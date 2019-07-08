Wildfires burning their way across the prairies and Ontario are continuing to cause problems and weather anomalies in the United States and the U.K., as smoke drifts across borders due to winds and jet streams.

The U.S. National Weather Service for Detroit/Pontiac Michigan posted on Facebook Monday that smoke from Canadian wildfires was covering most of Michigan, and would continue to do so because of the flow of wind.

Last month, smoke from Canadian wildfires reached the U.K., causing “stunning colours” to appear in sunsets due to the smoke particles “scatter[ing] blue light, leaving only red light which gives the sky its notable appearance.”

The U.K. Met Office posted satellite photos showing the smoke travelling from Canada across the Atlantic via the jet stream.

In the Arctic Circle, which encompasses territory belonging to eight countries including Canada, more than 100 June wildfires released 50 megatons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, as they burn through layers of peat soil. Many are still burning.

Across Canada, wildfires continue to force evacuations of communities caught in the path of the flames. The Red Lake 23 wildfire has grown to 719 square kilometres and remains out of control.

The Canadian Red Cross says that residents from First Nation communities in northeastern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario have been evacuated, and special air quality statements for both parts of the provinces were issued on Sunday.

With files from Joshua DeHaas