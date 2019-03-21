Call to speed Italian citizenship for boy who thwarted bus attack with SOS call
Firefighters and police officers stand by the gutted remains of a bus in San Donato Milanese, near Milan, Italy, March 21, 2019. (Daniele Bennati/ANSA via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 21, 2019 1:18PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 21, 2019 1:19PM EDT
MILAN -- The leader of Italy's 5-Star Movement says the country should grant citizenship to a 13-year-old Egyptian boy hailed as a hero for alerting police that he and his middle school classmates had been abducted by their bus driver.
Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that Ramy Shehata "put his life at risk to save that of his classmates," and that he would ask Italy's premier to confer citizenship for special merit.
The boy's father immigrated in 2001 and Ramy was born in Italy. He is credited with helping save his classmates by calling authorities on a phone that was missed when the driver collected their devices.
Law enforcement officers stopped the bus near Milan, and freed the 51 children and their chaperones before the driver set it on fire.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- 'Full House' to big house in alleged college scheme? Experts differ
- Official: 3rd pilot helped on next-to-last Lion Air flight
- $625M jackpot at stake in upcoming Powerball draw
- Should the media name mass murderers? Criminologist says yes, to an extent
- SUV crashes through barrier, hits 4 kids on Florida beach