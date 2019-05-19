

Nicole Bogart and Josh Dehaas, with files from CTV Vancouver





A Canadian man is being remembered as a 'hero' after the plane he was flying crashed into the Caribbean Sea shortly after takeoff in Honduras.

Patrick Forseth was flying the Piper Cherokee that crashed just off the island of Roatan on Saturday, local authorities said. The other four victims were Americans.

Forseth's friend Edil Mendez told CTV Vancouver that he was well-known in the Honduran aviation community and that Forseth used his aviation skills to help hundreds of local people with medical evacuations.

“He was a real hero here,” Mendez said.

“He was such a great pilot,” Mendez added. “Everyone here just can’t believe what happened on a perfect day for flying. It was a clear day.”

Mendez said Forseth was planning to expand his aviation services and was working on a local housing development and restaurant project.

The victim’s sister, Jenna Forseth, told The Canadian Press that her brother was “well-loved."

Global Affairs Canada confirmed to CTV News that a Canadian citizen was killed in the crash, but did not identify the victim citing privacy concerns.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the Canadian Citizen who died in a tragic plane crash in Roatan Islands, Honduras. Canadian consular officials in Tegucigalpa, Honduras are in contact with local authorities and are providing consular assistance to the family of the victim,” read a statement from a Global Affairs Canada spokesperson.

According to authorities, firefighters were quick to respond to the crash site. Four of the plane’s occupants were found dead. Another died hours later in hospital.

The plane was headed to the port city of Trujillo, another popular tourist destination about 80 kilometres from Roatan.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press