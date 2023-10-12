Canadians in Gaza can’t reach evacuation flights, call for the government to step up
The Canadian government has answered calls to evacuate its civilians trapped in the Israel-Hamas war, sending planes to transport citizens out of Tel Aviv — but the lack of evacuation plans for those in the blockaded Gaza Strip has left trapped Canadians feeling desperate.
On Wednesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly outlined the evacuation plan, stating that Canadian Armed Forces aircraft will begin shuttling Canadians from Tel Aviv to Athens, Greece where they will be connected with flights home. The first two evacuation flights left on Thursday, carrying 128 and 153 passengers respectively, officials say, and the first has already landed safely in Athens.
But there’s currently no way for Canadians in the blockaded Gaza Strip to reach these evacuation flights, sparking calls for the government to do more.
On Thursday, a 10-year-old girl sent out a plea to home.
“I’m a Palestinian and a Canadian,” she said in a video sent to CTV National News.
“Everything has just been so scary, so I’m telling the government to help me and my parents and my family, me and my brother and my sister and my mom.”
She explained that she and her family — three children and their mother — arrived in Gaza through Egypt before the conflict broke out. The Abuwarda family was there to visit their sick grandfather.
With them, their 15 and 11-year-old cousins and their aunt. Seven Canadians trapped in Gaza, and two worried fathers in Ontario, desperate to get them out.
In the video, the room is dark around her — electricity has been cut off in the Gaza Strip.
“No water, no internet, nothing since yesterday,” she said in the video. “Please, please help us, I really want to go back to my country.”
The Gaza Strip has been under a blockade that restricts the movement of people and goods in and out of the region since 2007, when Hamas took control. Hamas has been declared a terrorist organization by Canada and many other Western nations.
On Saturday, Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, firing rockets indiscriminately into Israel and sending gunmen to attack towns and a music festival, killing hundreds of civilians and taking hostages. Israel launched airstrikes in response and declared a “complete siege” on Gaza, cutting off access to food, water, fuel and electricity. Authorities in Israel say that the conflict has killed 1,200 in Israel and around 1,300 in Gaza as of Thursday.
CTV News has confirmed the killing of three Canadians. The government is following reports on another four Canadians who remain missing, but hasn’t confirmed if they are among the hostages or not.
Since the conflict broke out, Canadians trapped in the region have been scrambling to find flights out and calling for government aid amid a wave of commercial flight cancellations.
That aid is now on the way for Canadians in Israel, but although Global Affairs says it is “working on additional options for those who cannot reach the airport in Tel Aviv,” it’s unclear how Canadians would be able to escape Gaza with no humanitarian corridors set up.
“We are also exploring other assisted departure options for those in the West Bank and Gaza, including ground travel across the border to Jordan,” the agency said. “We continue to monitor the situation closely and we are communicating directly with Canadians in Gaza who have contacted us. We also continue to liaise with the UN and other partners and likemindeds to explore all options to provide support to Canadians there, including any possible evacuation opportunities.”
Michael Bueckert, vice-president of Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME), said that it’s “unacceptable” that Canada isn’t trying harder to find a solution for Palestinian-Canadians stuck in Gaza or in the West Bank.
“Canada is dealing with this reality where it's trying to organize an evacuation for its citizens, but for those of its citizens in areas of occupied territory that Israel controls … the reality is that because of Israeli policies, they are not allowed to go to Tel Aviv,” Bueckert said.
“Canada is effectively having to treat its own citizens as second-class citizens.”
According to Global Affairs Canada, 5,685 Canadians are registered in Israel and an additional 465 Canadians are registered in Gaza and the West Bank. The agency has responded to 2,793 enquiries since the beginning of the conflict.
- Read more: 'Just so much terror': Toronto mother of 2 living in Gaza desperate to be evacuated amid Israel-Hamas war
Officials don’t have an exact tally of how many Canadians might be stranded in Gaza currently, but they stated Wednesday that they have received 250 requests for federal help from Canadians registered in Gaza and the West Bank, and that 70 of these came from Gaza specifically.
Mohanad Kullab is one Canadian trapped in Gaza right now.
“The situation for the last five days is very bad,” he told CTV National News. “Civilian houses being bombed. They have nothing to do with any politicians, we don’t belong to Hamas.”
Kullab is a university professor. His wife, now eight months pregnant, is a dentist.
“It’s very stressful for me,” he said. They have a battery they are using to power a single light, and have to buy water to drink because the facilities have been cut off.
CALLS FOR CANADA TO PUT PRESSURE ON ISRAEL
"The challenges are basically related to the restrictions on movement that Israel has inflicted on Palestinians for decades,” Bueckert told CTV National News on Wednesday. “So when Melanie Joly talks about the fact that maybe not everyone will be able to access the evacuation transport in Tel Aviv, the reason for that is Palestinians have been denied the right to leave Gaza, the West Bank, through Tel Aviv, through the Ben Gurion Airport, for years.”
Although the West Bank isn’t under a total blockade like the Gaza Strip, Palestinians living there have long been unable to access international air travel in Israel. There are no airports in the West Bank, and like in Gaza, Palestinians in the West Bank also have to apply for a difficult-to-obtain permit to use at Ben Gurion International Airport. Palestinians living in the West Bank generally travel abroad by crossing the crowded Allenby Bridge into Jordan first, but this land border crossing was closed on Saturday in the wake of the Hamas attack.
Those in Gaza are unable to leave the region at all due to the blockade. The only other land border with Egypt has been closed since Tuesday, hit by Israeli forces, said to be targeting underground smuggling tunnels.
The Abuwardas have airline tickets to leave through Egypt, but they can’t get there.
These aren’t problems that Canada has created, Bueckert said, but he believes we could be pushing back more and “trying to negotiate (an) evacuation plan that is not privileging one group over another.
"Why is Canada throwing its hands in the air on the lives of its own citizens?"
He said that Canada could be putting pressure on Israel to allow Palestinian-Canadians to travel more freely in order to get to an evacuation flight in Tel Aviv.
“(Canada) could ask Israel to waive those policies, to ask Israel the ability to allow its own Canadian citizens to leave Gaza, leave the West Bank through the normal routes, go to Tel Aviv to meet up with the evacuation airport,” Bueckert said. “There's no reason Canada couldn't make that request of Israel. There's no reason for Canada to play into that discriminatory system. That would be a moral route, but whether Israel would agree to that, I have no idea."
Joly stated Wednesday that if a humanitarian corridor is established by the UN for Gaza, they would look at potentially moving Canadians through Jordan to access commercial flights out — not the CAF evacuation flights.
“At this point, there has been no information coming from the UN regarding evacuation as we speak, but we keep our options open,” she said.
Reuters reported Wednesday that while Egypt has discussed plans with the U.S. and others to provide humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, the country has rejected moves to set up safe corridors for those trying to flee the enclave, citing Egyptian security sources.
FEAR ON THE GROUND IN GAZA
As airstrikes continue to rain down on the sealed-off Gaza, trapped Canadians say they are fearful for their lives.
“I'm very scared. I really need help. Everything is destroyed around us. Everything,” Khloud Fayyad, a Mississauga, Ont. resident, told the Canadian Press on Thursday.
Fayyad left her three sons at home in Canada to come visit her 85-year-old father in Gaza a week before the conflict broke out.
“Please, please, please, please help us,” she begged.
According to the latest report from workers from United Nations Relief and Works Agency — the UN agency responsible for Palestinian refugees — on the ground in Gaza, nearly 218,600 internally displaced people are sheltering in 92 schools in an attempt to avoid airstrikes. Potable water and food are limited, and a “water crisis is looming in UNRWA emergency shelters and across the Gaza Strip due to damaged infrastructure” as well as a lack of electricity to pump and purify water.
Around 21 UNRWA health centres have been affected by airstrikes thus far, and only eight were able to provide primary health-care services on Wednesday. Two health centres are on the brink of closure due to fuel running out.
UNICEF has estimated that 47 per cent of Gaza’s population is made up of children. As of Wednesday, at least 326 children had been had been killed in Gaza, the Gaza Health Ministery said.
On Wednesday, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies stated that four Palestine Red Crescent paramedics were killed when ambulances were struck in two different incidents. This comes after an ambulance driver in Israel was killed on Saturday, the organization said.
"Canada provides support to the Red Crescent. Why isn't Canada speaking out about these atrocities?” Bueckert said.
"Canada should not accept that its citizens are living in a state of siege, in an open-air prison, barred the ability to leave, cut off from access to electricity, to food to water, being indiscriminately bombed -- there is absolutely no safe place to be in the Gaza Strip. You have apartment buildings being bombed, you have hospitals being bombed, ambulances, people are told to seek shelter and the places they find shelter are being bombed. This is a horrible situation.”
Global Affairs stated Thursday that they are “deeply concerned about the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.
“Canada calls on all parties to facilitate access for humanitarian assistance to reach those in need, in accordance with international humanitarian law,” the agency said. “Civilians and healthcare workers must be protected at all times.”
Fayyad’s 30-year-old son, speaking from Mississauga, told the Canadian Press that he was frustrated that Canada had moved quickly to aid citizens trapped in Israel, while those in Gaza have no clear way out.
“I like how they're acting fast but it doesn't seem like they have a plan for the people of Gaza," he said.
Bueckert said he’s heard from Palestinian-Canadians who have family in Gaza and the West Bank and are growing increasingly scared for their loved ones—a fear he says is made worse by Canada’s lack of a plan to help Canadians trapped in the region.
"It's absolutely an intolerable situation for them and their families, and there's the sense that absolutely no one in the Canadian government is looking out for them,” he said.
-
With files from Reuters, the Associated Press, The Canadian Press and CTV National News Manitoba Bureau Chief Jill Macyshon
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
WARNING: GRAPHIC
-
-
-
Warning: Graphic
Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians in Gaza can’t reach evacuation flights, call for the government to step up
The Canadian government has answered calls to evacuate its civilians trapped in the Israel-Hamas war, sending planes to transport citizens out of Tel Aviv — but the lack of evacuation plans for those in the blockaded Gaza Strip has left trapped Canadians feeling desperate.
Hamas practised in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach
Less than a month before Hamas fighters blew through Israel's high-tech "Iron Wall" and launched an attack that would leave more than 1,200 Israelis dead, they practised in a very public dress rehearsal.
Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack
Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.
Incident at Toronto Hebrew school being investigated as a hate crime: police
An incident at a Toronto Hebrew school that occurred less than an hour after police announced an increased presence in the city due to “global online threats" is being investigated as a hate crime.
'Just so much terror': Toronto mother of 2 living in Gaza desperate to be evacuated amid Israel-Hamas war
A Toronto mother of two young children living in Gaza says she’s desperate to be evacuated as the Israel-Hamas war wages on and the possibility of a ground offensive intensifies.
U.K. scrambles fighters as Kenyan plane bound for London diverted over possible threat
A Kenya Airways plane from Nairobi bound for London's Heathrow Airport was intercepted by air force fighter jets and diverted to land at Stansted airport on Thursday over a potential security threat.
WARNING: GRAPHIC 'Most of the people were dead,' volunteer medic in Israel reports, upon arriving to help
A volunteer medic who arrived in southern Israel the day after a surprise incursion by Hamas told CTV News he is operating in survival mode while helping identify the dead.
'Fed up' with decline of French, Quebec seeks tuition hike for out-of-province students at English universities
The Quebec government is proposing an increase in tuition fees for international and out-of-province students attending English-language universities as a way to protect the French language.
The morgue at Gaza's biggest hospital is overflowing as Israeli attacks intensify
The morgue at Gaza's biggest hospital overflowed Thursday as bodies came in faster than relatives could claim them on the sixth day of Israel's heavy aerial bombardment on the territory of 2.3 million people.
Canada
-
Treaties with Metis could be negotiated after self-government bill passes: minister
Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree says the federal government could enter into treaties with Metis nations after the passage of a bill that affirms their right to self-governance and self-determination.
-
'Fed up' with decline of French, Quebec seeks tuition hike for out-of-province students at English universities
The Quebec government is proposing an increase in tuition fees for international and out-of-province students attending English-language universities as a way to protect the French language.
-
Industry prepares as avian flu cases expected to increase as birds migrate south
Animal health experts are warning about avian flu returning to poultry farms as wild birds begin migrating south for the winter.
-
'Parents' Bill of Rights' officially introduced in Sask. legislature, beginning pronoun policy's push into law
The provincial government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' was introduced and read a first time in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Thursday.
-
Incident at Toronto Hebrew school being investigated as a hate crime: police
An incident at a Toronto Hebrew school that occurred less than an hour after police announced an increased presence in the city due to “global online threats" is being investigated as a hate crime.
-
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, acquitted on sex assault charge, settles lawsuit
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin has reached an undisclosed settlement in his lawsuit over how the Canadian military and federal government responded to an allegation of sexual misconduct.
World
-
WARNING: GRAPHIC
WARNING: GRAPHIC 'Most of the people were dead,' volunteer medic in Israel reports, upon arriving to help
A volunteer medic who arrived in southern Israel the day after a surprise incursion by Hamas told CTV News he is operating in survival mode while helping identify the dead.
-
Hamas practised in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach
Less than a month before Hamas fighters blew through Israel's high-tech "Iron Wall" and launched an attack that would leave more than 1,200 Israelis dead, they practised in a very public dress rehearsal.
-
Canadians in Gaza can’t reach evacuation flights, call for the government to step up
The Canadian government has answered calls to evacuate its civilians trapped in the Israel-Hamas war, sending planes to transport citizens out of Tel Aviv — but the lack of evacuation plans for those in the blockaded Gaza Strip has left trapped Canadians feeling desperate.
-
Warning: Graphic
Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack
Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.
-
'Just so much terror': Toronto mother of 2 living in Gaza desperate to be evacuated amid Israel-Hamas war
A Toronto mother of two young children living in Gaza says she’s desperate to be evacuated as the Israel-Hamas war wages on and the possibility of a ground offensive intensifies.
-
Madagascar postpones presidential election for a week after candidates are hurt in protests
Madagascar’s highest court has on Thursday ruled that next month’s presidential election be postponed for a week to allow authorities to prepare after two candidates were injured during protests when security forces fired tear gas grenades.
Politics
-
Canada providing $10M in humanitarian aid to address 'urgent needs' in Israel and Gaza: Trudeau
Canada will be providing an initial $10 million in humanitarian assistance to address 'urgent needs' in Israel and the Gaza Strip. 'We're working around the clock to support you, we will continue to follow the situation as it evolves, and continue our efforts with international partners,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, speaking in Yellowknife.
-
First two military evacuation flights airlift Canadians out of Israel
The first two Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flights left Israel Thursday airlifting an estimated 281 Canadian citizens and their families out of the country, with more trips to Athens planned in the days ahead. Departing from the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, two military CC-150 Airbus Polaris have been seconded for this endeavour.
-
NDP policy convention not expected to touch on Israel-Hamas war
As more than 1,000 New Democratic Party grassroots members gather in Hamilton this weekend, policies connected to the current Israeli-Hamas war are not expected to be debated.
Health
-
Study finds withdrawing less blood for ICU lab tests reduces patient strain, waste
Intensive care units can collect less blood for lab tests and thereby reduce transfusions for critically ill patients who may have blood drawn multiple times a day, suggests a large study that says switching to lower-volume tubes can preserve the blood supply and reduce strain on already fragile patients.
-
Pharmacare would cost public sector billions more a year, but save economy money: report
The parliamentary budget officer says a single-payer universal drug plan would cost federal and provincial governments an additional $11.2 billion in the first year of the program, and $13.4 billion in the fourth year.
-
Health ministers converge in P.E.I. as governments negotiate final deals
Federal Health Minister Mark Holland is set to sit down with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Charlottetown on Wednesday to discuss how they're going to grow the health workforce.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadian tech workers make 46 per cent less than U.S. counterparts: TMU study
A new study from Toronto Metropolitan University says Canadian tech workers are paid 46 per cent less than their U.S. counterparts.
-
Judge hears arguments from TikTok and content creators who are challenging Montana's ban on app
TikTok and Montana faced off in federal court on Thursday in a case filed by the video sharing app and five Montana content creators who want the court to temporarily block the state's ban on the platform before it takes effect Jan. 1.
-
It’s not 'Star Wars'-level tech yet, but doctors get a step closer to a bionic hand with special surgery and AI
While Luke Skywalker’s human-like bionic hand is still years away, scientists say they are a step closer with this newest prosthetic technique, and doctors hope others will soon benefit from this approach.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead Stadium to see Travis Kelce and the Chiefs face the Broncos
Pop superstar Taylor Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos, one day after walking the red carpet at the premiere of her concert movie.
-
Hollywood studios break off strike talks with actors, who slam 'bullying tactics'
Talks bitterly broke off between Hollywood actors and studios late Wednesday, killing any hopes that the three-month strike by performers would come to an end anytime soon.
-
Beyonce showing up for Taylor Swift’s movie premiere was a 'fairytale'
Forget about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, she and Beyoncé are the true power pair of the year. On Wednesday night it was the era of two queens when Beyoncé attended the premiere for Swift's 'Eras Tour' concert film in Los Angeles.
Business
-
Uber reviewing legal options after Toronto freezes licences for ride-share drivers
Uber Canada said it is “reviewing all legal options” after the City of Toronto approved a motion to cap the number of rideshare drivers at current levels.
-
Major Canadian grocers won't confirm discounts, price freezes feds promised last week
Major grocers in Canada are not yet confirming whether they have committed to special promotions to stabilize grocery prices, as was recently promised by the federal government.
-
Vancouver gas prices jump 10 cents overnight
Gas prices saw a sudden spike in Vancouver Thursday and an expert says volatility at the pumps is expected to last at least another month.
Lifestyle
-
25 years after Matthew Shepard's death, LGBTQ2S+ activists say equal-rights progress is at risk
It's been 25 years since Matthew Shepard, a gay 21-year-old University of Wyoming student, died six days after he was savagely beaten by two young men and tied to a remote fence to meet his fate. His death has been memorialized as an egregious hate crime that helped fuel the LGBTQ2S+ rights movement over the ensuing years.
-
Crane is brought in to remove a tree by Hadrian's Wall in England that was cut in act of vandalism
A 300-year-old tree near the Roman landmark of Hadrian's Wall in northeastern England that was cut down two weeks ago in an act of vandalism was to be removed on Thursday.
-
Montrealer wins $50M Lotto-Max prize, wants to buy a house
Pierre Richer had been playing the lottery for 30 years when he finally hit it big—winning a $50-million Lotto-Max draw on Oct. 6.
Sports
-
IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for incorporating sports bodies in Ukraine
The Russian Olympic Committee was suspended by the IOC on Thursday for breaching the Olympic Charter by incorporating sports bodies in four regions in eastern Ukraine.
-
Blue Jays president Shapiro says general manager Atkins will return next season
Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro expressed support for general manager Ross Atkins on Thursday and acknowledged the need for improved communication and transparency with the team's players.
-
Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead Stadium to see Travis Kelce and the Chiefs face the Broncos
Pop superstar Taylor Swift was back at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos, one day after walking the red carpet at the premiere of her concert movie.
Autos
-
Auto workers escalate strike, walking out at Ford's largest factory and threatening Stellantis
The United Auto Workers union significantly escalated its walkout against Detroit's three automakers, shutting down Ford's largest factory and threatening Jeep maker Stellantis.
-
Canadian auto workers, GM reach tentative contract agreement less than 24 hours after strike began
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.
-
Workers at Mack Trucks reject tentative contract deal and will go on strike early Monday
Union workers at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company and plan to strike at 7 a.m. Monday, the United Auto Workers union says.