Canadian murdered in Chile: Global Affairs
The Cerro Alegre neighbourhood of Valparaiso, Chile is shown in this undated image from Google Maps.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, June 21, 2019 7:10PM EDT
A Canadian has been murdered in Chile, Global Affairs Canada confirms.
“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Canadian citizen who has been murdered in Chile,” a spokesperson told CTV News.
“Consular officials stand ready to provide assistance to the victims’ family,” the spokesperson added.
Local reports say that a 57-year-old man was walking with his wife and daughter on Friday morning in the Cerro Alegre neighbourhood of Valparaiso when two people demanded his belongings. There was a commotion and he was stabbed.
