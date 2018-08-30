

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian mother and her 10-year-old daughter have gone missing shortly after arriving in California for a camping trip.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Audrey Rodrigue and her daughter, Emily, landed in San Francisco last Saturday, rented a car at the airport and stayed at the Vagabond Hotel in Burlingame, Calif.

The following day, Rodrigue sent a text to her boyfriend in Canada but he was unable to reach her afterwards. He reported them missing on Monday.

Rodrigue and her daughter were believed to be headed to the Pigeon Point Hotel but never arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. They reportedly rented a dark gray 2018 Ford Focus and had reserved a camp site in Six Rivers National Forest but never arrived.

US Forrest Service rangers checked the campsite, asking campers and staff if thetwo had been seen in the area.

Campers and staff believed they did see the pair who “appeared to be happy and not in distress.” But the mother and daughter had left without knowing that people were looking for them, the sheriff’s office said.

Both Rodrigue and her daughter are described as blonde with blue eyes. Rodrigue’s Facebook page says that she lived in Montreal.

The sheriff’s office has already sent out “Be on the Lookout” flyers to local law enforcement but is asking anyone who sees themto contact San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Detective Joseph Fava at 650-363-4192.