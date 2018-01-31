

The Associated Press





JOHANNESBURG -- The South African city of Cape Town says there has been growing tension and one arrest at a source of natural spring water where residents have converged because of a severe drought.

Authorities say they might have to turn off most city taps in mid-April if residents don't save enough water, a scenario that has raised concerns about security.

The city says police and the military would help secure water collection sites if the tap closure occurs.

The city says it is taking over management of the Newlands neighbourhood site because noise and traffic congestion by people collecting water around the clock is disturbing neighbours and an adjacent home for the elderly.

The city says police detained one person earlier this week after a fight broke out.

NASA animated image shows Cape Town's falling water reserves

Cape Town’s Water is Running Out Cape Town’s Water is Running Out Cape Town—a cosmopolitan city of 3.7 million people on South Africa’s western coast—is on the verge of running out of water. According to the city’s mayor, if current consumption patterns continue then drinking water taps will be turned off in April and people will have to start procuring water from one of 200 collection points throughout the city. With key reservoirs standing at precariously low levels, the city forecasts that this so-called Day Zero will happen on April 12, 2018, though the exact date will depend on the weather and on consumption patterns in the coming months. The rainy season normally runs from May to September. Cape Town’s six major reservoirs can collectively store 898,000 megaliters (230 billion gallons) of water, but they held just 26 percent of that amount as of January 29, 2018. Theewaterskloof Dam—the largest reservoir and the source of roughly half of the city’s water—is in the worst condition, with the water level at just 13 percent of capacity. In practical terms, the amount of available water is even less than this number suggests because the last 10 percent of water in a reservoir is difficult to use. According to Cape Town’s disaster plan, Day Zero will happen when the system’s stored water drops to 13.5 percent of capacity. At that point, the water that remains will go to hospitals and certain settlements that rely on communal taps. Most people in the city will be left without tap water for drinking, bathing, or other uses. This animated image shows how dramatically Theewaterskloof has been depleted between January 2014 and January 2018. The extent of the reservoir is shown with blue; non-water areas have been masked with gray in order to make it easier to distinguish how the reservoir has changed. Theewaterskloof was near full capacity in 2014. During the preceding year, the weather station at Cape Town airport tallied 682 millimeters (27 inches) of rain (515 mm is normal), making it one of the wettest years in decades. However, rains faltered in 2015, with just 325 mm falling. The next year, with 221 mm, was even worse. In 2017, the station recorded just 157 mm of rain. Read the rest of the story at https://go.nasa.gov/2GrKZ4p Posted by NASA Earth on Tuesday, January 30, 2018

Shoppers stock up on bottled water in Cape Town (click to play)