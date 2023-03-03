Cambodian opposition leader gets 27 years on treason charge

Former President of Cambodia National Rescue Party, Kem Sokha, waves from his car in front of his house in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on March 3, 2023. (Heng Sinith / AP) Former President of Cambodia National Rescue Party, Kem Sokha, waves from his car in front of his house in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on March 3, 2023. (Heng Sinith / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social