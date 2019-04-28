

Christy Somos, CTVNews.ca





Two foreign oil workers, a Canadian and a Scot, were kidnapped by gunmen from an oil rig in Nigeria’s Delta region Saturday, the military said.

The workers were taken during an 8 a.m. raid on the rig owned by Niger Delta Petroleum Resources, military spokesman Maj. Ibrahim Abubakar said in a statement to the Daily Mail.

Global Affairs Canada said in a statement Sunday they were “aware that a Canadian citizen was the victim of a kidnapping in Nigeria,” and that “consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information.”

The identities of the two victims have not been released, but Global Affairs Canada says that “consular services are being provided for the family of the Canadian.”

Earlier this week, two Royal Dutch Shell oil workers were kidnapped and their police escorts killed while returning from a trip in the same region.

More to come...