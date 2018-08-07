

Nick Kirmse, CTVNews.ca





A Canadian family that was trapped in Indonesia following a deadly earthquake has made it off the island of Lombok safely.

After two days trapped on quake-struck Lombok Island, Jen Montgomery-Lay and her family escaped the island, travelling back to Bali by ferry.

Visiting the island as a “bucket-list” trip for their daughter Logan, who has cancer, the family felt trapped in their hotel room as more than 130 aftershocks hit the island following the quake.

At least 105 people were killed and 230 were injured in the magnitude 6.9 quake, which hit the tourist island of Lombok on Sunday night. The quake damaged buildings and roads, leaving thousands of Indonesians homeless and without power.

An evacuation is now underway on surrounding islands, affecting locals and thousands of tourists.

With her daughter’s weakened condition, Montgomery-Lay says that the family was unsure that she could handle the crowds that descended on Lombok’s ferry terminal and airport trying to get off the island.

Through what she says was “sheer luck,” the family heard that two boats would be taking people off the island Monday morning, and decided to take a chance.

“We actually missed the first boat, but lucky enough, we were one of the last people they put onto the second boat,” Montgomery-Lay told CTV News Channel.

After a five-hour boat ride the family made it to Bali, where they checked into a hotel.

It’s a much needed moment of respite for the family – Montgomery-Lay says they’ve been awake for almost 60 hours since being evacuated from their hotel room Sunday night.

The family plans to stay in the country for a few days to give their daughter time to recuperate after a rough two days, where she was unable to receive all of her medications and fluids due to power outages.

The family has booked an August 11 flight to Bangkok, then will return home to Vancouver.

Despite the trials the family has faced, Mongomery-Lay says that she doesn’t regret taking the trip.

“I absolutely wouldn’t change one single thing,” she said. “I certainly wouldn’t suggest this is the easiest thing to do, but I think that it brought our family a lot closer together.”

“The experiences that we’ve had have really let us look at our personal tragedy at home with a very different perspective.”