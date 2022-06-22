Canadians more trusting of U.S. as ally, but less so of Biden, Pew poll suggests

Canadians more trusting of U.S. as ally, but less so of Biden, Pew poll suggests

In this file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity launch event at the Izumi Garden Gallery, Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) In this file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity launch event at the Izumi Garden Gallery, Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades

A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more in one of the country's deadliest quakes in decades, the state-run news agency reported. Officials warned that the already grim toll may still rise.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social