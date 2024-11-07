Canadian arrested in Florida for alleged possession of child sex abuse content

A 25-year-old Canadian man was arrested in Florida last weekend after police say he was caught with child sex abuse content.

Nicholas Gardener was arrested Saturday, according to a document from the Miami-Dade County clerk.

Gardener of Brampton, Ont., was leaving a cruise ship at the PortMiami cruise port when Miami-Dade police arrested him for allegedly "purchasing child sexual abuse material online," Local 10 News in South Florida reported on Monday. Gardener confessed to the crimes, it reported.

During a search, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer found three illicit videos and two illicit images of girls between the ages of five and eight, according to the arrest report cited by Local 10 News.

He was jailed on a US$50,000 bond for five felony charges.

Miami-Dade police didn't immediately respond to CTVNews.ca's request for more information.