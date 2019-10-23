Cannabis found at North Dakota nuclear missile launch facility
Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019
BISMARCK, N.D. -- The U.S. military says marijuana was found at a Minot Air Force Base nuclear missile facility in central North Dakota.
Air Force Sgt. Benjamin Smith says the undisclosed amount marijuana was found Oct. 9 at a missile alert facility. He says the drug was discovered above ground and not near missile operators.
Minot has one of the nation's two B-52 bomber bases and oversees 150 Minuteman 3 nuclear missiles.
The base has been under scrutiny since a 2007 mishap in which a B-52 bomber was mistakenly armed with six nuclear-tipped cruise missiles in Minot and flown to a base in Louisiana.
Other lapses include the theft of a launch code device, missile crew members sleeping on the job and failed inspections.
