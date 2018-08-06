

David Maher, CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian family remains stranded in Indonesia after surviving two earthquakes in a week.

Jen Montgomery-Lay said she and her family cannot join the hordes of tourists waiting at ferry terminals and airports to leave, as one of her children has cancer.

“Unfortunately, we’re not sure she can handle that,” she told CTV News Channel. “Our plan is to try to get to the ferry terminal tomorrow morning, but we’ve heard there are thousands of people there.”

At least 98 people have been killed by the deadly quake which hit the tourist island of Lombok on Sunday night. It was the second quake in a week to hit Lombok, a less-developed island compared with its more famous neighbour Bali, where the strong tremors caused panic and damaged buildings.

“We had been on Bali a week ago when the first earthquake hit, so we sensed the same feeling,” Montgomery-Lay said. “Before long we knew it was an earthquake and we were panicking because the walls were crumbling and everything was shaking so hard and so fast.”

She added that constant aftershocks have meant the family have been unable to leave the safety of their hotel room.

“Today we’ve been told that we’ve had over 130 aftershocks. It’s been rumble after rumble,” Montgomery-Lay said. “Every time we thought maybe we could make a move and try to get somewhere, we just haven’t felt confident to go.”

She added that the family have now gone 40 hours without sleep after being evacuated from their building for most of Sunday night, amid concerns that the structure could collapse.

“We’re just feeling very overwhelmed, with a lot of emotion. From gratitude to complete shock, sadness and fear,” she said.

Thousands of Indonesians have been left homeless by the powerful quake that ruptured roads and flattened buildings. Many are taking shelter in makeshift tents as authorities said rescuers hadn't yet reached all devastated areas and expect the toll of 98 dead to climb.

“Canada extends its sincerest condolences to all those affected by the earthquake on Lombok island in Indonesia,” said Elizabeth Reid, spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada. “Canada stands with the people of Indonesia during this difficult time. Global Affairs Canada is in contact with Canadians in the affected area and stands ready to provide consular assistance as required.”