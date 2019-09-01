

Nicole Bogart, CTVNews.ca





The Canadian government is urging Canadians to avoid all travel to the Bahamas and avoid all non-essential travel to Florida as Hurricane Dorian, a dangerous Category 5 storm, intensifies.

Both travel advisories were issued Sunday afternoon, as Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas, clocking wind speeds of 297 km/h.

The warning to “avoid all travel” to the Bahamas is the most serious risk level issued by the government. The advisory notes that any Canadians in the affected region should consider leaving if it is safe to do so.

The government’s advisory to avoid all non-essential travel to Florida notes that the east coast, from north of Deerfield Beach to the Volusia and Brevard County Line will be affected by the storm.

The second-strongest Atlantic hurricane since 1950, the U.S. National Hurricane Center is expecting “catastrophic conditions” in the Abaco Islands and across Grand Bahama later Sunday.

Authorities in Florida warned that even if the core of the storm did not make landfall in the U.S., the storm would likely hammer coastal areas with powerful winds and heavy surf.

With files from The Associated Press