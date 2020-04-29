TORONTO -- A Canadian NATO helicopter has been involved in an incident off the coast of Greece and a search and rescue mission is currently underway.

In a pair of tweets, Canadian Armed Forces Operations said it lost contact with the CH-148 Cyclone, which had been deployed onboard the HMCS Fredericton, and “was participating in Allied exercises off the coast of Greece” as part of Operation Reassurance.

Search-and-rescue operations are currently underway.

The military said it could not provide further information at this time because the situation was evolving.

In a statement, Col. Juanita Chang, chief of Public Affairs for the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, confirmed also the incident, but offered few additional details.

“I confirm there has been an incident involving a helicopter from a ship under NATO command,” Chang said in the statement. “There is currently a search and rescue operation being conducted and national notifications taking place. “