians to receive a federal exemption to treat symptoms of his stage-four colon cancer with magic mushrooms -- and he was celebrated for it. But not long after the landmark decision, Hartle says that legal avenues to access the drug have been 'shut off.'
-
Nurses strike for 2nd day at two big NYC hospitals
A nursing strike that has disrupted patient care at two of New York City's largest hospitals entered its second day Tuesday, with a union official saying progress was being made toward a possible settlement at one of the institutions.
-
Toronto UHN 'Code Grey' not result of cyberattack, officials say
Toronto’s University Health Network says it hopes to have its digital systems fully restored by the end of the day, noting its outage was not the result of a cyberattack.
Sci-Tech
-
Microsoft in talks to invest US$10B in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI: report
Microsoft Corp is in talks to invest US$10 billion in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI as part of funding that will value the firm at $29 billion, Semafor reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
-
U.K. space industry mulls setback after satellite launch fails
British officials and space scientists said Tuesday they were disappointed but not deterred after the first attempt to launch satellites into orbit from the U.K. ended in failure.
-
Cyberattacks increased 20 per cent in Canada last year: IT security company
Recent data published by Check Point Software, an IT security company, indicates that global cyberattacks increased by 38 per cent in 2022 compared to the previous year, with North America seeing 52 per cent rise.
Entertainment
-
After hype, readers get hands on Prince Harry's 'Spare'
After weeks of hype and days of leaks, readers got a chance to judge Prince Harry's book for themselves when it went on sale around the world on Tuesday.
-
Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist
Most of the defendants standing trial over a spectacular 2019 break-in at Dresden's Green Vault museum, in which 18th-century treasures were stolen, have reached a deal that would get them reduced punishment in exchange for confessions and the return of much of the haul, a judge said Tuesday.
-
The Golden Globes return Tuesday in a 1-year audition
After going dark for a year, the Golden Globes return to the air Tuesday on a one-year audition to try to win back their awards-season perch and relevancy to a Hollywood that shunned the awards after an ethics and diversity scandal.
Business
-
Coinbase to lay off 20 per cent of staff as crypto winter continues
Coinbase announced Tuesday that it was laying off 950 people, about 20 per cent of its staff. The job cuts come only a few months after another major round of layoffs.
-
Bed Bath & Beyond reports quarterly loss, bankruptcy threat looms
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc on Tuesday reported a quarterly loss of about US$393 million after a tough third quarter that it hoped would provide a financial cushion to its months-long cash burn.
-
Elon Musk breaks Guinness World Record for largest loss of fortune
It’s official: Elon Musk has now shattered the world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history. His loss is up to US$124 billion more than the previous record, according to the Guinness World Records.
Lifestyle
-
Noma, world's top-rated restaurant, will shut down
The famed Danish restaurant Noma which has claimed the title of world's top restaurant several times said Monday it will shut down to transform itself into 'a pioneering test kitchen' dedicated to 'food innovation and the development of new flavors.'
-
Manitoba reveals new tourism slogan to attract visitors to the province
Manitoba's tourism industry has a new slogan and marketing campaign to try to lure more visitors.
-
Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend
After nearly three months of lottery losing, will someone break the trend Tuesday night and win a US$1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot?
Sports
-
Doctors: Bills' Hamlin in good spirits, undergoing testing
An upbeat Damar Hamlin said Tuesday he is 'not home quite just yet,' as the Bills safety spent his second day in a Buffalo hospital undergoing a series of tests to determine why he went into cardiac arrest on the field last week and when he can be discharged.
-
Canadian Olympic sport talent identification program adds Indigenous component
Recruitment of Indigenous athletes with Olympic dreams has been added to a Canadian talent identification program for 2023.
-
Kansas City Chiefs latest NFL team to take a look at B.C. Lions quarterback Rourke
The Chiefs confirmed they hosted the 24-year-old Victoria native for a workout Monday. Kansas City (14-3) cemented the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.
Autos
-
'Extensive' Tesla Autopilot probe proceeding quickly, U.S. official says
The acting head of the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) told reporters on Monday that the regulatory agency is 'working really fast' on the Tesla Autopilot investigation it opened in August 2021.
-
Tesla owners in China protest against surprise price cuts they missed
Hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at the automaker's showrooms and distribution centres in China over the weekend, demanding rebates and credit after sudden price cuts they said meant they had overpaid for electric cars they bought earlier.
-
Sony unveils prototype electric vehicle, Afeela, to be made with Honda
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.