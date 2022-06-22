Canadians more trusting of U.S. as ally, but less so of Biden, Pew poll suggests

WASHINGTON -

A new poll suggests Canadians are growing more bullish on the United States as a trusted global partner -- but losing faith in the man who's currently running the country.

In the Pew Research Center survey out today, 61 per cent of Canadian respondents said they have confidence in President Joe Biden to do the right thing on the world stage.

That's down 16 percentage points from the 77 per cent who said the same thing in 2021.

At the same time, 84 per cent of Canadians surveyed said they consider the U.S. a somewhat or very reliable partner -- a 16-point increase over the previous year.

That includes a 10-point spike in the percentage of those who see the U.S. as very reliable: 21 per cent in 2022, compared with just 11 per cent in 2021.

The Canadian portion of the survey was conducted by telephone with 1,324 respondents between Feb. 14 and April 24, and carries a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.

"While still relatively high in most places, trust in the U.S. president has dropped sharply since 2021 in nearly every country surveyed," Pew said in a statement.

"Some initial excitement about a new president may wane after their first year, but the decrease in trust since 2021 is much larger than any small dips Obama saw in 2010 or 2011 in the same countries."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2022.