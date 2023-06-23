Cambodian lawmakers approve changes to election law that disqualify candidates who don't vote

In this photo released by De Ratha/Cambodia National Assembly, Cambodian lawmaker raise their hands to approve amending the country’s election law at the National Assembly, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, June 23, 2023. Cambodian lawmakers on Friday unanimously approved amending the country's election law to ban anyone who fails to vote from running as a candidate in future elections, a move that critics say is aimed at crippling the opposition's chances at the polls. (De Ratha/Cambodia National Assembly via AP) In this photo released by De Ratha/Cambodia National Assembly, Cambodian lawmaker raise their hands to approve amending the country’s election law at the National Assembly, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, June 23, 2023. Cambodian lawmakers on Friday unanimously approved amending the country's election law to ban anyone who fails to vote from running as a candidate in future elections, a move that critics say is aimed at crippling the opposition's chances at the polls. (De Ratha/Cambodia National Assembly via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social