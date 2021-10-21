HALIBURTON, ONT. -- A Canadian citizen from Ontario is confirmed to be among 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped in Haiti.

Christian Aid Ministries, based in Ohio, confirmed Thursday the lone Canadian in the group kidnapped by 400 Mawozo gang hails from Ontario.

"Today, Christian Aid Ministries associates in the United States, Canada, and other countries are observing a special day of prayer and fasting," the group said in a statement. "We invite believers around the world to join us."

The religious aid group said the 16 others are from Amish, Mennonite, and other Anabaptist communities in Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Oregon.

"They continue to support each other with prayers and encouragement during this difficult time," the organization said in the statement. "Times of difficulty have a way of bringing people together. Pray for these families."

None of the members have been identified.

Earlier Thursday, the leader of the 400 Mawozo gang said he will kill the missionaries if he doesn't get what he's demanding. Authorities had said the gang was demanding US$1 million per person.

The Christian Aid Ministries also released a letter from the families of those involved in the incident, asking for prayers for those involved, including the alleged kidnappers.

"God has given our loved ones the unique opportunity to live out our Lord’s command to, 'Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you,'” reads the letter. "We also pray that the light of God’s love might shine out into the darkness of sin, and that the gang members might be freed from their bondage to sin and experience freedom in Jesus Christ."

