Canadian support for Donald Trump higher than in last U.S. presidential election, survey finds

    This combination photo shows Vice President Kamala Harris, left, at the White House in Washington, July 22, 2024, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at an event July 26, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Just 99 days before Election Day, a fundamentally new race is taking shape with new candidates, a new issue focus and a new outlook for both parties. Harris is smashing fundraising records and taking over social media. Republicans are fearful and frustrated as they struggle to accept the new reality that Trump's victory is no sure thing. (AP Photo) This combination photo shows Vice President Kamala Harris, left, at the White House in Washington, July 22, 2024, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at an event July 26, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Just 99 days before Election Day, a fundamentally new race is taking shape with new candidates, a new issue focus and a new outlook for both parties. Harris is smashing fundraising records and taking over social media. Republicans are fearful and frustrated as they struggle to accept the new reality that Trump's victory is no sure thing. (AP Photo)
    While more Canadians are signalling their support for former U.S. president Donald Trump, the majority remains hopeful for a Democratic win.

    A recently released survey by Toronto's Environics Institute asked Canadians who they would prefer to win the upcoming U.S. presidential election. It found that an overwhelming 60 per cent preferred U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris compared to 21 per cent for Trump.

    However, Trump's popularity has increased six percentage points from the 2020 survey.

    The Republican nominee has gained popularity among those under 55 years of age, as well as from those in Ontario and Western Canada.

    In addition, the survey found that young men between the ages of 18 and 34 are split between wanting Harris to win the presidency over Trump.

    "This differs from the situation in 2020, when younger men favoured Biden over Trump by a margin of two-to-one," states a release on the survey results.

    Eighteen percent of respondents were indifferent to the election result, or did not know who they would prefer to see win, while there was an even split between respondents who had favourable and unfavourable opinion of the country.

    Methodology

    The 2024 "Canadians and the U.S. Presidential Election" survey was conducted by the Environics Institute in partnership with the Diversity Institute at the Toronto Metropolitan University. It includes answers from 2,016 Canadians, who were interviewed via telephone between Sept. 9 and Sept. 23, 2024. Its sample size amounts to 2.2 percentage points in 19 out of 20 samples, the survey report states.

     

      

