Canada issues 'avoid all travel' advisory for Lebanon as fighting intensifies with Israel

    Canadians are being urged to avoid all travel to Lebanon as fighting intensifies along the country's southern border with Israel.

    "Avoid all travel to Lebanon due to a deteriorating security situation, civil unrest, the increased risk of terrorist attack and the ongoing armed conflict with Israel," the updated travel advisory from Global Affairs Canada warns. "In the event that the armed conflict intensifies, commercial means to depart the country may be impacted."

    Posted Wednesday, the upgraded travel advisory comes after Canadians were previously told to only avoid travelling to southern Lebanon due to clashes between militants and Israeli forces.

    Hezbollah, a powerful Lebanon-based militant group and political party, has been trading fire over the border with Israel following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas from the Gaza Strip. The clashes have reportedly resulted in deaths and injuries on both sides, as well as the deaths of civilians and a journalist in Lebanon. As Israel focuses on the conflict with Hamas in its south, there are fears that long-simmering tensions with Hezbollah will continue to escalate along Israel's northern border, potentially opening up a new front in the war.

    "There are violent clashes along the border with Israel, including daily rocket and missile fire as well as air strikes," the travel advisory stated. "If you are already there, you should leave while commercial options remain available."

    Hamas and Hezbollah are considered allies as well as terrorist organizations by countries like the U.S. and Canada. Following a civil war in Gaza, Hamas has governed the Gaza Strip since 2007. Hezbollah currently holds 15 seats in Lebanon's 128-seat parliament. Both have battled Israel for decades.

    An "avoid all travel" advisory is Canada's most severe travel risk level. With Lebanon added to this list, it joins the likes of Afghanistan, Ukraine, North Korea, Russia, Iraq and Libya. Canadians are currently being advised to "avoid non-essential travel" to Israel,  and avoid all travel to parts of Israel that border Lebanon, Syria and Egypt as well as the Palestinian territories, with the exception of Ramallah, Jericho and Bethlehem.

    Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    With files from the Associated Press

