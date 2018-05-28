Calls for change on anti-abortion law in Northern Ireland
Members of the public celebrate at Dublin Castle, in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, May 26, 2018, after the results of the referendum on the 8th Amendment of the Irish Constitution which prohibits abortions unless a mother's life is in danger. (Niall Carson(/PA via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, May 28, 2018 8:35AM EDT
LONDON -- Britain's leaders are facing increasing calls to take action to loosen abortion restrictions in Northern Ireland after the Republic of Ireland's vote in favour of doing so, but complex political realities may make quick action difficult.
Prime Minister Theresa May is being asked by some legislators and activists to take steps that might lead to liberalization in Northern Ireland now that Ireland has voted overwhelmingly to repeal its constitutional ban.
Once new laws are put in place by Ireland's parliament, Northern Ireland would be the only region in Britain and Ireland to ban abortions.
But Northern Ireland's assembly has been suspended, meaning it can't schedule a referendum, and May's minority government depends on support from conservative lawmakers in Northern Ireland who say they would oppose lifting the abortion ban.
