Canadian among three climbers missing on New Zealand's highest peak
A Canadian is among three climbers missing after they'd planned to climb New Zealand's highest peak.
A news release from the New Zealand Police says two Americans, Kurt Blair, 56, and Carlos Romero, 50, and the unnamed Canadian flew into Plateau Hut on Saturday morning and planned to summit Aoraki, also known as Mount Cook.
But the release says they didn't meet their planned flight out on Monday morning, and were reported overdue.
It says searchers located several climbing-related items which are believed to have belonged to the three men.
Police say the name and any further information about the Canadian won't be provided until they're sure family notifications have been carried out.
The release says weather conditions will likely prevent further searching until Thursday, but that police will continue to monitor and assess the conditions.
"Police have been working with the U.S. and Canadian embassies to inform and support the families of the three men," Inspector Vicki Walker, Aoraki Area Commander, said in the release.
Blair, from Colorado and Romero, of California -- are certified alpine guides, according to the website of the American Mountain Guides Association.
Aoraki is 3,724 metres high and is part of the Southern Alps, the scenic and icy mountain range that runs the length of New Zealand's South Island. A settlement of the same name at its base is a destination for domestic and foreign tourists.
The peak is popular among experienced climbers. Its terrain is technically difficult due to crevasses, avalanche risk, changeable weather and glacier movement.
More than 240 deaths have been recorded on the mountain and in the surrounding national park since the start of the 20th century.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian among three climbers missing on New Zealand's highest peak
A Canadian is among three climbers missing after they'd planned to climb New Zealand's highest peak.
Five years after toddler's brutal death, Northern Ont. family struggles to find peace, justice
A North Bay family is struggling to find peace and justice as the five-year anniversary of the brutal death of toddler Oliver McCarthy approaches.
Ontario dad removes hockey rink at heart of neighbour dispute
A Markham dad who drew the ire of neighbours and the city after installing a hockey rink in his backyard says the rink has now been taken down.
Alberta RCMP officer charged with 2 counts of sexual assault
Const. Bridget Morla, a Leduc RCMP officer, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault in connection with an incident that happened two years ago.
Hannah Kobayashi declared a voluntary missing person after video shows her crossing into Mexico, police say
Hannah Kobayashi, the Hawaii woman who's been missing for more than three weeks after arriving in Los Angeles on a flight from Maui, has been declared a voluntary missing person, Los Angeles police said Monday.
Ontario woman 'shocked' after unused $250 gift card only contained $1.50
An Ontario woman was 'shocked' to find out her unused $250 gift card was almost completely drained.
Belly fat linked to signs of Alzheimer’s 20 years before symptoms begin, study says
As the size of a person’s belly grows, the memory centre of their brain shrinks and beta amyloid and tau may appear — all of this occurring as early as a person’s 40s and 50s, well before any cognitive decline is apparent, according to new research.
Chef, whose van was stolen with 2,500 pies inside, urges thieves to donate the loot
A British chef has urged thieves who stole a van with 2,500 savory pies inside to “do the right thing” and donate the edible loot to the needy.
Trump demands immediate release of Oct. 7 hostages, says otherwise there will be 'HELL TO PAY'
President-elect Donald Trump is demanding the immediate release of Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza, saying that if they are not freed before he is sworn into office for a second term there will be 'HELL TO PAY.'
Canada
-
Ontario woman 'shocked' after unused $250 gift card only contained $1.50
An Ontario woman was 'shocked' to find out her unused $250 gift card was almost completely drained.
-
Assembly of First Nations special chiefs assembly kicks off in Ottawa
The Assembly of First Nations is hosting a special chiefs assembly in Ottawa today with child welfare, economic reconciliation and First Nations policing on the agenda.
-
Alberta RCMP officer charged with 2 counts of sexual assault
Const. Bridget Morla, a Leduc RCMP officer, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault in connection with an incident that happened two years ago.
-
Five years after toddler's brutal death, Northern Ont. family struggles to find peace, justice
A North Bay family is struggling to find peace and justice as the five-year anniversary of the brutal death of toddler Oliver McCarthy approaches.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Northern Alta. house explosion likely caused by gas leak: RCMP
Northern Alberta Mounties are investigating a house explosion in Swan Hills early Monday morning.
-
Negotiations between Canada Post, union still on hold
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says a new framework for negotiations that Canada Post presented over the weekend moved closer to the union's position on some issues, but that it remains far from what members could ratify.
World
-
Canadian among three climbers missing on New Zealand's highest peak
A Canadian is among three climbers missing after they'd planned to climb New Zealand's highest peak.
-
The Princess of Wales will help kick off a Qatari state visit to the U.K.
The Princess of Wales will help kick off the emir of Qatar's trip to Britain on Tuesday as the U.K. government enlists one of the most popular royals to ensure the success of a state visit by the leader of a key ally, even as the princess recovers from cancer treatment.
-
Hannah Kobayashi declared a voluntary missing person after video shows her crossing into Mexico, police say
Hannah Kobayashi, the Hawaii woman who's been missing for more than three weeks after arriving in Los Angeles on a flight from Maui, has been declared a voluntary missing person, Los Angeles police said Monday.
-
Chef, whose van was stolen with 2,500 pies inside, urges thieves to donate the loot
A British chef has urged thieves who stole a van with 2,500 savory pies inside to “do the right thing” and donate the edible loot to the needy.
-
Data cable running across Sweden-Finland border suffers damage
A data cable running across the land border between Sweden and Finland has been damaged, a company providing digital infrastructure and data communication in Northern Europe said Tuesday.
-
Trump says he'll attend Notre Dame Cathedral reopening celebration in Paris this weekend
President-elect Donald Trump will attend the reopening celebration for Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris this weekend, his first foreign trip since the election.
Politics
-
More RCMP and CBSA 'human resources' destined for border, Public Safety Minister LeBlanc says
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government will 'absolutely' be adding more Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) and RCMP ‘human resources’ at the border.
-
Speaker schedules opposition motions after Tories opt against own non-confidence vote
The latest attempt to bring down the minority Liberal government has stalled after the Conservatives blocked their own non-confidence motion from going ahead.
-
Pandemic business loan program lacked 'value for money': auditor general
The small business loan program the federal government rolled out during the COVID-19 pandemic wasn't managed with 'due regard for value for money,' auditor general Karen Hogan said Monday.
Health
-
Belly fat linked to signs of Alzheimer’s 20 years before symptoms begin, study says
As the size of a person’s belly grows, the memory centre of their brain shrinks and beta amyloid and tau may appear — all of this occurring as early as a person’s 40s and 50s, well before any cognitive decline is apparent, according to new research.
-
Kingston, Ont. doctor in 'disbelief' after being ordered to repay $600K for pandemic vaccination payments
An Ontario health tribunal has ordered a Kingston, Ont. doctor to repay over $600,000 to the Ontario government for improperly billing thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations at the height of the pandemic.
-
U.S. Supreme Court wrestles with FDA denial of flavoured vape products
The U.S. Supreme Court examined on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's refusal to let two e-cigarette companies sell flavoured vape products that regulators consider a health risk to youths, while the lawyer for the businesses suggested President-elect Donald Trump could steer a different course.
Sci-Tech
-
Data cable running across Sweden-Finland border suffers damage
A data cable running across the land border between Sweden and Finland has been damaged, a company providing digital infrastructure and data communication in Northern Europe said Tuesday.
-
Toronto Zoo shifts toward conservation, but critics want to eradicate animal captivity
The Toronto Zoo has been making a gradual, yet seismic shift towards prioritizing conservation and climate-change, focusing on breeding rare and endangered animals in the past few years. But critics say the zoo should focus all its resources on breeding animals for eventual release instead of keeping animals in captivity for display.
-
After multiple data breaches, Yahoo settled a class-action lawsuit. The deadline to file compensation claims is approaching
Yahoo and Rogers customers in Canada have until the end of the month to claim up to $375 cash from a data breach settlement.
Entertainment
-
Lavigne extends Greatest Hits tour, will headline All Your Friends Festival in 2025
Avril Lavigne is extending her Greatest Hits tour with 19 dates across the United States and Canada.
-
James Van Der Beek revisits 'Varsity Blues' to help families with cancer treatment costs
Actor James Van Der Beek said he is selling signed 'Varsity Blues' merchandise to help families struggling with the cost of cancer treatments, following his revelation last month of his own cancer diagnosis.
-
Harvey Weinstein hospitalized after 'alarming blood test,' attorney says
Harvey Weinstein was hospitalized Monday following an 'alarming blood test,' his attorney said, less than a week after he filed a legal claim alleging substandard medical care at New York City's notorious jail complex.
Business
-
Scotiabank reports $1.69B Q4 profit, up from $1.35B a year ago
Scotiabank reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.69 billion, up from $1.35 billion in the same period last year, as it set aside a smaller amount for bad loans compared with a year ago.
-
Lightspeed Commerce cutting 200 jobs as it eyes profitable growth
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is slashing jobs for the second time in a year as it continues a strategic review.
-
Cyber Monday shoppers in U.S. expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping
Consumers in the United States are scouring the internet for online deals as they look to take advantage of the post-Thanksgiving shopping marathon with Cyber Monday.
Lifestyle
-
Can AI chatbots make your holiday shopping easier?
What gifts to get everyone this year? Artificial intelligence chatbots might help, but don't expect them to do all the work or always give you the right answers.
-
This is the Oxford University Press word of the year
Many of us have felt it, and now it's official: 'brain rot' is the Oxford dictionaries' word of the year.
-
Winnipeg city councillor a seven-time provincial arm wrestling champ
A Winnipeg city councillor doesn’t just have a strong grip on municipal politics.
Sports
-
Guinea stadium stampede kills 56 people following clashes at soccer match, authorities say
Fifty-six people were killed and several injured in a stampede at a soccer stadium in southern Guinea, following clashes between fans, Guinea's government said Monday.
-
A 17-year-old player dies after collapsing during a charity hockey game in New York
A 17-year-old hockey player collapsed during a charity game in New York and later died, authorities said.
-
Botafogo wins its first Copa Libertadores title
Botafogo overcame playing with ten men to win its first Copa Libertadores title after beating fellow Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro 3-1 in the final.
Autos
-
The best tips to prepare your car for the winter
Slippery or snow-covered roads, reduced visibility and bitter cold are all conditions that can make driving difficult and even dangerous during cold weather months. CAA spoke with CTV Morning Live this week on some of the best ways you can winterize your car.
-
Stellantis CEO resigns as carmaker sales continue to slump
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is stepping down after nearly four years in the top spot of the automaker, which owns car brands like Jeep, Citroën and Ram, amid an ongoing struggle with slumping sales.
-
Highway 407 owner says no active buyback discussions with Ontario government
Pressure is increasing on the provincial government to tap into the underused tolled Highway 407 to unclog congestion on Highway 401.
Local Spotlight
Winnipeg city councillor a seven-time provincial arm wrestling champ
A Winnipeg city councillor doesn’t just have a strong grip on municipal politics.
Watch: Noisy throng of sea lions frolic near Jericho Beach
A large swarm of California sea lions have converged in the waters near Vancouver’s Jericho and Locarno beaches.
Auburn Bay residents brave the cold to hold Parade of Lights
It was pretty cold Saturday night, but the hearts of those in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood warmed right up during a big annual celebration.
Three million grams of cereal collected to feed students in annual Cereal Box Challenge
The food collected will help support 33 breakfast and snack programs in the Greater Essex County District School Board.
Regina's LED volume wall leaving Sask. months after opening
Less than a year after an LED volume wall was introduced to the film world in Saskatchewan, the equipment is making its exit from the province.
Temperature records broken, tied following latest snowfall in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan received yet more snow as winter continues to ramp up on the prairies. With the increased precipitation, communities have recorded dipping temperatures – with a handful breaking or tying longstanding records.
'My dear Carmel': Lost letters returned to 103-year-old Guelph, Ont. woman
A young history buff was able to reunite a Guelph, Ont. woman with letters written by her husband almost 80 years ago.
'We have to do something': Homeless advocates in Moncton reaching out for help over holidays
Twice a week, Joanne and Jeff Jonah fill up their vehicle full of snacks and sandwiches and deliver them to the homeless in downtown Moncton, N.B.
100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
Vancouver
-
'Near-zero visibility' from fog prompts weather advisory for Metro Vancouver
A fog advisory has been issued for Metro Vancouver Monday, with Environment Canada warning of the potential for "near-zero visibility."
-
North Shore Rescue reminds hikers to research trails after saving 2 unprepared tourists
Search and rescue volunteers are reminding hikers to do their research and bring the right equipment after saving two tourists who found themselves in dangerous situations on North Shore mountains.
-
Vancouver police say 'investments in public safety' are driving down crime rates
With Vancouver poised to set its 2025 budget, top police brass are touting a year-over-year decrease in crime as evidence that increased funding for the department under Mayor Ken Sim and his council is paying off.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman 'shocked' after unused $250 gift card only contained $1.50
An Ontario woman was 'shocked' to find out her unused $250 gift card was almost completely drained.
-
Toronto library apologizes after staff at east-end branch refuse to help lost girl
The Toronto Public Library is apologizing after staff at a branch in the city’s east end refused to provide a lost child with access to a telephone.
-
More than 1 million Canadian mortgages are up for renewal in 2025. Is your Ontario home one of them?
The New Year is just around the corner and for 1.2 million mortgage holders in Canada that means it’s almost time to renew their home loans.
Calgary
-
Calgary's police chief blasts province's photo radar decision
Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld is in disbelief following the province's decision to ban photo radar on numbered provincial highways and will only be allowed in school, playground and construction zones.
-
Apartment in downtown Calgary highrise significantly damaged in fire
Calgary fire crews are investigating a blaze that significantly damaged an apartment in a downtown highrise on Monday morning.
-
City begins ticketing, towing motorhomes parked along N.E. Calgary road
Bylaw officers are ticketing and towing several motorhomes parked along a northeast Calgary street after officials said it received 70 complaints about access and security issues along the stretch.
Ottawa
-
Kingston, Ont. doctor in 'disbelief' after being ordered to repay $600K for pandemic vaccination payments
An Ontario health tribunal has ordered a Kingston, Ont. doctor to repay over $600,000 to the Ontario government for improperly billing thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations at the height of the pandemic.
-
City of Ottawa's auditor general finds kickback scheme involving city employee and local landlords
The City of Ottawa's auditor general has found that a city employee was engaged in a kickback scheme with a group of four local landlords, collecting thousands of dollars in payments in exchange for more favourable rental rates under specific housing benefit programs administered by the city.
-
Ottawa to receive 5 cm of snow Wednesday, flurries Tuesday
Ottawa residents might soon have to start plowing their driveways with the city's first dump of snow expected this week.
Montreal
-
Porch pirate arrested: Montreal man gets stolen deliveries returned
A Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) man says his community helped save his holidays after he was victim of so-called 'porch pirates.'
-
New poll suggests Legault even less popular than Justin Trudeau
A prominent polling analyst says Quebec's governing party would be reduced to fewer than 10 seats in the provincial legislature if an election were held today, based on current poll numbers.
-
5 vehicles torched in suspected arson in Saint-Leonard
Five vehicles were set aflame in a suspected criminal fire in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough.
Edmonton
-
Police search for man wanted in Edmonton arson, extortion cases
Edmonton police are looking for a man who they say is connected to three southside arsons this fall.
-
Alberta RCMP officer charged with 2 counts of sexual assault
Const. Bridget Morla, a Leduc RCMP officer, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault in connection with an incident that happened two years ago.
-
Hefty 2025 property tax hike looms as budget talks start
Edmonton city council discussed money in all its forms Monday at city hall – be it taxes, deficits or reserves – as it begins two weeks of budget talks.
Atlantic
-
Woman dies after side-by-side crash in Belnan, N.S.
A 22-year-old woman has died following a collision between a side-by-side and a vehicle in Belnan, N.S., over the weekend.
-
Man dead, another injured after suspicious New Brunswick house fire
One man is dead and a second is badly injured after a suspicious house fire in Coal Creek, N.B.
-
Nova Scotia lawyer suspended following ugly courtroom fracas
A Nova Scotia lawyer who had to be restrained by deputy sheriffs during a court appearance earlier this year has lost his appeal of a suspension following the bizarre incident.
Winnipeg
-
Investigation launched into Manitoban’s death after medical emergency at dental appointment
The Manitoba Dental Association (MDA) said it is investigating a critical incident where a young woman from the Morden-Winkler area died following a dental appointment.
-
'It's a little scary': Manitoba colleges and universities beefing up security measures
As of Monday, students and staff at Red River College are being greeted by security officers at the entrances, letting them know they will require ID as of Jan. 1.
-
Material at Manitoba landfill now being searched for remains of Indigenous women
The next stage in the search for the remains of two slain Indigenous women in a Manitoba landfill has officially begun.
Regina
-
Government of Saskatchewan introduces affordability act with personal income tax measures
The Government of Saskatchewan has introduced promised legislation to lower personal income tax in the province.
-
Manz found guilty of one charge of sexual assault, acquitted on five others after 57 hours of deliberations
After being sequestered for more than 57 hours, a 12-person jury has found Regina chiropractor Ruben Manz guilty of one count of sexual assault.
-
Blockbuster WHL trade sees Warriors move captain Brayden Yager to Hurricanes
The Western Hockey League's (WHL) Moose Jaw Warriors traded captain Brayden Yager to the Lethbridge Hurricanes Monday.
Kitchener
-
Criticism over OPP’s lack of communication during nine-hour closure of Hwy 401
Many people are wondering why Ontario Provincial Police failed to properly notify drivers of an investigation that shut down a stretch of Highway 401 for almost nine hours on Friday night.
-
Food Bank of Waterloo Region says demand for assistance jumped 25 per cent in 2024
A sharp and steady increase in the number of people accessing food assistance in Waterloo Region means what they receive may not be as much – or as diverse – as in the past.
-
Experts surprised by rising number of walking pneumonia cases
Experts say a rise in respiratory illness is expected as the temperature drops, but this year, they’re seeing a surprising number of walking pneumonia cases in younger people.
Saskatoon
-
Over 7,000 Sask. patients have intimate medical info breached in lab hack
Over 7,000 patients in Saskatchewan had their intimate medical information breached by hackers, according to the province’s privacy watchdog.
-
Family of Sask. man who died following a violent arrest still pushing for answers
Friends and family of Boden Umpherville may be closer to finding answers on the circumstances surrounding his death.
-
Saskatchewan farmers voice concerns as U.S. tariff talks heat up
The looming threat of a 25 per cent tariff on goods imported to the U.S. is causing turmoil for Saskatchewan farmers, according to the Agricultural Producers’ Association of Saskatchewan (APAS).
Northern Ontario
-
Five years after toddler's brutal death, Northern Ont. family struggles to find peace, justice
A North Bay family is struggling to find peace and justice as the five-year anniversary of the brutal death of toddler Oliver McCarthy approaches.
-
Transport trucks collide head-on near Hearst, Ont.
One transport truck driver was seriously injured Saturday when two commercial motor vehicles collided head-on on Highway 11
-
Northwestern Ontario community fined for refusing to celebrate Pride Month
An Ontario town and its mayor have been fined a total of $15,000 for refusing to celebrate Pride Month.
London
-
Bus cancellations and more squalls expected Tuesday morning
It remains a winter wonderland across the London region, with snow blanketing midwestern Ontario.
-
Another delay extends repairs to city hall’s entrance into the new year
The completion date for repairing the front canopy of London City Hall has once again been moved back.
-
Several London Knights chosen for World Junior selection camp
London Knight Easton Cowan is one of four Knights invited to Canada’s World Junior selection camp.
Barrie
-
School bus and van cancellations in areas hit by storm
School bus cancellations continue in some areas after massive weekend snowfall.
-
Snowbelt's Highway 11 reopens
Highway 11 between Orillia and Huntsville opened at 10 p.m. Monday.
-
New bridge over Highway 400 in Barrie opens to traffic
The Sunnidale Road bridge replacement is complete, with the road opening to traffic Monday.
Windsor
-
Spellacy chosen for U.S. World Junior selection camp
AJ Spellacy of the Windsor Spitfires has been named to the United States National Junior Team selection camp for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.
-
Plans to sell portion of park to create housing receives mixed reviews
Plans to sever and sell a portion of an east Windsor park in order to fund the remaining greenspace’s redevelopment received a mixed reaction Monday night.
-
Vancouver Island
-
Canada Post strike drying up donations for B.C. non-profit that feeds children over the weekend
For kids who rely on school meal programs for their daily nourishment, the weekend often means those children go without. Backpack Buddies helps bridge that weekend gap.
-
Driver 'doing donuts' crashes into house in Nanaimo, B.C.: RCMP
A driver who was “doing donuts” in a roundabout on a residential street in Nanaimo, B.C., lost control of his car and crashed into a home, according to police.
-
'A piece of our hearts missing:' B.C. family announces tragic end to search for missing man with dementia
A 64-year-old man who went missing from his Saanich long-term care home last month has been found deceased on the Westshore – with his wallet and Cleveland Browns trading cards, according to family.
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
Lethbridge
-
Hurricanes add Yager, Unger in blockbuster deal with Warriors
The Lethbridge Hurricanes received forward Brayden Yager and goalie Jackson Unger from the Moose Jaw Warriors in an 11-asset blockbuster trade on Monday.
-
Raiders hand Hurricanes sixth loss in a row, winning 3-2 in Prince Albert
The Hurricanes ended November with a loss, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Raiders Saturday night in Prince Albert.
-
University of Lethbridge launches geospatial insitute
Geomatics research is about to take a step forward at the University of Lethbridge.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Saultites keep digging as the snow keeps falling
Snowfall in Sault Ste. Marie seemed to be delayed this year, but the cruel joke by Mother Nature saw a single dump make up for weeks of fall-like weather.
-
Two arrested following shooting on Manitoulin Island
The Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have two people in custody following a shooting incident in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory on Thursday.
-
Another 60 cm of snow possible in the Sault as severe weather continues
Closures and cancellations are piling up in Sault Ste. Marie as a major winter storm continues for another day Friday.
N.L.
-
N.L. man not guilty of sex charges, judge cites inadequate police investigation
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has acquitted a man of six crimes, including sexual assault and sexual interference, citing inadequacies in the investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.
-
Newfoundland's LGBTQ2S+ bar paid drag queens $37.50. Tara Nova called them out.
If the screaming crowd in the twinkling Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's was any indication, Newfoundland drag queen Tara Nova will never have to accept $37.50 for a show again.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.