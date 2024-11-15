Canada's immigration crackdown could make for a more willing partner in Trump

DEVELOPING Canada Post workers go on strike Friday morning, disrupting deliveries
Canada Post workers are on strike after failing to reach a negotiated agreement with their employer.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has yet to take the oath of office, but already his plans on illegal immigration and his solution to this vexing problem are coming into stark view.
The appointment of hardliners such as Stephen Miller as deputy White House Chief of Staff for Policy and Tom Homan as the border czar makes it abundantly clear that deportations of thousands, if not millions, of undocumented immigrants are imminent.
This quixotic policy, along with potentially punishing tariffs to incentivize neighbouring Mexico to acquiesce, will foment tensions and potentially cause a massive break with one of America’s closest trading partners.
However, recent immigration crackdowns in Canada could move the close allies even closer, making for a more robust and bountiful relationship during Trump's second four-year term. Recent moves by Ottawa on immigration could be the North Star that guides and even informs a nascent framework, still in the developmental stages, by an incoming administration bent on taking a hardline approach to the challenging issue.
Canada has turned away nearly 4,000 people per month on average in 2024, a 20 per cent increase over the 3,271 average in 2023. Moreover, immigration officials have refused more visitor visa applications per month than it has accepted.
In fact, in July of 2024, Ottawa turned away 5,853 foreign travellers; the most rejections since January 2019. Data also shows a sharp decline in approved visitor visas as well as study and work permits, which had previously reached record highs in 2022 and 2023. With such an about face on immigration shown by Canada, the incoming Trump administration should be a more welcome and willing partner towards its northern neighbour.
Being on one accord will undoubtedly go a long way in glossing over any lingering tensions between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President-elect Trump, who certainly has not forgotten Trudeau’s hot-mic moment, derisively ridiculing him during a NATO Summit reception. An imbroglio that led Trump to abruptly leave after learning other leaders were secretly taunting him. Now, America’s closest ally is firmly planted and leading in the area that will be the bellwether for a Trump second term.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talk as then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, takes his seat during a NATO round table meeting in Watford, Hertfordshire, England on Dec. 4, 2019 (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
The U.S.-Canada relationship is sacrosanct, an alliance that has stood firm for 150 years. Moreover, the two Western hemisphere powers share the longest border between any two nations in the world. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) serves as the cornerstone of this military interoperability that defends all of North America from air and missile threats.
Moreover, the two countries are each other’s largest trading partners, with nearly $3.6 billion in goods and services crossing the border everyday. Still, no other issue will be more salient, more pressing, and more consequential to maintaining these ties than the issue of immigration.
According to exit polls, immigration was a key driver for voters who supported Trump’s candidacy. Now, he intends to carry out his campaign promise of mass deportations, which includes wielding U.S. power over his neighbours to cut off the flow of migrants into the U.S.
Then presidential nominee Donald Trump speaking during a campaign rally on Oct. 11, 2024 in Aurora, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
In fact, the war of words is already raising the stakes. Mexico's Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard suggested the Mexican government could retaliate with its own tariffs on U.S. imports if the incoming Trump administration slaps tariffs on Mexican exports. "If you put 25% tariffs on me, I have to react with tariffs," said Ebrard, who served as Mexico's foreign minister during the first Trump administration. Clearly, both sides are gearing up for a possible trade war that will bring enormous economic cost to both sides.
However, Canada could find itself escaping the wrath of the Trump administration as both countries will be simultaneously leading aggressive immigration crackdowns. Also befitting Trump's strange desire to indulge in hyperbole, no doubt the President-elect will have his cult following of MAGA loyalists believing that it was Trump himself that influenced Ottawa to move forward with such stringent and exacting restrictions.
However, like all things with Trump, any affinity or goodwill most certainly comes with an expiration date. The mercurial Commander-in-Chief’s penchant for unpredictability is perhaps the only predictable trait that can be expected over the next four years. Nevertheless, even though the two nations are deeply intertwined on trade, defence, and global health, among other areas, it is migration that will be the lynchpin that keeps Trump’s ire at bay (for now).
Outgoing President Joe Biden said “the United States has no closer friend, partner, or ally than Canada. Over the past 150 years, our two countries have built one of the closest and most extensive relationships…The U.S.-Canada partnership benefits not only our people, but the world – and by working together, there is nothing we cannot achieve.”
That enduring partnership will now be put to the test like never before. Much like Trump's first term in office, his return to power coupled with calls for mass deportations are already having deleterious effects on border policy throughout the hemisphere, with Canada especially impacted. Christopher Sands, Director of the Canada project at the Woodrow Wilson Center for International Scholars, in Washington, DC states: This is a challenge both countries can overcome better together by confirming identity, coordinating on-border responses…and even comparing notes on visa applicants.
Then presidential candidate Donald Trump refers to charts about immigration while speaking during the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
It is the hope that Trudeau and Trump can thaw their frosty relationship and work together for the greater good of both nations as well as those fleeing impossible situations. The migrant crisis now represents more than a vexing political issue but also a geopolitical opportunity. Both leaders are hoping for similar outcomes and are prepared to enact aggressive action to confront the problem.
Like it or not, the United States and Canada are in this together. Immigration is the tie that binds and as long as Ottawa continues to take stringent measures, President-elect Trump’s predilection for rash and brazen attacks can, and should, be directed elsewhere.
Eric Ham is a bestselling author and former congressional staffer in the U.S. Congress. He served as a contributor to TheHill.com and The Washington Diplomat. He resides in Washington, DC.
'Toronto, Welcome to the Eras Tour!' Taylor Swift told a roaring sold-out crowd at the Rogers Centre on Thursday night as she began the Canadian leg of her record-breaking tour.
Ontario boxers Melinda Watpool and Lucas Bahdi will fight opponents in undercard matchups, before the much-anticipated Mike Tyson and Jake Paul showdown.
Connor McDavid scored early in the second period to become the fourth-fastest NHL player to reach 1,000 points, then assisted on Darnell Nurse's overtime goal in the Edmonton Oilers' 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.
President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday he will nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, putting a man whose views public health officials have decried as dangerous in charge of a massive agency that oversees everything from drug, vaccine and food safety to medical research, Medicare and Medicaid.
A newly released report is urging Canada to immediately end all government-funded research collaborations with China in a variety of different areas.
The City of Longueuil has partially lifted the confinement measure currently in effect around the site of a CN train derailment near Jacques-Cartier West Boulevard and Saint-Georges Street after the incident spilt an unknown quantity of hydrogen peroxide Thursday morning.
A teenage boy arrested along with more than 20 others following a gun battle in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood was wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion in Etobicoke back in April, Toronto police say.
Five unhoused people who were staying in tents near the Rogers Centre have been given spaces in a Toronto shelters ahead of six sold-out Taylor Swift concerts that are expected to result in a significant influx of visitors to the downtown core.
Donald Trump spent much of his first term feeling stung and betrayed by those he'd placed in power. This time, he's not taking chances.
North Korea tested exploding drones designed to crash into targets and leader Kim Jong Un called for accelerating mass production of the weapons, state media said Friday.
Two lawyers say they can no longer represent Rudy Giuliani in a legal fight over property he's been ordered to give up to satisfy part of a $148 million defamation judgment against him.
The Pentagon's latest report on UFOs has revealed hundreds of new reports of unidentified and unexplained aerial phenomena but no indications suggesting an extraterrestrial origin.
Masses of residents fled a running battle Thursday between gang members and police in one of the few neighborhoods of Haiti’s capital that hadn't already been fully taken over by gangs, as violence flared amid political turmoil.
Within days, thousands of frontline RCMP officers will be starting their shifts equipped with a body-worn camera, as the national police force begins deploying the program across Canada.
The multi-billion-dollar renovation of parliament’s Centre Block building continues to be on time and on budget, but construction crews are facing 'pressures' when it comes to the deadline and total costs, according to the department in charge of the project.
A newly released report is urging Canada to immediately end all government-funded research collaborations with China in a variety of different areas.
Hallmark Canada has recalled a Star Wars-themed Christmas ornament after mould was found on several of the products.
The number of measles cases in New Brunswick continue to climb. Officials with New Brunswick’s Department of Health said as of Thursday, the number of confirmed cases since October has reached 43.
British Columbia's chief veterinarian has told clinics that treat wild birds that they must establish protocols to prevent the spread of avian flu, warning of the risk of human exposure to the illness.
Premier Doug Ford's government has signed a $100-million deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to deliver high-speed internet to remote residents in rural and northern Ontario.
Jenni Gibbons was inspired to become an astronaut at a young age by Canada’s early space explorers, including Roberta Bondar. Now, the Artemis II backup crew member is hoping she can motivate the next generation to look to the stars.
Zookeepers in Scotland have blamed pyrotechnics from annual Bonfire Night celebrations for the death of a baby red panda named Roxie.
The lawyer for a former cast member of the 'Real Housewives of New York' told a federal judge Thursday that the First Amendment cannot shield the show’s creators from a lawsuit alleging that the show’s participants were subjected to a “rotted workplace culture.”
Longoria said she has increasingly felt like the US is "a scary place" and that she feels it will continue to be following the results of the presidential election.
Amid a potential postal worker strike, here’s a look at how many letters and parcels the corporation delivers and how those numbers have changed in the internet age.
Scotiabank users say they are having issues using their bank’s services following a scheduled maintenance period that ended days ago.
The ancient Roman Colosseum will be the venue of gladiator fights -- albeit staged -- for the first time in two millennia under a US$1.5 million sponsorship deal with Airbnb that aims to promote 'a more conscious tourism.'
The Australian government's plan to ban children from social media to protect them from harm has won almost universal political support, but keeping them off social media looks far more difficult in practical terms.
The California Insurance Department said four Los Angeles residents were arrested Wednesday, accused of defrauding three insurance companies out of nearly $142,000 by claiming a bear had caused damage to their vehicles.
The world's tallest teenager might have to wait a year to become the world's tallest college basketball player.
The Tampa Bay Rays will play their 2025 home games at the New York Yankees' nearby spring training ballpark amid uncertainty about the future of hurricane-damaged Tropicana Field, Rays executives told The Associated Press.
In part two of a three-part series into how thieves are able to drive off with modern vehicles so easily, CTV W5 correspondent Jon Woodward uses a device flagged by police to easily clone a car key.
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
Almost four out of five Canadian drivers switch to winter tires when the weather calls for them, according to a new survey.
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
Dr. Ronald Weiss, who performed nearly 60,000 vasectomies on Ottawa men, establishing him as the "Wayne Gretzky" of the procedure, has died.
A congestion crisis, a traffic nightmare, or unrelenting gridlock -- whatever you call it, most agree that Toronto has a congestion problem. To alleviate some of the gridlock, the Ontario government has announced it plans to remove bike lanes from three major roadways.
For the second year in a row, the ‘Gift-a-Family’ campaign is hoping to make the holidays happier for children and families in need throughout Barrie.
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
As Connor Nijsse prepared to remove some old drywall during his garage renovation, he feared the worst.
The mayor of Delta, home to Canada's largest container terminal, says organized crime groups are exploiting security weaknesses at ports.
One person was taken into custody over what Vancouver Police say is part of a hate-crime investigation.
Carlos Parra had never heard of stomach cancer before receiving the call that he had been diagnosed with it.
Five unhoused people who were staying in tents near the Rogers Centre have been given spaces in a Toronto shelters ahead of six sold-out Taylor Swift concerts that are expected to result in a significant influx of visitors to the downtown core.
Police say an officer who forcefully removed a 'weapon' from a protester outside of a Hindu temple in Brampton was acting 'within the lawful execution of his duties' after bystander video of the incident circulated widely online.
Calgary councillors are set to start debating mid-cycle budget adjustments next week that include proposed property tax increases and a pair of borrowing bylaws that equal more than a billion dollars.
New EMS data obtained from Alberta Health Services (AHS) outlines a substantial improvement in reducing “red alerts” for the Calgary Zone, in which no ambulances are readily available, but whistleblowers say the data is misleading and thousands of patients are still being left waiting for too long.
The "Roaring Lion" will return to the walls of Ottawa's Fairmont Château Laurier today, nearly three years after the historic portrait of Sir Winston Churchill was stolen.
Santa Claus arrives in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.
It’s been one year since Karl Tremblay, the lead singer of Les Cowboys Fringants, died of prostate cancer at the age of 47.
The mayor of Lachine said she wants police to open an investigation after a bronze statue of a young boy was dismembered in a monument paying hommage to the founder of the Motherhouse of the Sisters of Saint Anne.
Students at Dawson College voted in favour of a one-day strike in support of Gaza.
Chiefs from Treaty First Nations in Alberta met last month with the minister of Indigenous Services Canada to reiterate their concerns with the First Nations Clean Water Act.
Halifax Water is asking residents and businesses supplied by the Lake Major Water Supply Plant to begin following voluntary water conservation measures.
It’s been a deadly few weeks for the homeless population in Moncton, N.B., and the grief that comes with death is taking its toll on front-line workers.
A Winnipeg driver was in the right place at the right time when a paratransit van caught fire Thursday morning.
Going to the mailbox to check for letters and packages is a daily ritual for many of us, but not for people living at a Manitoba Housing complex in Winnipeg. They're cut off from their mail.
A Manitoba organization got an on-stage shoutout from The Boss Wednesday night.
Here are the headliners for the 2025 Country Thunder Saskatchewan music festival in the Craven Valley.
At their seventh annual Movember soccer match this weekend, FC Regina will be honouring Gio Sosa, who passed away from cancer in 2023.
Two people have been charged after Saskatchewan RCMP seized 31 guns from a residence in Lafleche and a rural yard site south of the town.
Most people run away from messes, but one Cambridge, Ont. man runs toward them.
The wait is finally over for thousands of Taylor Swift fans. The superstar kicked off the Toronto leg of her Eras tour on Thursday. We checked in with concert-goers in Waterloo Region and Guelph.
The long-time home of CTV News Kitchener is now nothing more than a memory.
Here are the headliners for the 2025 Country Thunder Saskatchewan music festival in the Craven Valley.
Elections Saskatoon experienced a few issues Wednesday night, which translated into significant delays in reporting voting results for the 2024 civic election.
Cynthia Block is the 29th mayor of Saskatoon, and the first woman elected to the position in the city's history.
The Pentagon's latest report on UFOs has revealed hundreds of new reports of unidentified and unexplained aerial phenomena but no indications suggesting an extraterrestrial origin.
A fire has closed a shelter for women and families fleeing abuse in Batchewana First Nation, just outside of Sault Ste. Marie.
It is the final stage in a long fight - Tyler Jollymore and his mother Michele are among dozens of tenants who received N12 and N13 eviction notices almost two years ago.
A permanent location for young people in London experiencing homelessness to access services is officially opening it’s doors on Monday.
Nick Vassilodimitrakis appeared in a Barrie courtroom Thursday morning representing himself by video from a detention centre in London, Ont. where he pleaded guilty to stabbing veteran Barrie police officer Jim Peters.
Provincial police charged a 44-year-old man from Midland following an incident on Wednesday that resulted in a hold and secure measure at a nearby high school and a road closure.
While it may not be December just yet, package deliveries left on porches are once again the target for thieves or so-called 'porch pirates.'
The head of the Windsor hospital specializing in mental health care, Bill Marra, has come out against a push from municipal leaders in Ontario to enact involuntary treatment as a way of dealing with the crisis around homelessness and addiction.
A once in a lifetime celebration for Windsor Ont.'s newest member of the Centenarian Club took place on Thursday.
British Columbia's chief veterinarian has told clinics that treat wild birds that they must establish protocols to prevent the spread of avian flu, warning of the risk of human exposure to the illness.
Post-secondary institutions across Canada are feeling the pinch from the federal government’s cap on permits for international students.
An orange tabby feline has been stuck in a tree for at least three days now in Maple Bay, and neighbors are looking for outside help to get it down.
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
With Christmas fast approaching, MyCityCare's annual Shop of Wonders officially opened for the season Thursday.
Lethbridge business owners and organizations are being reminded the deadline for the annual waste diversion report is just around the corner.
After months of speculation, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs will move ahead with an inspection of the City of Medicine Hat.
The government of Ontario has announced details of a new program that will bring high-speed internet to thousands of homes in remote and rural communities across Ontario.
A fire has closed a shelter for women and families fleeing abuse in Batchewana First Nation, just outside of Sault Ste. Marie.
A 72-year-old from Blind River has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a victim under the age of 16.
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
