TORONTO -- Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada have confirmed they now have access to the flight recorders from Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, which was shot down near Tehran by the Iranian military on Jan. 8.

Fifty-five Canadians, 30 permanent residents of Canada, and dozens more with connections to this country, died when a surface-to-air missile struck the Boeing 737-800, killing all 176 onboard.

The TSB team travelled to Paris over the weekend to participate in the download of the flight recorders, according to a statement released by the TSB. The data extraction of the recorders, including the cockpit voice recorder, is also being observed by French, Swedish, British and American air accident investigators, along with representatives of the airline, Boeing and the jet’s engine maker Safran.

Iran only agreed to send the black boxes to the Bureau d'Enquêtes et d'Analyses pour la Sécurité de l'Aviation Civile (BEA) in France last month, following months of international pressure.

“We are pleased to finally move forward with this next step, an important milestone in what must be a thorough and transparent safety investigation,” said TSB chair Kathy Fox.

“It is our hope that data from these recorders can provide additional valuable information to inform the investigation which in the end will help bring answers and closure to the families.”

After initially denying responsibility, Iranian military forces admitted they mistook the jet for a missile at a time of tension with the United States.

In a statement Monday, Global Affairs Canada said the International Coordination and Response Group for the victims of Flight PS752 will “continue working to ensure transparency, accountability and justice, including reparations, for the families of the victims of this terrible tragedy.”

That international group includes Afghanistan, Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

Global Affairs Canada said the delivery of the black boxes to France’s aviation investigations bureau “is long overdue, and is only a step towards completing the safety investigation.”

Because Iran was the site of the crash, it is leading the investigation.

“We reiterate our demand for Iran to conduct a full, transparent, and independent flight safety investigation in accordance with international standards,” said Global Affairs Canada.