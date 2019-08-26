Canada issues travel warning for St. Lucia due to Tropical Storm Dorian
Residents board up a storefront pharmacy as they prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Dorian, in Bridgetown, Barbados, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Much of the eastern Caribbean island of Barbados shut down on Monday as Dorian approached the region and gathered strength, threatening to turn into a small hurricane that forecasters said could affect the northern Windward islands and Puerto Rico in upcoming days. (AP Photo/Chris Brandis)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, August 26, 2019 2:06PM EDT
The Canadian government has recommended Canadians avoid non-essential travel to St. Lucia due to Tropical Storm Dorian, which is gathering strength and could turn into a hurricane.
The advisory came on Monday, as much of Barbados closed ahead of the storm’s landfall.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued a warning for Barbados, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, amid expectations the Windward Islands would receive total rain accumulations of three to eight inches.
Forecasters said Dorian could affect Puerto Rico and its neighbours later in the week.