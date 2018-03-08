

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canada has updated its travel advisory for Mexico to note that the U.S. Embassy has now closed its consulate in the resort city of Playa del Carmen over concerns about a security threat.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico issued a travel alert Wednesday for Playa del Carmen. That came after an explosion on a tourist ferry that injured 26 people last month.

Three Canadians were among those injured when the explosion ripped through the ferry as it unloaded passengers on Feb. 21. Less than two weeks later, undetonated explosives were found on a second ferry on the same route between Playa del Carmen and the island of Cozumel.

Thursday’s update to the Canadian travel advisory notes the U.S. Embassy is advising Americans that ‎its consulate in Playa del Carmen has been closed until further notice. As well, all U.S. government employees are now prohibited from travelling to Playa del Carmen until further notice.

The Canadian advisory adds that some cruise lines have cancelled excursions using ferry services in Playa del Carmen.

“Avoid tourist ferries travelling in the region until further notice, be vigilant and monitor local media (including social media),” reads the advisory.

Canadians are advised to exercise a high degree of caution when visiting all parts of Mexico “due to high levels of criminal activity, as well as demonstrations, protests and occasional illegal roadblocks.”

The Canadian government advises against non-essential travel to several northern and western states in the country.