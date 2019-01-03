Canadian arrested at White House allegedly wanted to deliver whisky to Trump: report
Dusk falls over the White House, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Washington, D.C.. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Published Thursday, January 3, 2019 5:57PM EST
A Canadian was arrested near the White House in the early hours of Jan. 2 after allegedly moving a security barrier, according to a report.
Court documents obtained by NBC say that a man knowingly moved a barrier “to deliver two bottles of Crown Royal” whisky to U.S. President Donald Trump “because he wanted help from the President to find a wife.”
The documents were posted on Twitter by NBC reporter Scott MacFarlane.
The U.S. president is a self-professed teetotaller. In October, Trump joked to reporters that abstaining from alcohol was “one of my only good traits.”
In an email to CTVNews.ca, a United States Secret Service spokesperson confirmed that an individual was arrested by a uniformed Secret Service officer shortly after midnight on Jan. 2 following an attempt to move a White House security barrier and enter a secure area.
“The individual was immediately apprehended following the attempted unlawful entry, and transported to (a Washington, D.C. police station) for processing,” they said. “The incident resulted in no impact to White House operations.”
The spokesperson offered few other details.
The man has reportedly been charged with unlawful entry of a public property.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- North Korean envoy to Italy is missing: Did he defect?
- Canadian arrested at White House allegedly wanted to deliver whisky to Trump: report
- Saudi Arabia says 5 face death penalty in Khashoggi killing
- Pelosi sees 'new dawn' as diverse 116th Congress begins
- Search of Russian building ends with 39 dead, 1 survivor