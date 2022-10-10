Calls mount for Filipino ex-senator freedom after jail riot
Human rights activists pressed their call Monday for the immediate release of a former Philippine opposition senator after she was taken hostage in a rampage by three Muslim militants in a failed attempt to escape from a maximum-security jail.
Police killed three Islamic State group-linked militants behind Sunday's violence in which a police officer was stabbed and former Sen. Leila de Lima briefly taken hostage. The militants tried to escape from the jail for high-profile inmates at the national police headquarters in metropolitan Manila, police said.
National police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. acknowledged there were security lapses in the detention centre and said its commander has been removed as part of an investigation.
Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch separately expressed deep alarm over the violence and the hostage-taking of de Lima. The groups calls for her immediate release.
"That she has had to endure this traumatizing and frightening experience on top of being arbitrarily detained for over five years now is the height of outrage, negligence and injustice," Amnesty International Philippine director Butch Olano said.
About two dozen supporters held a protest for de Lima, who was brought to a metropolitan Manila trial court Monday for a hearing, which was postponed.
"We condemned what happened yesterday," said protester Charito del Carmen. "It's painful for us because if she got killed what would happen to the fight for justice that we've been waging for her?"
One of the three inmates stabbed a police officer who was delivering breakfast after dawn in an open area, where inmates can exercise outdoors. A guard in a sentry tower fired warning shots then shot and killed two of the prisoners when they refused to yield, police said.
The third inmate ran to de Lima's cell and briefly held her hostage, Azurin said.
De Lima, 63, told investigators the hostage-taker tied her hands and feet, blindfolded her and pressed a pointed weapon to her chest and demanded access to journalists and a military aircraft to take him to southern Sulu province, where the Muslim militant group Abu Sayyaf has long had a presence.
The man constantly threatened to kill her until he was gunned down by a police negotiator, she told investigators.
Following the jail violence, Filibon Tacardon said he and other de Lima lawyers were hoping the court would now grant her appeal for bail. There have also been appeals to place de Lima under house arrest.
De Lima has been detained since 2017 on drug charges she says were fabricated by former president Rodrigo Duterte and his officials in an attempt to muzzle her criticism of his deadly crackdown on illegal drugs. It left thousands of mostly petty suspects dead and sparked an International Criminal Court investigation as a possible crime against humanity.
She has been cleared in one of three cases, and at least two witnesses have retracted their allegations against her.
Duterte, who has insisted on de Lima's guilt, stepped down from office on June 30 at the end of his turbulent six-year term.
Newly elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. talked to de Lima, who was confined in a hospital, by telephone and asked if she wanted to be transferred to another detention site but she rejected the offer, Azurin said.
Even before the jail violence, the European Union Parliament, some American legislators and UN human rights watchdogs have demanded that de Lima be freed immediately.
------
Associated Press journalist Aaron Favila contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia blasts Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities in deadly strikes
Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least six people were killed amid burnt-out cars and shattered buildings that brought back into focus the grim reality of war after months of easing tensions in the capital.
Skipping meals and cutting back: How some Canadians are dealing with high inflation
As high inflation continues to impact consumers, some Canadians have had to take serious measures to cut down on their costs, such as driving shorter distances, paying more attention to sales at the grocery store and even skipping meals.
Lightning suspend Ian Cole pending investigation of sexual abuse, grooming allegations
The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenceman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor.
Body of missing Kitchener, Ont., woman found in B.C.
The body of 22-year-old Jaqueline McDermott from Kitchener, Ont., has been found in B.C.
'We still have the board to change': More change needed at top of Hockey Canada, critics say
Andrea Skinner announced on Saturday that she would be stepping down as director and interim chair of the board at Hockey Canada in the wake of fleeing sponsors and pressure from politicians for change in the organization's leadership — but advocates say that while this is a step forward, more change is needed at the top.
Paul Workman: Following Crimea bridge blast, Ukrainians return home
'It is so different now, so much calmer than just a few months ago,' writes CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman from his train coach in Ukraine. Trains that previously moved frightened families away from advancing Russian forces are now transporting them home.
When you eat may dictate how hungry you are, study says
We all know that eating later in the day isn't good for our waistlines, but why? A new study weighed in on that question by comparing people who ate the same foods -- but at different times in the day.
'Very traumatized': Cause of Hamilton, Ont. ATV crash that killed two children investigated
First responders say they do not yet know what caused an ATV crash in rural Hamilton that killed two children and sent their father to hospital.
Award-winning B.C. singer reflects on 50-year career many told him couldn't happen
Joe Coughlin was born semi-paralyzed on his right side, a condition that led many to tell him he wouldn't make it as a jazz singer. Now, the national-award-winning singer his celebrating his 50-year career by releasing a new album of jazz standards.
Canada
-
Body of missing Kitchener, Ont., woman found in B.C.
The body of 22-year-old Jaqueline McDermott from Kitchener, Ont., has been found in B.C.
-
'We still have the board to change': More change needed at top of Hockey Canada, critics say
Andrea Skinner announced on Saturday that she would be stepping down as director and interim chair of the board at Hockey Canada in the wake of fleeing sponsors and pressure from politicians for change in the organization's leadership — but advocates say that while this is a step forward, more change is needed at the top.
-
'Very traumatized': Cause of Hamilton, Ont. ATV crash that killed two children investigated
First responders say they do not yet know what caused an ATV crash in rural Hamilton that killed two children and sent their father to hospital.
-
Over 5,500 customers without power in N.S. and P.E.I. two weeks after Fiona hit the region
More than 5,500 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
Man shot by crossbow on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside; police say investigation focused on encampment
A man has been shot with a crossbow on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, according to police.
-
Hockey Canada's director and interim chair Andrea Skinner resigns, CEO Scott Smith under pressure
The director and interim chair of the board of Hockey Canada, Andrea Skinner, has resigned amid increasing backlash over the organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults, according to a release Saturday by the Hockey Canada Board of Directors.
World
-
Russia blasts Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities in deadly strikes
Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least six people were killed amid burnt-out cars and shattered buildings that brought back into focus the grim reality of war after months of easing tensions in the capital.
-
Car plows through crowd at Colorado bar, 1 dead
One person was killed and four people seriously injured after a man intentionally drove a pickup truck through a crowd gathered outside a Colorado bar following an altercation early Sunday morning, authorities said.
-
Paul Workman: Following Crimea bridge blast, Ukrainians return home
'It is so different now, so much calmer than just a few months ago,' writes CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman from his train coach in Ukraine. Trains that previously moved frightened families away from advancing Russian forces are now transporting them home.
-
Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack 'a terrorist act' by Kyiv
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea 'a terrorist act' masterminded by Ukrainian special services.
-
Cremations readied for Thai daycare massacre victims
Makeshift furnaces made of clay bricks were being built Monday on the grounds of Buddhist temples in a town in northeastern Thailand to cremate the bodies of the mostly young victims of last week's massacre at a daycare centre by a former policeman.
-
Calls mount for Filipino ex-senator freedom after jail riot
Human rights activists pressed their call Monday for the immediate release of a former Philippine opposition senator after she was taken hostage in a rampage by three Muslim militants in a failed attempt to escape from a maximum-security jail.
Politics
-
Mulroney backing Conservatives' Poilievre, but cautions he won't win going 'extreme right'
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney told CTV’s Question Period he’s impressed with new Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre — who’s been on the job for nearly a month — but that he cautioned him to tack closer to the political centre if he hopes to win a general election.
-
Federal immigration committee to discuss allegations department misled judge
The House of Commons committee on immigration has called an urgent meeting next week to discuss allegations that the department and former minister misled a federal judge during a trademark infringement case — an allegation former immigration minister Marco Mendicino has categorically denied.
-
Parliamentary committee member suggests more from Hockey Canada leadership should resign
A member of Parliament says that more members of Hockey Canada's leadership group should resign. Sébastien Lemire said Andrea Skinner made the right decision to resign as Hockey Canada's interim board chair Saturday.
Health
-
New study questions the effectiveness of colonoscopies
A landmark study suggests the benefits of colonoscopies for cancer screening may be overestimated. The study found only meagre benefits for the group of people invited to get the procedure: an 18 per cent lower risk of getting colorectal cancer, and no significant reduction in the risk of cancer death
-
Air pollution particles can reach fetuses' developing organs: study
New research has revealed that fetuses can have black carbon particles in their developing organs as a result of air pollution, as early as the first trimester of pregnancy.
-
Health officials hope new Omicron vaccine will improve uptake of COVID-19 boosters
Health Canada approved on Thursday the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant. It is the second combination vaccine greenlighted by Health Canada's vaccine review team, but the first that targets the virus strains that are now most common in Canada
Sci-Tech
-
Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram accounts locked over posts deemed antisemitic
Kanye West's Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye, that were widely deemed antisemitic.
-
SpaceX delivers Russian, Native American women to station
A Russian cosmonaut who caught a U.S. lift to the International Space Station arrived at her new home Thursday for a five-month stay, accompanied by a Japanese astronaut and two from NASA, including the first Native American woman in space.
-
Google unveils new Pixel 7 smartphones and first-ever Pixel smartwatch
Google on Thursday unveiled its new Pixel 7 smartphone lineup and its first-ever Pixel smartwatch, packed with tracking and health features from its subsidiary Fitbit.
Entertainment
-
Award-winning B.C. singer reflects on 50-year career many told him couldn't happen
Joe Coughlin was born semi-paralyzed on his right side, a condition that led many to tell him he wouldn't make it as a jazz singer. Now, the national-award-winning singer his celebrating his 50-year career by releasing a new album of jazz standards.
-
Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram accounts locked over posts deemed antisemitic
Kanye West's Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye, that were widely deemed antisemitic.
-
Beyoncé denies claim she misused 'I'm Too Sexy' sample
Genre-crossing superstar Beyoncé has denied allegations that she misused a sample of Right Said Fred's 'I'm Too Sexy' on her newest album.
Business
-
Skipping meals and cutting back: How some Canadians are dealing with high inflation
As high inflation continues to impact consumers, some Canadians have had to take serious measures to cut down on their costs, such as driving shorter distances, paying more attention to sales at the grocery store and even skipping meals.
-
China lashes out at latest U.S. export controls on chips
China on Saturday criticized the latest U.S. decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will "isolate and backfire" on the U.S.
-
Former U.S. Fed chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks
Former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, who put his academic expertise on the Great Depression to work reviving the American economy after the 2007-08 financial crisis, won the Nobel Prize in economic sciences along with two other U.S.-based economists for their research into the fallout from bank failures.
Lifestyle
-
The most common mistakes people make cooking a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner
CTVNews.ca called on professional home economist and cookbook author, the self-professed 'turkey lady' Mairlyn Smith to share her words of wisdom and encouragement for all those doing battle in the kitchen over the Thanksgiving weekend.
-
Pink diamond breaks auction record in Hong Kong
A pink diamond was sold for US$49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction.
-
Puppy buried in rubble in Halifax following Fiona finds loving new home with one of its rescuers
A puppy that was found stuck under a pile of boulders at Halifax's Frog Pond after post-tropical storm Fiona has found a loving new home with one of its rescuers.
Sports
-
Lightning suspend Ian Cole pending investigation of sexual abuse, grooming allegations
The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenceman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor.
-
'We still have the board to change': More change needed at top of Hockey Canada, critics say
Andrea Skinner announced on Saturday that she would be stepping down as director and interim chair of the board at Hockey Canada in the wake of fleeing sponsors and pressure from politicians for change in the organization's leadership — but advocates say that while this is a step forward, more change is needed at the top.
-
Canada's Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard earns world judo silver
Canada's Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard earned a silver medal in the world judo championship Sunday.
Autos
-
Electric vehicle maker recalling nearly all its trucks, SUVs over loose fastener
Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer.
-
Canadians driving more, but 74 per cent don't know they should update their insurance provider: survey
A new survey has found many Canadians are driving more with the return to offices and workplaces, but most don’t know they should be reporting this change to their insurance companies, which experts say could cause issues down the line.
-
Porsche overtakes Volkswagen as Europe's most valuable carmaker
Porsche took pole position as Europe's most valuable automaker on Thursday, overtaking former parent Volkswagen as the price of the sportscar maker's newly-listed shares sped higher.