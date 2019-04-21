A Canadian man was found dead in a Mexican community popular with expats, having been stabbed at least five times, according to Mexican media reports.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada told CTVNews.ca Sunday that a Canadian citizen had died in Mexico.

The Yucatan Times reports that Bruce Ivan Allen, 70, was found dead Friday in the community of Progreso, which is located at the tip of the Yucatan Peninsula.

According to the Yucatan Times, Allen’s body was found naked on a bed in the apartment he shared with another Canadian man.

The body is believed to have been discovered by the other Canadian man following a heated argument between Allen and a Mexican man.

State and municipal police are investigating Allen’s death. There had been no reports of any arrests as of Sunday afternoon.