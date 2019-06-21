

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 56-year-old Canadian man who was stabbed to death in Chile has been identified as a retired professor from the University of British Columbia.

The school confirmed that Peter Winterburn, a former researcher in the school’s Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences, was the victim in Friday’s fatal stabbing.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada said a Canadian citizen had died in Chile in an emailed statement to CTV News.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Canadian citizen who has been murdered in Chile.”

“Consular officials are providing assistance to the victims’ family are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information,” the spokesperson added.

Local reports say that a man was walking with his wife and daughter on Friday morning in the Cerro Alegre neighbourhood of Valparaiso when two people demanded his belongings. There was a commotion and he was stabbed.

According to a profile on UBC’s website, Winterburn was an industrial research chair in exploration geochemistry and held a Ph.D from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

In a Facebook post Friday, UBC’s Mineral Deposit Research Unit paid tribute to Winterburn calling him a “compelling force” during his time at the school.

“While at UBC, he implemented a widely recognized and successful research program in exploration geochemistry, he contributed to student and industry training, graduated five MSc students and was mentoring four other MSc candidates towards completion,” the post read.

Before his time at UBC, Winterburn worked for more than 17 years in the minerals industry for AngloAmerican and Vale.

The research unit said Winterburn most recently worked on pioneering efforts in the application of genomic methods in mineral exploration. He left UBC in January to return to Vale, which is based in Santiago, Chile.