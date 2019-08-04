Canadian facing child porn charge allegedly crossed into U.S. illegally
In this May 8, 2019 photo, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials stand at the new border crossing facility on the U.S.-Canadian border in Derby Line, Vt. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)
Published Sunday, August 4, 2019 11:29AM EDT
A Canadian man was arrested after allegedly crossing into the U.S. illegally, according to American authorities.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says border guards received a tip July 19 that a "suspicious person" had illegally entered the country near Watertown, N.Y. – approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Kingston, Ont.
Border guards tracked down the man, who they say admitted to them that he had snuck into the U.S. after being denied entry the previous day.
According to American officials, the man was transferred into the custody of the Canada Border Services Agency after it was discovered that he had been arrested for distribution of child pornography in Montreal in May. That case remains before the courts.
"This apprehension is another great example of the hard work Border Patrol agents do daily in combating those illegal aliens attempting to avoid prosecution for the exploitation of children," Border Patrol agent-in-charge Andrew Regan said in a statement.
