California valedictorian veers off script, has mic silenced
Lulabel Seitz said she was appalled the microphone was muted during her June 2 valedictorian speech. (Photo: YouTube/Lulabel Seitz)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:58PM EDT
PETALUMA, Calif. -- A Northern California high school valedictorian is upset her graduation speech to classmates was cut off after she veered from an approved script.
The Press Democrat of Santa Rosa reports that Lulabel Seitz was appalled the microphone was muted during her June 2 speech.
Petaluma High School officials say speakers had been warned their mics would be silenced if they diverted from approved scripts.
Seitz says she had been sexually assaulted on campus and wanted to show frustration for a lack of action by the school. In a YouTube video of her uncensored speech, she criticized the defence of perpetrators and silencing of victims.
Principal David Stirrat says the school had been tipped off in advance that Seitz might deviate from her script.
Seitz will attend Stanford University.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- 7 arrested protesting jail term for man who used flamethrower at Charlottesville protest
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit Australia, New Zealand
- German police say asylum-seeker confessed to killing girl, 14
- Suffragette cities: Centenary of women's vote marked in U.K.
- Body language: Photo of Merkel, Trump captures G7 tensions