World

    • Canadian among three climbers missing on New Zealand's highest peak

    Tourists visit the frozen glacier lake at the foot of New Zealand's highest peak, Aoraki/Mount Cook, in the South Island of New Zealand, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Tourists visit the frozen glacier lake at the foot of New Zealand's highest peak, Aoraki/Mount Cook, in the South Island of New Zealand, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
    Share
    Wellington, New Zealand -

    A Canadian is among three climbers missing after they'd planned to climb New Zealand's highest peak.

    A news release from the New Zealand Police says two Americans, Kurt Blair, 56, and Carlos Romero, 50, and the unnamed Canadian flew into Plateau Hut on Saturday morning and planned to summit Aoraki, also known as Mount Cook.

    But the release says they didn't meet their planned flight out on Monday morning, and were reported overdue.

    It says searchers located several climbing-related items which are believed to have belonged to the three men.

    Police say the name and any further information about the Canadian won't be provided until they're sure family notifications have been carried out.

    The release says weather conditions will likely prevent further searching until Thursday, but that police will continue to monitor and assess the conditions.

    "Police have been working with the U.S. and Canadian embassies to inform and support the families of the three men," Inspector Vicki Walker, Aoraki Area Commander, said in the release.

    Blair, from Colorado and Romero, of California -- are certified alpine guides, according to the website of the American Mountain Guides Association.

    Aoraki is 3,724 metres high and is part of the Southern Alps, the scenic and icy mountain range that runs the length of New Zealand's South Island. A settlement of the same name at its base is a destination for domestic and foreign tourists.

    The peak is popular among experienced climbers. Its terrain is technically difficult due to crevasses, avalanche risk, changeable weather and glacier movement.

    More than 240 deaths have been recorded on the mountain and in the surrounding national park since the start of the 20th century.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife

    It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News