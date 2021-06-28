TORONTO -- A Canadian woman has been released from an ISIS detention camp in northeastern Syria, following the earlier release of her four-year-old daughter, Global Affairs Canada has confirmed.

The woman left the Syrian Al-Roj ISIS detention camp with the assistance of a former U.S. diplomat and is now in Erbil, Iraq.

ISIS fighters and their wives, widows and children are scattered throughout camps in northern Syria, which is under the control of the Kurds. It’s estimated that more than 25 Canadian women and children are in Al-Roj camp alone with eight Canadian men accused of being ISIS fighters incarcerated in Kurdish prisons.

The mother, who is not being named, is reportedly from Edmonton and was thought to have left Canada sometime around 2014. Her husband, a member of ISIS, was killed in the last days of fighting.

She is thought to have been released this weekend with the help of former U.S. diplomat Peter Galbraith, who assisted with repatriating her four-year-old daughter in March after she had relinquished her custody over the child so she could live with her aunt in Canada.

Galbraith, who has strong ties to the Kurdish administration in Syria, previously told CTV National News London Bureau Chief Paul Workman that he stepped in to help “because he can.”

CTV News has reached out to Galbraith but he was not immediately available for comment.

In the case of the woman’s daughter, the Canadian government assisted with travel documents for the child, however Global Affairs Canada told CTV National News in an emailed statement that in the mother’s case, they were not involved.

“Global Affairs Canada is aware that a Canadian citizen has crossed from Syria into Iraq. The Government of Canada was not involved in securing the individual’s exit from Northeastern Syria,” the statement reads, adding that due to the Privacy Act no further information can be disclosed.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair said that “for privacy and security reasons” the minister cannot comment on any specific cases, but reiterated that “it is a Criminal Code offence to travel abroad to engage in terrorist activity. Those who leave Canada to fight for terrorism are utterly reprehensible and when the evidence warrants it, our goal is to arrest, charge, prosecute and convict‎ them.”

The statement said that of the small number of ISIS fighters who have returned to Canada, 13 have been charged and four have been convicted. It is unclear if and what charges the woman will face if she returns to Canada to be with her daughter.

Canada has repeatedly refused to send diplomats into Syria, citing the volatile nature of the area – despite several other countries like France and Belgium repatriating women and children from ISIS camps.

In February, the UN and Human Rights Watch Canada released a statement accusing Canada of failing to live up to its new international campaign against arbitrary detention because of the country’s lack of action regarding children stranded in Syria.