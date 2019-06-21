

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian has been murdered in Chile, Global Affairs Canada confirms.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Canadian citizen who has been murdered in Chile,” a spokesperson told CTV News.

“Consular officials stand ready to provide assistance to the victims’ family,” the spokesperson added.

Local reports say that a 57-year-old man was walking with his wife and daughter on Friday morning in the Cerro Alegre neighbourhood of Valparaiso when two people demanded his belongings. There was a commotion and he was stabbed.

More to come...