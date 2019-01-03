A Canadian was arrested near the White House in the early hours of Jan. 2 after allegedly moving a security barrier, according to a report.

Court documents obtained by NBC say that a man knowingly moved a barrier “to deliver two bottles of Crown Royal” whisky to U.S. President Donald Trump “because he wanted help from the President to find a wife.”

The documents were posted on Twitter by NBC reporter Scott MacFarlane.

The U.S. president is a self-professed teetotaller. In October, Trump joked to reporters that abstaining from alcohol was “one of my only good traits.”

In an email to CTVNews.ca, a United States Secret Service spokesperson confirmed that an individual was arrested by a uniformed Secret Service officer shortly after midnight on Jan. 2 following an attempt to move a White House security barrier and enter a secure area.

“The individual was immediately apprehended following the attempted unlawful entry, and transported to (a Washington, D.C. police station) for processing,” they said. “The incident resulted in no impact to White House operations.”

The spokesperson offered few other details.

The man has reportedly been charged with unlawful entry of a public property.