

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Canadian government has recommended Canadians avoid non-essential travel to St. Lucia due to Tropical Storm Dorian, which is gathering strength and could turn into a hurricane.

The advisory came on Monday, as much of Barbados closed ahead of the storm’s landfall.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a warning for Barbados, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, amid expectations the Windward Islands would receive total rain accumulations of three to eight inches.

Forecasters said Dorian could affect Puerto Rico and its neighbours later in the week.